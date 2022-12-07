Ukraine news – live: Russian missiles strike Kherson region 51 times in one day
Two died as as a result of the wave of attacks and another was injured
Russian missiles have hit the Kherson region 51 times in the past day, killing two civilians and injuring another, said the head of the region’s military administration.
Yaroslav Yanushevych posted on Telegram: “The Rashists [Russians] hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks, and mortars.”
According to him, civilian infrastructure objects and residential buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling.
The attack on Kherson comes amid a fresh wave of missile attacks from the Russian side. The attacks arrived shortly after explosions at two Russian airfields on Monday, with Ukraine penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Russia's air space.
A third Russian airfield was attacked by a drone strike on Tuesday setting ablaze an oil storage tank in the Kursk region.
Russian forces continued the shelling of towns and villages in the region, the Ukrainian military said late on Tuesday, killing six in Donetsk.
Watch: Zelensky gives state medals to wounded soldiers in Kyiv
Over 300 children considered missing in Ukraine
A total of 333 children are considered missing in Ukraine since Russian invaded the country on 24 February.
“The Children of War children’s search portal data as of 7 December 2022: 333 children – missing, 13,112 – deported, 8,017 – found,” the Ombudsman’s Office posted on Facebook.
Russians hit Kherson region 51 times in past day, killing two civilians
Russian forces hit the Kherson region 51 times in the past day, killing to civilians and injuring another, said the head of the region’s military administration.
Yaroslav Yanushevych posted on Telegram: “The Rashists hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks, and mortars.”
According to him, civilian infrastructure objects and residential buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling.
Belarus moves military gear amid fears of attack on Ukraine
Belarus plans to move military equipment and forces on Wednesday and Thursday in what it said was a counter-terrorism exercise, amid fears that Russia may mount a new attack on Ukraine from the territory of its Belarusian ally.
“During this period, it is planned to move military equipment and personnel of the national security forces,” the state BelTA news agency cited the country’s Security Council as saying.
“The movement of citizens (transport) along certain public roads and areas would be restricted and the use of imitation weapons for training purposes is planned.”
There was no information on what parts of the country could be affected.
Belarus has said it will not enter the war in neighbouring Ukraine, but President Alexander Lukashenko has in the past ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing threats to Belarus from Kyiv and the West.
Three people injured after Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia district
Russian missiles and drones hit two communities in the Zaporizhzhia district overnight, according to officials.
In one of the villages, two houses were destroyed and eight more were damaged, while three people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl, Oleksandr Starukh, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration wrote on Telegram.
another village, one house was destroyed and another 10 were damaged as a result of a rocket explosion. Nobody was injured.
Starukh added that there could have been more casualties and destruction if Ukrainian troops had not shot down half a dozen drones.
Norway to contribute €14.5m to train and equip Ukrainian forces
Norway has signed an agreement with the EU for a voluntary financial contribution of €14.5m to the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).
"Today's signature formalises this resolution and ensures that the agreement can enter into force and Norway can effectively contribute to train and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission," read a statement by the European Council.
Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said: "Norway’s financial support to the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine will give an additional boost to train and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they continue their courageous fight against the Russian aggression.
"With our partners, we will continue to assist Ukraine in every way we can, for as long as it takes."
The Council added that this is the first time ever that a third country has made a financial contribution to the European Peace Facility.
Ukraine seeks help with energy equipment from former Soviet states
Ukraine is working with international partners, including former Soviet states, to help restore the energy sector after a wave of Russian missile attacks in the last few weeks.
The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galuschenko said in a statement that a “large delivery” of equipment from France was expected today.
He added that the production of new energy equipment is a long process, so Ukraine was willing to accept aid in the form of used equipment that is in “working condition”.
“We are conducting negotiations with the former republics of the USSR. In particular, I had a conversation with the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan,” he said.
“The Baltic countries also help us significantly. I would like to highlight Lithuania, which has already transferred a large amount of equipment, and another part is on its way to us now.”
Russian forces trench digging in Belgorod likely fearing Ukrainian invasion - MoD
The British defence ministry says Russia has recently started to extend defensive positions along its international border with Ukraine, including deep inside its Belgorod region.
The governor of Belgorod announced he was establishing local “self-defence units”, the ministry said.
“Trench digging has been reported in Belgorod since at least April 2022, but the new constructions are probably more elaborate systems, designed to rebuff mechanised assault,” the defence ministry said.
It added that while there is a realistic possibility that the Russian authorities are “promoting defensive preparations within internationally recognised Russian territory to burnish patriotic feeling”, this could also illustrate some “Russia decision-makers’s genuine (but false) belief that there is a credible threat of invasion by Ukrainian forces”.
“Paucity in strategic assessment is one of the critical weaknesses in the central Russian government architecture: as highlighted by Russia’s original decision to invade Ukraine,” the ministry said.
It added that “impartial official analysis is almost certainly frequently undermined by a tendency toward group-think and politically expedient conclusions.”
Explosion rock Bakhmut overnight
Fresh visuals showed intense explosions going off in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, indicating a fierce battle in the region last night.
A video shared by the Ukrainian defence ministry showed more than a dozen explosions going off in sequence and was shared with the caption “Bakhmut”.
The latest intelligence update from the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian sources claim it has made marginal territorial advances near Bakhmut, but have not succeeded in their efforts to surround the city.
The oblast in Donetsk and the area around the town has become the epicentre of fierce fighting after Ukraine took over Kherson in the southern region last month.
Eight Russian drones downed in central Ukraine
Ukraine’s air defence has downed eight Russian drones overnight – including suspected Iranian Shahed-136s – in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
The official said Russia attacked the Marhanetska and Nikopolska communities at least seven times using Uragan multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, reported The Kyiv Independent.
No casualties have been reported so far. The attacks on central Ukraine were all carried out overnight.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies