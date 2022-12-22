✕ Close 'We will beat Russia,' says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a rousing speech to Congress during his visit to Washington on Wednesday. He spoke defiantly against Russian President Vladimir Putin and insisted that Ukraine is “alive and kicking” and “will never surrender.”

Earlier in the day, in a joint address from the White House, Mr Zelensky and US president Joe Biden spoke about the importance of the US’s newly announced commitment to send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of the Patriot missile defence system.

“This is a very important weapon to create secure air space for Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said. “That’s the only way we will be able to deprive the terrorist country [Russia] of their terrorist attacks to strike our energy sector, our infrastructure, and our people.”

The Ukrainian leader added that a “just peace” ending the war with Moscow would look like making no compromises on Ukraine’s sovereignty. The call to arms came as Mr Putin, in a speech of his own, promised to channel unlimited funds into the Russian army in a speech delivered as visits the White House.

Mr Putin vowed to ensure that Russia’s nuclear forces are combat-ready, adding that Russia’s hypersonic Sarmat missile – dubbed “Satan II” – will be ready for deployment in the near future.