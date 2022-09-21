Ukraine war - live: Putin announces partial military mobilisation in address to Russia
Putin says people in ‘historic’ Ukrainian areas do not want to be under the yoke of ‘neo-Nazis’
Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation today in a fresh wave of conscription order for Russian citizens in his national address to Moscow, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Mr Putin said he backed the call for referendum from the separatist territories in Ukraine as he blamed the west for turning Ukrainians into “cannon fodder” in his first address in months since the start of the war.
Russian-held territories in southern and eastern Ukraine have announced moves to hold Kremlin-backed referendums to join Russia in the coming days, amid heavy losses suffered by the country’s troops.
And, Joe Biden is likely to rebuke his Russian counterpart in New York today at the UN general assembly. The US president will underline how Moscow’s “naked aggression” is an affront to the core of what the global body stands for, the White House said.
White House officials have said that the president’s UN visit this year will see a full-throated condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war nears the seven-month mark.
UK urges calm in face of Putin’s nuclear threat
Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s announcement of a partial mobilisation in Russia is a “worrying escalation,” a Foreign Office minister has said.
Gillian Keegan also urged for calm in the face of Mr Putin‘s threat in his speech to use nuclear weapons.
The Russian leader earlier accused the West of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Russia - and said he has “lots of weapons to reply”.
Ms Keegan told Sky News: “Some of the language there was quite concerning at the end and obviously we would urge for calm.”
The Chichester MP also said: “It’s something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we’re not in control.
“I’m not sure he’s in control either really. I mean, this is obviously an escalation and, of course, for the Russian people now they will be conscripted into this war.”
Putin blames west for wanting to destroy Russia in rare national address
Vladimir Putin announced he has signed a decree on partial mobilisation as he claimed he was defending Russian territories from western nations in a television address today.
The Russian president said that his aim was to “liberate” east Ukraine’s Donbas region.
“We do not have the moral right to give up these people [in Ukraine],” Mr Putin said.
Most people in these historic areas in Ukraine do not want to be under the yoke of “neo-Nazis”, he claimed in a rare television address since the start of the war in Ukraine.
In a coordinated political challenge to the West, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.
Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine and be controlled by Moscow instead.
Read the full story here:
Putin announces partial military mobilisation in Russia
Speaking in an address to the nation, Vladimir Putin has announced the partial military mobilisation of Russia.
BREAKING: Putin backs referendum in separatist regions
Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation today in his national address to Moscow, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
He also blamed the west for turning Ukrainians into “cannon fodder” in his first address in months since the start of the war.
Zelenksy to address UNGA today virtually from Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky will be addressing the world leaders gathered at the UN general assembly in New York today and is expected to seek more support for the besieged country.
“I will participate in the general debate of the United Nations general assembly. Obviously, in a video format. But no matter what the format is, the position of our state will sound, as always, clearly and strongly,” he said.
“Especially since the visit of the first lady of Ukraine to the United States has already begun, meetings within the UN General Assembly have begun,” Mr Zelensky added.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a national address to Russians today after it was postponed last night.
Russia called for referendums over ‘imminent Ukrainian attack’ - MoD
Russia announced it would hold referendums at short notice in a number of separatist regions because it fears “imminent” attacks by Ukrainian troops seeking to shrink occupied territory in the east, according to the UK’s MoD.
“[Vladimir] Putin is accepting greater political risk by undermining the fiction that Russia is neither in a war nor a national crisis in the hope of generating more combat power,” the British defence ministry said today.
“This urgency is likely driven by fears of imminent Ukrainian attack and an expectation of greater security after formally becoming part of Russia,” the defence ministry said, shortly after officials from Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions announced they will conduct referendums on accession to the Russian Federation.
“These referendums follow the Russian Duma’s formal recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics on 21 February 2022,” the ministry noted.
Additionally, the British ministry said that the troops sent by Moscow in Ukraine continue to experience personnel shortages.
“The Russia Duma voted on 20 September 2022 to amend a law which extends punishments for defaulting troops,” it said.
“This is likely intended to limit the number of desertions and refusals and thereby to mitigate some of the immediate pressures,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
It added: “The Russian civilian and military leadership has faced significant pressure over the last two weeks. These new measures have highly likely been brought forwards due to public criticism and mark a further development in Russia’s strategy.”
Biden to offer full-throated condemnation of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Joe Biden will offer a “firm rebuke” to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against the country’s invasion in Ukraine as he joins the world leaders in New York today at the UN general assembly.
Mr Biden will underline how Moscow’s “naked aggression” is an affront to the core of what the global body stands for, top White House officials said.
Mr Biden will “offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said ahead of the US president’s address at the UN today.
The US president’s visit to the UN this year will see a full-throated condemnation of Russia’s invasion as the war in Europe inches closer to the seven-month mark, he added.
World leaders corner Putin at UN meet: ‘Will not accept any peace dictated by Russia’
Leaders from France, Germany, Japan and the US came down heavily on Moscow at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, condemning the invasion of Ukraine which will soon reach seven months.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Vladimir Putin will only give up his “imperial ambitions” that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia only if he recognises he cannot win the war he launched.
“This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia’s attack,” Mr Scholz said in his first ever address at the UNGA.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine “tramples the philosophy and principles of the UN charter” and “it should never be tolerated,” Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said.
He also pushed for reform of the United Nations Security Council, saying the global body’s credibility is endangered by the actions of a permanent member in Europe.
French leader Emmanuel Macron denounced the move by pro-Russian separatists who have called for referendums on breaking away from Ukraine 23-27 September in the contested regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces.
If the referendum plan “wasn’t so tragic, it would be funny,” he said ahead of the assembly in New York.
More than 14,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine war
The war on Ukraine by Russia has killed at least 5,916 civilians and injured at least 8,616 as of 18 September — almost seven months into the war, the UN said.
Officials at the UN human rights agency have said they believe the actual toll and casualties are considerably higher because of delays in receiving ground zero information from war-battered cities like Mariupol, Izyum, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk.
They added many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.
Russia revamps Kalashnikov to speed up firing - report
Russia has modified the design of the Kalashnikov AK-12 weapon used by its troops in Ukraine to speed up firing and help soldiers gain more control over firing modes, Russian state news agency RIA reported today.
The AK-12 model, inducted in the Russian armed forces in 2018, will no longer have its two-round burst cut-off and instead will get a two-way control of firing modes.
The rifle will also have an adjustable cheek rest, Kalashnikov Concern’s President Alan Lushnikov told RIA.
“In the shortest possible time, we selected technical solutions, made a prototype and demonstrated it to representatives of the Russian ministry of defence,” the official said.
However, he did not specify when the redesigned version of the rifle would enter service and said that the design is in the documentation stage.
Developed by Kalashnikov, the AK-12 assault rifle is a general issue weapon of the Russian armed forces using 5.45 millimetres (mm) calibre bullets and is said to boast improved accuracy over earlier versions, among others.
Russia must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss
Vladimir Putin must leave Ukraine and pay “proper recompense” for his invasion before he can ever return to the international fold, Liz Truss has said.
The British prime minister made the comment ahead of launching an update to the integrated review of defence and foreign policy to counteract the threat of authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China.
Ms Truss was also doubling down on her campaign trail commitment to increase defence spending to 3 per cent of UK GDP by the end of the decade.
She aims to use her first foreign trip as prime minister to rally United Nations allies in New York to keep up the pressure on Russia.
Russia and Putin must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss
The Prime Minister also doubled down on her campaign trail commitment to increase defence spending to 3% of UK GDP by the end of the decade.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies