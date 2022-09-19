Ukraine war - live: Zelensky vows ‘no lull’ in fight to regain territory from Russia
US general warns it is unclear how Moscow will react to setbacks in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia.
It comes after the top US general warned it was unclear how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.
The UK has said Russian forces had widened strikes on civilian infrastructure following battlefield setbacks and were likely to expand their targets further.
The Ukrainian military said on Sunday its forces repelled attacks by Russian troops in the areas of the Kharkiv region in the east and Kherson in south where Ukraine launched counter-offensives this month, as well as in parts of Donetsk in the southeast.
It said Ukrainian troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region.
In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelensky vowed to keep up the pressure on Moscow.
"Perhaps it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," he said in his regular nightly address. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series ... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."
Victory for Kyiv means removing Russian soldiers from Ukraine, says Biden
Joe Biden has said that a victory for Ukraine would translate into expulsion of Russian forces from the besieged country.
The US president pledged complete support from Washington for as long as it is needed.
“Winning the war in Ukraine is to get Russia out of Ukraine completely and to recognise the sovereignty. They are defeating Russia,” Mr Biden said in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” broadcast yesterday.
“Russia is turning out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they were going to be,” he added.
He also asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to not unleash nuclear weapons in the ongoing war.
“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two,” Mr Biden said.
Top US general asks American troops to stay under high alert amid Russian war losses
US general Mark Milley cautioned the US troops and pressed for increased vigilance among them during his visit to a military base in Poland amid heavy losses suffered by Russia in Ukraine.
“The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert,” said general Milley, who also serves as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He, however, added that he is not suggesting that the US forces deployed in Europe were under increased threat.
“In the conduct of war, you just don’t know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next,” he said.
Images capture the devastation left beyind in a school which was used by troops as their base in the village of Nova Husarivka, not far from Balakliya, which was recently recaptured by the Ukrainian army following the retreat of Russian troops.
Zelensky promises to push on with Ukraine counter-offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued Sunday across a wide stretch of Ukraine.
Zelensky ran through a list of towns that Ukraine has taken back in its lightning push across the northeast.“Maybe now it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we have a certain lull,” he said in his nightly video address.
“But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next series... Because Ukraine must be free — all of it.”
AP
Trudeau calls for ‘proper investigation’ into Bucha and Izium
Canadian president Justin Trudeau has called for a “proper invesigation” into the alleged atrocities by Russian forces committed in Bucha and the discovery of mass graves in Izium.
“There needs to be a proper investigation and transparency and Vladimir Putin, his supporters and the Russian military need to be held to account for the atrocities they have and are continuing to commit in Ukraine,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau, who was due to meet Ukraine‘s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday evening, said Canada strongly supported Ukraine and would continue to provide aid.
‘We may never find them’: Desperate Ukrainians forced to trawl through dead looking for lost loved ones
All day the Ukrainian women search through photos of corpses posted by Russian soldiers showing off their kills, in the desperate hunt for their missing loved ones.
In the crude images of frozen grey faces, blood-smeared torsos and the scraps of remains, they look for a flicker of something recognisable: a scar or a ring.
“Twenty hours a day I go through these Telegram channels looking for him,” said Maria, her face gripped by grief.
Our international correspondent Bel Trew reports from Ukraine:
Blankets given to Queen’s mourners to be donated to Ukraine
Blankets handed out by officals to mourners queuing in London to visit the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be donated in part as supplies to Ukraine.
The blankets were given to members of the public having to sleep out overnight as temperatures dropped.
These are now being discarded as people get to the front and The Felix Project will give the half not going to Ukraine to charities supporting the homeless in the UK capital.
US army chief tells troops to maintain ‘high states of readiness, alert’ after Russia’s military setbacks
It is still unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, the top US general has warned.
Speaking from Warsaw, US army general Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also called for for vigilance among the country’s troops while he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine‘s war effort.
“The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert,” he told reporters in Warsaw.
Reuters adds:
Milley said he was not suggesting US troops in Europe were at any increased threat, but said they had to be ready.
“In the conduct of war, you just don’t know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next.”
Putin does not have enough weapons or men to carry out military objectives, says defence chief
Vladimir Putin does not have enough manpower or equipment to carry out his military objectives, especially as Ukrainian forces become stronger, a UK defence chief has warned.
“We’re also seeing a magnificent Ukrainian armed forces who have been courageous, they’re fighting for their country, and they’ve embraced the international support that all of us are providing,” admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s chief of the defence staff, has said.
But he also warned that countries should remain cautious, saying: “I think it’s significant in terms of what’s happening on the ground – it’s really significant for Ukrainian morale and significant for the impact it has on Russian forces.
“But people need to be cautious; the likely result with all of this is that it’s going to grind on for a long time.”
