Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia.

It comes after the top US general warned it was unclear how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

The UK has said Russian forces had widened strikes on civilian infrastructure following battlefield setbacks and were likely to expand their targets further.

The Ukrainian military said on Sunday its forces repelled attacks by Russian troops in the areas of the Kharkiv region in the east and Kherson in south where Ukraine launched counter-offensives this month, as well as in parts of Donetsk in the southeast.

It said Ukrainian troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region.

In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelensky vowed to keep up the pressure on Moscow.

"Perhaps it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," he said in his regular nightly address. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series ... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."