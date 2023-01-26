Ukraine news – live: Russia warns West ‘directly involved’ in war after tank deal
It comes as Berlin confirms its Leopard 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine before the end of March
Moment Zelensky told tanks would be delivered
The Kremlin has accused the West of being directly involved in Russia’s war in Ukraine by choosing to arm Kyiv.
Berlin caved to pressure from Nato allies this week as it announced that German-made Leopard 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine before the end of March, while US president Joe Biden simultaneously pledged to send its Abrams battle tanks.
Moscow’s ambassador to Germany warned the move would take the war to a “new level of confrontation”, as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of Western arms supplies: “In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing.”
Mr Peskov also dismissed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s jibe that Vladimir Putin is a “nobody” living in an “information bubble” who he has no interest in meeting for peace talks.
“I don’t think an answer is necessary,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to Mr Zelensky’s comments to Sky News. “He himself has long ceased to be a possible opponent for President Putin. He was preparing for war.”
Putin’s Ukraine invasion has pushed Sweden and Finland to join Nato – but Turkey is blocking it
Our international correspondent Borzou Daragahi reports:
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has has created a moment of existential crisis for Europe, with Finland and Sweden seeking the security of Nato membership. However Turkey’s opposition to that expansion – as its leader faces a tight spring presidential election – threatens that plan.
Turkey’s long-troubled relationship with Sweden has taken on a whole new dimension since the burning of a copy of the Quran by a far-right politician at a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend, and demonstrators last week also hung an effigy of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan from a lamppost in the Swedish capital.
“At this point I fail to see how the situation could get even worse,” says Paul Levin, an international affairs expert focused on Turkey and Europe at Stockholm University.
“It’s a volatile mix of a Turkish president facing an election and needing a fight, and Swedish groups on the far right and left who may use free speech to provoke Erdogan in order to sabotage the Nato process.”
Biden-Harris administration welcomes Ukraine Steering Committee, discussing economic support and recovery
Today, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Mike Pyle co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform’s Steering Committee.
Representatives from G7 countries, the Government of Ukraine, and the international financial institutions discussed how to better coordinate economic support for Ukraine’s immediate financing needs and future economic recovery and reconstruction efforts.
The steering committee delivered on G7 Leaders’ December 2022 commitment, further exemplifying the Biden-Harris Administration’s support for Ukraine.
The committee committed to working closely with Ukrainian authorities on economic needs, furthering Ukraine’s reform ambitions and delivering economic assistance to stabilise Ukraine’s economy and facilitate recovery.
Mr Pyle welcomed opening remarks from Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, working with his co-chairs, Finance Minister of Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, and the European Commission Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Gert Jan Koopman, and in close consultation with Japan in its G7 Presidency role.
Russia ‘used hypersonic missiles’ in today’s attacks, Ukraine confirms
The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhnyi, has confirmed that Russia “used hypersonic missiles” in today’s attacks.
Mr Zaluzhnyi confirmed that Russian forces used “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles to strike targets across the country.
47 winged missiles were destroyed by the Ukrainian military, of which 20 were in Kyiv.
Three of out of four X-59 controlled air missiles “failed to achieve their goals”, Mr Zaluzhnyi added.
“The goal of the Russians remains unchanged - psychological pressure on Ukrainians and destruction of critical infrastructure.
“But we can not be broken!”
Moscow describes German provision of tanks to Ukraine as ‘extremely dangerous decision’
Moscow’s ambassador to Germany has described the plan to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as an “extremely dangerous decision.”
Sergei Nechaev said that this would take the war to a “new level of confrontation.”
“Germany and its closest allies are not interested in a diplomatic solution, being determined to permanently escalate and pump the Kyiv regime with more lethal weapons”, Mr Nechaev furthered.
UK to begin training Ukrainian soldiers on tanks next week
The UK will begin training Ukrainian soldiers next week on how to use and fix the contingent of tanks being sent to the war-torn country.
Defence minister Alex Chalk told the Commons: “On the issue of training, I am pleased to say that is expected to start next week on Monday.”
On when Challenger 2 tanks would arrive in Ukraine, he added: “The intention is that it will be at the end of March, and between now and then a really significant programme of training, not just for the tank crews who are to operate this vehicle, but also for those who will be charged with maintaining it.”
Mr Chalk earlier told MPs: “Equipping Ukraine to push Russia out of its territory is as important as equipping them to defend what they already have. Together we will continue supporting Ukraine to move from resisting Russian forces to expelling them from Ukrainian soil.”
The minister also welcomed announcements by the German and US governments that they would send tanks to Ukraine, adding: “Our united resolve can and will prove decisive. In 2023 we are more determined than ever. We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
Russia’s latest attacks killed 11 people and wounded 11 more, Ukraine officials say
Emergency officials in Ukraine say Russia’s latest drone and missile attacks killed 11 people and wounded 11 more.
Russia launched a rush-hour barrage of missiles across Ukraine – killing one person in Kyiv – the day after President Volodymyr Zelensky secured Western pledges of dozens of tanks to help in the country’s war effort.
Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, while booms were heard by The Independent around Kyiv, where the head of the city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down.
Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said as many as six Tu-95 warplanes had taken off from the Arctic region of Murmansk in northern Russia and launched long-range missiles. He said there was a volley of more than 30 missiles.
Restocking of UK military supplies a “sensitive” topic, says UK defence minister
Addressing the issue of restocking the UK’s military supplies, defence minister Alex Chalk suggested these discussions were too sensitive to be had on the floor of the Commons.
Mr Chalk was responding to shadow defence minister Rachel Hopkins’ question about how many contracts have been signed to replenish UK stockpiles of weapons sent to Ukraine.
“What steps is the minister taking to ramp up production of ammunition and equipment to restock our own armed forces and to support Ukraine? It took 287 days in to the start of the invasion for the defence secretary to get his act together and sign a new contract to replenish N-Laws (anti-tank weapons) for our armed forces and for Ukraine”, she remarked.
Mr Chalk replied: “On the issue of restocking, she is right. She will understand that there are operational sensitivities which mean that I can’t go into the detail of exactly what is going to be restocked and when.
“But she will know, and the privy councillors including from the Opposition have been given a briefing on that, that is exactly what we should be doing to ensure that those who need to know these sensitive details are told what they properly can be.”
Labour welcomes UK & Nato ally move to send tanks to Ukraine
Labour has welcomed moves by the UK and Nato allies to send tanks to Ukraine.
Shadow defence minister Rachel Hopkins told the Commons: “The UK remains united in its support of Ukraine. The first package of UK military assistance for 2023 with tanks, artillery, infantry vehicles, ammunition and missiles has Labour’s fullest support.
“We warmly welcome announcements from Germany, the US, France and Poland that they will be sending tanks and that Germany will grant export licences to allow others to follow suit. This will provide more of the equipment Ukraine needs to win at a pivotal moment.
“This is an historic move from Germany in particular and Nato allies continue to move in lockstep to provide vital support.”
She also urged ministers to replenish the UK’s supply of arms after its donations to Ukraine, telling them: “What steps is the minister taking to ramp up production of ammunition and equipment to restock our own armed forces and to support Ukraine?
“It took 287 days in to the start of the invasion for the Defence Secretary to get his act together and sign a new contract to replenish N-Laws (anti-tank weapons) for our armed forces and for Ukraine.
“So how many more contracts have been signed to replenish UK stockpiles of other weapons sent to Ukraine?”
Zelensky reveals whether he would back Boris Johnson to return as PM
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has praised his “special bond” with Boris Johnson - but said it is “not correct” for him to support any comeback bid by the former prime minister.
Mr Zelensky was quizzed in an interview with Sky News on his relationship with the former British PM, who he previously called a “true friend” during Mr Johnson’s final days in office.
Mr Johnson was one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine on the world stage after the Russian invasion began last year, and since leaving No 10 he has continued to offer support to Mr Zelensky.
But Mr Zelensky insisted it is “not correct” for him to support any comeback bid, saying he has “good relations” with Rishi Sunak.
Katy Clifton reports:
Zelensky reveals whether he would back Boris Johnson to return as PM
Ukraine’s president praises ‘special bond’ with former British prime minister
