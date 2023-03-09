Russia-Ukraine war – latest news: Deadly hypersonic missile strikes cause blackouts in major cities
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power after Putin attacks Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa
Ukraine’s major cities were rocked by a volley of air strikes this morning, as Russia unleashed a wave of deadly hypersonic missiles on the country’s critical infrastructure.
Russia fired 81 missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles – which Ukraine’s military cannot intercept – and eight drones at Ukraine in early-morning strikes, the Ukrainian air force claims.
Kyiv said it destroyed 34 cruise missiles and four Shahed suicide drones, and eight drones and guided missiles were also prevented from reaching their targets.
At least six people were killed in the strikes launched this morning on Lviv, Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was also cut off from Ukrainian power system after the slew of Russian attacks this morning, officials said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the barrage and said Moscow “won’t avoid responsibility”.
“The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That’s all they can do. But it won’t help them. They won’t avoid responsibility for everything they have done,” Zelensky said.
What we know so far about this morning’s strikes
Lviv, Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv were all hit as missiles targeted a wide arc of targets, stretching from Zhytomyr, Vynnytsia and Rivne in the west to Dnipro and Poltava in central Ukraine, officials say.
Here’s what we know of the damage so far:
- At least five people were killed in a missile strike on a residential area in the western Lviv region, according to emergency services. Footage from the area, some 700 km (440 miles) from any military battlefield, showed a flattened house and badly damaged buildings nearby.
- Another civilian was reported killed in the central Dnipro region.
- Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the southwestern part of the capital. He said on Telegram that 40 per cent of consumers in Kyiv were without electricity.
- The governor of Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said on Telegram that a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the city, cutting power. Residential areas had also been hit.
- Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said the city and region had been hit by 15 strikes, with targets including infrastructure.
- Other strikes were reported in regions throughout the country
Watch: Aerial view shows aftermath of Russian missile strikes on Lviv oblast
Kremlin ‘doubts Nord Stream attacks could have happened without state support'
The Kremlin says it doubts the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines could have been carried out without state support, after the New York Times reported that a pro-Ukrainian non-government group might have been responsible for the blasts.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was vital to identify who was behind the attacks which ruptured the multi-billion dollar pipelines last September.
He added that it was incomprehensible that Russia would blow up its own infrastructure.
Russian says it hit Ukraine with 'massive’ strike in retaliation for ‘terrorist attack’
Russia’s defence ministry says its forces had carried out a “massive retaliatory strike” on Ukrainian infrastructure after what it called a terrorist attack in Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, last week.
Lithuanian government 'faces hacking attempts from Russia and China’
Lithuania’s security services claim hackers with links to Russia and China have repeatedly attempted to break into Lithuanian government computers.
“The most active cyber groups that act against Lithuania are connected with Russia and China,” the Baltic nation’s military intelligence and counter-intelligence agencies said in an annual report.
“Their priority remains continuous long-term collection of information related to Lithuanian internal and foreign affairs,” the agencies said.
EU says Ukraine to join bloc’s plan to jointly buy gas
Ukraine will take part in European Union countries’ scheme to jointly buy gas, the bloc’s energy policy chief said on Thursday.
“We have integrated Ukraine in the gas joint purchasing platform with a view to help secure 2 billion cubic meters of additional gas,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a meeting of EU lawmakers.
EU countries plan to sign their first contracts to jointly buy gas by this summer.
Lavrov says Saudi Arabia and other countries have facilitated POW swaps with Ukraine
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, during a press conference with his Saudi counterpart, that Saudi Arabia and other countries had facilitated prisoner of war swaps with Ukraine.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power after Russia launches mass missile attack
Europe’s largest nuclear plant was left without power after Russian missiles rained down on several cities across Ukraine in a fresh offensive on Thursday morning that killed at least five people.
The Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine, occupied by Kremlin troops, was left relying on backup generators after rockets damaged infrastructure that had been delivering electricity to the site.
The Black Sea port of Odessa and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s largest city were among the cities hit in the early morning barrage of missiles and explosions were also reported in the capital Kyiv.
Matt Mathers has more:
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power after Russia launches mass missile attack
At least five dead after Russia launches early morning missile blitz on targets across Ukraine
What are hypersonic missiles and how do they work?
Russia have unleashed a new wave of air strikes across Ukraine, killing at least six people and knocking out power, including to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.
Ukraine’s military said Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones in attacks mainly targeting energy infrastructure, and that the weapons used included six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles which Ukraine cannot intercept.
Joe Sommerlad has more:
What are hypersonic missiles and how do they work?
Australia, UK and US to collaborate on rapid rockets after Moscow claims to be firing its own in Ukraine
Ukrainian president says Russia 'won't avoid responsibility' for attacks
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the new wave of Russian missile strikes and said Moscow “won’t avoid responsibility”.
In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Zelensky said critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 Ukrainian regions had been hit in the latest attacks overnight.
“The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That’s all they can do. But it won’t help them. They won’t avoid responsibility for everything they have done,” Zelensky said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies