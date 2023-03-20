✕ Close Putin seen in Mariupol for first visit to occupied territory since Russian invasion

Russian president Vladimir Putin welcomed China’s “willingness to play a constructive role” in Ukraine, as his “good old friend” Xi Jinping heads to Moscow.

In an article written for a Chinese newspaper, Mr Putin said the Kremlin had high hopes for the Chinese president’s visit, his first to Russia since Mr Putin launched his “special military operation” last year.

“We are grateful for the balanced line of [China] in connection with the events taking place in Ukraine, for understanding their background and true causes. We welcome China’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis,” Mr Putin said.

Mr Xi followed with a letter calling for a “rational way” out of the crisis, and claiming China’s proposal reflects global views.

Beijing last month published a 12-point paper calling for dialogue and a settlement in Ukraine, but it contained only general statements and no concrete proposal for how the year-long war might end.

Ukraine, which says any settlement would require Russia to withdraw from all the territory it has seized including the Crimean peninsula Russia annexed in 2014, cautiously welcomed the Chinese proposal.