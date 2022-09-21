✕ Close Turkey and India call on Putin to end war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation today in a fresh wave of conscription order for Russian citizens in his national address to Moscow, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Mr Putin said he backed the call for referendum from the separatist territories in Ukraine as he blamed the west for turning Ukrainians into “cannon fodder” in his first address in months since the start of the war.

Russian-held territories in southern and eastern Ukraine have announced moves to hold Kremlin-backed referendums to join Russia in the coming days, amid heavy losses suffered by the country’s troops.

And, Joe Biden is likely to rebuke his Russian counterpart in New York today at the UN general assembly. The US president will underline how Moscow’s “naked aggression” is an affront to the core of what the global body stands for, the White House said.

White House officials have said that the president’s UN visit this year will see a full-throated condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war nears the seven-month mark.