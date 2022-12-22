Ukraine-Russia news: Zelensky addresses Congress as Putin pledges unlimited funds to Russian army
Follow live updates on Zelensky’s visit to meet Biden in the US and Putin’s announcement about Russia’s war on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a rousing speech to Congress during his visit to Washington on Wednesday. He spoke defiantly against Russian President Vladimir Putin and insisted that Ukraine is “alive and kicking” and “will never surrender.”
Earlier in the day, in a joint address from the White House, Mr Zelensky and US president Joe Biden spoke about the importance of the US’s newly announced commitment to send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of the Patriot missile defence system.
“This is a very important weapon to create secure air space for Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said. “That’s the only way we will be able to deprive the terrorist country [Russia] of their terrorist attacks to strike our energy sector, our infrastructure, and our people.”
The Ukrainian leader added that a “just peace” ending the war with Moscow would look like making no compromises on Ukraine’s sovereignty. The call to arms came as Mr Putin, in a speech of his own, promised to channel unlimited funds into the Russian army in a speech delivered as visits the White House.
Mr Putin vowed to ensure that Russia’s nuclear forces are combat-ready, adding that Russia’s hypersonic Sarmat missile – dubbed “Satan II” – will be ready for deployment in the near future.
Zelensky invokes US fighting in Battle of the Bulge as he insists Ukraine is ‘alive and kicking’ in address to Congress
Ukraine’s president delivered a stirring address conveying gratitude to Americans and asking for their support ahead of what he depicted as an especially brutal winter during his address to Congress Wednesay evening.
Volodymyr Zelensky spoke for roughly a half hour, with his remarks punctuated by several breaks for standing ovations and supportive interjections from the lawmakers assembled for his remarks.
At one particularly moving point of his address, the Ukrainian president likened the struggle of his countrymen to the vicious fighting that American troops experienced in western Europe near the end of the second World War, as German forces mounted a last-ditch offensive that came to be known as the Battle of the Bulge.
“They burn down and destroy everything they see,” he said of advancing Russian forces. “They threw everything against us, similar to the other tyranny which is in the Battle of the Bulge.”
John Bowden has the details from Washington.
Ukrainian delegation shouts ‘God bless America!’ during Zelensky speech
American lawmakers weren’t the only ones moved by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress.
During the leader’s remarks this evening, the Ukrainian delegation who traveled with him could been seen shouting, “God bless America!”
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the first floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through a security screening before entering, gesturing to a nearby metal detector.
The Florida congressman was heard briefly questioning the officer’s direction, before turning away.
“Mr Gaetz? Mr Gaetz?!” the officer said as the pair breezed past them and entered the chamber without further incident.
John Bowden has the full story.
Zelensky invokes US Revolutionary War and WWII history in Congress speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is invoking some of America’s crowning moments on the battlefield as he tries to secure continued congressional support for his country in its own war against Russia, mentioning WWII’s Battle of the Bulge as well as the US Revolutionary War against Great Britain.
“We Ukrainians will also go through our war of independence with dignity and success,” Mr Zelensky said. “We’ll celebrate Christmas even if there is no electricity. Our delight in our faith, in ourselves, will not be put out. If Russian missiles attack us, we’ll do our best to protect ourselves.”
Zelensky describes ‘just peace’ with Russia as a refusal to compromise at White House presser
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked by a reported from his own country about what a “just peace” with Russia would look like, and offered a philosophical answer.
Speaking alongside President Joe Biden in his first appearance with a world leader outside of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, Mr Zelensky pontificated on what that phrase meant and whether reaching such a peaceful end to the war was even possible in its current state.
He firstly described his own definition of such a resolution: “[N]o compromise as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country”, as well as reparations for the damages inflicted by Russian forces during their invasion. Presumably, this would mean the end of Russian occupation in breakaway regions annexed by Moscow after the conflict began in 2014.
But Mr Zelensky went on to say that for many parents of those killed by Russian forces in the brutal war, a “just peace” would mean seeking vengeance for the deaths of their loved ones.
John Bowden has the full story from Washington.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is offering a rousing speech before a joint session of Congress.
“Ukraine is alive and kicking,” he said in his opening lines, as lawmakers from both parties showered him in applause.
He painted a picture of a Ukraine that hasn’t bowed to Russian pressure, and a world united against Vladimir Putin’s “tyranny.”
“We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world. We have no fear,” the Ukrainian leader said. “The Russian tyranny has lost control over us. It will never influence our minds again.”
Mr Zelensky said 2023 will be a turning point in the war against Russia.
“I know it, the point when Ukrainian courage, and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was showered with applause as he entered Congress for a historic address before a joint session. “It is too much for me,” he said with a smile to begin his remarks.
WATCH: Live feed of Zelensky’s historic speech to Congress
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is moments away from addressing a historic joint session of Congress.
Watch his full remarks live, via Independent TV.
Live: Zelensky addresses US congress during visit to The White House
Watch live as Zelensky addresses US congress during visit to The White HouseWatch more from Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picksLik...
Zelensky continues Washington tour with speech before Congress
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address lawmakers in Congress momentarily.
Stick with The Independent for the latest news on his high-profile visit to Washington, his first international visit since the outbreak of the Russian invasion.
Voices: Why it’s time to call Ukraine a US ‘proxy war'
Joe Biden and the US Congress have spent more than $100bn for military aid for Kyiv, a windfall for the US arms makers who were called on to stock up Zelensky’s arsenal, but probably essential to his survival.
And as the months have gone on, so too has the US’s involvement in the conflict had become deeper and more intertwined.
Initially, the US was content to call on Putin to withdraw his forces. Soon, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was calling for Russia to be “weakened” as a nation, and made unable to launch such an operation again. Earlier this month, the US gave in to demands from Kyiv and dispatched its highest capability defence system, the Patriot missile.
If there was any lingering doubt what is happening in Ukraine is now a full-on proxy war for the US, it was dispatched by the visit to Washington DC this week of Zelensky, his first visit outside of the country since the invasion began.
Read Andrew Buncombe’s full piece for Independent Voices.
It’s time to stop pretending what’s happening in Ukraine is not a US proxy war
Admitting the scale of the West’s involvement helps sharpen our focus. It is also honest
