Ukraine’s major cities were rocked by a volley of air strikes this morning, as Russia unleashed a wave of deadly hypersonic missiles on the country’s critical infrastructure.

Russia fired 81 missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles – which Ukraine’s military cannot intercept – and eight drones at Ukraine in early-morning strikes, the Ukrainian air force claims.

Kyiv said it destroyed 34 cruise missiles and four Shahed suicide drones, and eight drones and guided missiles were also prevented from reaching their targets.

At least six people were killed in the strikes launched this morning on Lviv, Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was also cut off from Ukrainian power system after the slew of Russian attacks this morning, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the barrage and said Moscow “won’t avoid responsibility”.

“The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That’s all they can do. But it won’t help them. They won’t avoid responsibility for everything they have done,” Zelensky said.