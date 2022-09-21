Ukraine news – live: Putin’s partial mobilisation sparks exodus from Russia
The military decree will see 300,000 additional personnel called upon to support Moscow’s war effort
One-way flight tickets out of Russia were selling out fast after President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilisation of Moscow’s reserves in a major escalation of his war on Ukraine.
It came amid warnings to the west from the Russian leader that Moscow would use “all the means” at its disposal to “protect” itself, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”
His decree for partial mobilisation will see 300,000 additional personnel called upon to support the war in Ukraine, the country’s defence minister claried.
It appears the announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.
Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is Russia’s most popular website for purchasing flights.
Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to the site data.
Flight prices out of Moscow, reviewed by The Independent, also skyrocketed as people rush to leave the country under the new partial mobilisation order.
Ukraine must demine 12,000 km2 of liberated areas in Kharkiv region, says official
Ukraine is beginning work to demine 12,000 square km (4,633 square miles) of territory wrested back from Russian control in the eastern Kharkiv region, an emergency service official has said.
Roman Prymush also said in a briefing that it could take several years to demine the area, which is bigger than the state of Qatar, and that the United States, Britain and Canada would help with the work.
Watch: White House slams proposed Russian-backed votes in Ukraine as 'sham referenda'
Flight prices out of Moscow soar amid exodus from country
Flight prices out of Moscow have skyrocketed as people rush to leave the country under the new partial mobilisation order.
The Independent reviewed ticket purchasing options on the Aviasales wesbite, and found that the cheapeast flight to Yerevan as of 11am would set travellers back just over 82,000 roubles (£1,200), where yesterday the same ticket cost in the ball park of 8900 roubles (£130).
The cheapest flight to Istanbul – a nine hour trip requiring a stopover in Antalya – weighed in at 100,600 roubles (equivalent to almost £1500).
Some routes with stopovers, including those from Moscow to Tbilisi, were also unavailable, while the cheapest flights from the capital to Dubai were costing more than 300,000 roubles ($5,000).
One-way flights out of Russia sell out, data shows
One-way flight tickets out of Russia were selling out fast after President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilisation of Moscow’s reserves in a major escalation of his war on Ukraine.
The announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.
Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is Russia’s most popular website for purchasing flights.
Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to the site data.
Watch: 'Absolutely clear' Putin's nuclear threat serious for western countries, says Sergei Markov
Why did Putin start the Russia Ukraine conflict?
Russia’s long-feared invasion of Ukraine continues to rage on from Vladimir Putin’s announcement of his “special military operation” against the country in the early hours of 24 February, the Russian leader declaring, groundlessly, a need to “demilitarise and de-Nazify” the neighbouring state after eight years of fighting in the Donbas.
What are the key issues behind the conflict, where did it all begin and how might the crisis unfold? Joe Sommerlad and Thomas Kingsley report:
Why did Putin start the Russia Ukraine conflict?
Why did Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine?
Russia attempting to ‘destroy’ Ukraine, says Poland
Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, commenting on a partial mobilisation order announced by president Vladimir Putin.
“We will do all we can with our allies, so that Nato supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself,” Morawiecki said, urging more help for Kyiv from western allies.
‘No way back to business as usual’: The Baltic nations seek to counter Russia’s threat
On the border with Russia on the edge of Nato’s eastern flank, the people of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia are nervously watching events in Ukraine while the leaders of each nation call for support from the international community.
Bel Trew reports from Vilnius and the ‘Suwalki gap’:
‘No way back to business as usual’: The Baltics seek to counter Russia’s threat
On the border with Russia on the edge of Nato’s eastern flank, the people of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia are nervously watching events in Ukraine while the leaders of each nation call for support from the international community. Bel Trew reports from Vilnius and the ‘Suwalki gap’
Latvia says it won't offer refuge to Russians fleeing mobilisation
Latvia, which borders Russia, will not offer refuge to any Russians fleeing Moscow’s mobilisation of troops, Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said.
A translation of his tweet reads: “Due to security reasons, Latvia will not issue humanitarian or other types of visas to those Russian citizens who avoid mobilisation, nor will it change the border crossing restrictions for Russian citizens with Schengen visas.”
Truss, Johnson and Biden ‘responsible’ for war in Ukraine
Prime Minister Liz Truss and her predecessor Boris Johnson, as well as US President Joe Biden, “are fully responsible for the war in Ukraine” and the possible threat of nuclear war, a former adviser to Vladimir Putin has claimed.
Political scientist Sergei Markov was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Russia thinks a nuclear war could be won.
He said: “I would say that everybody in this world now is thinking about nuclear war.
“This nuclear war could be a result of the crazy behaviour of the president of the United States Joe Biden and prime ministers of Great Britain Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
“Biden, Johnson and Truss are fully responsible for the war in Ukraine.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies