The Kremlin has accused the West of being directly involved in Russia’s war in Ukraine by choosing to arm Kyiv.

Berlin caved to pressure from Nato allies this week as it announced that German-made Leopard 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine before the end of March, while US president Joe Biden simultaneously pledged to send its Abrams battle tanks.

Moscow’s ambassador to Germany warned the move would take the war to a “new level of confrontation”, as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of Western arms supplies: “In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing.”

Mr Peskov also dismissed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s jibe that Vladimir Putin is a “nobody” living in an “information bubble” who he has no interest in meeting for peace talks.

“I don’t think an answer is necessary,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to Mr Zelensky’s comments to Sky News. “He himself has long ceased to be a possible opponent for President Putin. He was preparing for war.”