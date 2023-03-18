Ukraine war – latest news: Putin arrest warrant issued as US opposes China ceasefire plan
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, with prosecutors in the Hague accusing Russia’s president of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
The court said in a statement that Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”
The dramatic announcement came as the White House expressed concern over China’s attempts to play peacemaker ahead of president Xi Jinping’s state visit to meet Mr Putin in Moscow on Monday – warning that a ceasefire at this point in the war would have the effect of “ratifying Russian conquest”.
Meanwhile, Slovakia said it would send its 13-strong fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, becoming the second Nato member behind Poland to answer president Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for planes to help Kyiv repel Russia’s invasion.
The Kremlin retorted on Friday that the fighter jets would be destroyed and would not make a difference to the course of the conflict.
Moscow says ICC’s decisions ‘legally void’ after arrest warrant for Putin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Russia doesn’t recognise the International Criminal Court and regards its decisions “legally void”.
The international court’s move to issue an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin over war crimes is “outrageous and unacceptable.” Mr Peskov refused to comment when asked if Mr Putin would avoid making trips to countries where he could be arrested on the ICC’s warrant.
Arrest warrant issued for ‘pariah’ Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
An arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin has been issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which accuses him of war crimes by taking hundreds of Ukrainian children from orphanages.
The court accuses Mr Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, of “unlawful deportation” of children “from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.
It means the court’s 123 member states must detain Mr Putin and him over for trial if he sets foot on their territory.
‘We cannot allow children to be treated as if they are spoils of war’
Putin has clearly committed war crimes, says Biden
Russian president Vladimir Putin has clearly committed war crimes and the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for him was justified, his US counterpart Joe Biden said yesterday.
“He’s clearly committed war crimes,” Mr Biden said.
Speaking about the warrant from the International Criminal Court, he added: “Well, I think it’s justified. But the question is - it’s not recognized internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point.”
The ICC has called for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia since Moscow’s invasion began of its neighbour last year. The United States is not a member of the ICC.
Washington says there is no doubt Russia committing war crimes
There is no doubt Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, a US State Department spokesperson said after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin.
“There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities (in) Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
“This was a decision the ICC prosecutor reached independently based on the facts before him.”
The US, which is not a member of the ICC, has separately concluded that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine and supports accountability for perpetrators of war crimes, the spokesperson added.
China has refrained from calling Russia’s military operation an ‘invasion’
Russian fighter pilots to be honoured after clash with US drone
Russian fighter pilots involved in an incident with a US drone that resulted in its crash will be given state awards, Moscow’s Defence Ministry has announced.
The move appears to signal the Kremlin’s intention to adopt a more aggressive stance toward future US surveillance flights.
The US military said it ditched the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the Black Sea on Tuesday after a pair of Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the surveillance drone and then one of them struck its propeller while it was flying in international airspace.
Moscow has denied that its warplanes hit the drone, alleging that it crashed while making a sharp manoeuvre. It said its aircraft reacted to a violation of a no-flight zone Russia has established in the area near Crimea amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Soldiers ‘fear they are being sent to their deaths’ in Bakhmut
Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Bakhmut say they fear they are being sent to their deaths amid a relentless push by Russian forces to capture the city:
Ukrainian soldiers sent to defend Bakhmut ‘fear they are being sent to their deaths’
‘When they drive us to Bakhmut, I already know I’m being sent to death,’ a Ukrainian soldier said.
One of court’s most ambitious cases
The arrest warrant is one of the most ambitious cases that the ICC has undertaken and Andriy Yermak, chief of Ukraine’s presidential staff, said the warrant was “only the beginning”:
Ukrainians hold off Russian attacks in Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces have been continuing to withstand Russian assaults on the ruined city of Bakhmut, the focal point for eight months of Russian attempts to advance through the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
Ihor, a 36-year-old soldier at the mortar position, said Ukrainian forces had been targeted by air strikes, mortar fire and tank shelling.
“You don’t always check on what’s flying over your head,” he added, crouching in a deep trench.
Wheels of justice are turning, says Kyiv foreign minister
International criminals will be held accountable for stealing children and other international crimes, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba said.
“The wheels of justice are turning,” he wrote.
