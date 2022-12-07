✕ Close Heavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian missiles have hit the Kherson region 51 times in the past day, killing two civilians and injuring another, said the head of the region’s military administration.

Yaroslav Yanushevych posted on Telegram: “The Rashists [Russians] hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks, and mortars.”

According to him, civilian infrastructure objects and residential buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling.

The attack on Kherson comes amid a fresh wave of missile attacks from the Russian side. The attacks arrived shortly after explosions at two Russian airfields on Monday, with Ukraine penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Russia's air space.

A third Russian airfield was attacked by a drone strike on Tuesday setting ablaze an oil storage tank in the Kursk region.

Russian forces continued the shelling of towns and villages in the region, the Ukrainian military said late on Tuesday, killing six in Donetsk.