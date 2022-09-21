✕ Close Vladimir Putin announces 'partial mobilisation' of Russian forces

One-way flight tickets out of Russia were selling out fast after President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilisation of Moscow’s reserves in a major escalation of his war on Ukraine.

It came amid warnings to the west from the Russian leader that Moscow would use “all the means” at its disposal to “protect” itself, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”

His decree for partial mobilisation will see 300,000 additional personnel called upon to support the war in Ukraine, the country’s defence minister claried.

It appears the announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.

Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is Russia’s most popular website for purchasing flights.

Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to the site data.

Flight prices out of Moscow, reviewed by The Independent, also skyrocketed as people rush to leave the country under the new partial mobilisation order.