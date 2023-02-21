Ukraine war news – live: Putin suspends key nuclear arms deal and blames invasion on West
It comes as Joe Biden meets his Polish counterpart after Ukraine visit
President Vladimir Putin has suspended Russia’s participation in a key arms treaty with the United States that limits the two sides’ strategic nuclear arsenals.
The New START treaty was signed in Prague in 2010, came into force the following year and was extended in 2021 for five more years just after US president Joe Biden took office.
The announcement came as part of a speech delivered ahead of the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
Mr Putin pinned the blame for the conflict on “Western elites”, who he said want to “finish” with Russia “forever.”
Addressing members of both houses of the Russian parliament in Moscow, he said the West was supporting “traitors” who opposed Russia‘s actions, and thanked Russians for their “courage and resolution” in supporting what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Putin’s major address came just hours before Joe Biden meets the Polish president Andrzej Duda.
Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia is suspending its participation in a key nuclear arms deal with the US, in a move that appeared to send a stark warning about the use of nuclear powers in the war on Ukraine.
In a scathing one hour and 45 minute-long state of the nation address on Tuesday morning, the Russian president took aim at the West’s support of Ukraine and vowed that Russia will no longer comply with the new START treaty.
“In this regard, I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty,” he said.
Rachel Sharp has more:
‘Six killed and 12 wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson’
Six civilians were killed and 12 wounded in Russian shelling of a market and public transport stop in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, Ukraine‘s military said.
The southern military command said in a statement that Kherson came under fire as Russian president Vladimir Putin was delivering a speech in which he depicted his country as not being at war with the Ukrainian people.
First images as Biden welcomed to Poland in show of military pomp
China outlines Xi Jinping’s plan for world peace as top diplomat set to meet Putin in Moscow
China said on Tuesday that a “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” as its top diplomat prepared to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Beijing has been positioning itself as a broker for the end of the Ukraine conflict, and has said its president Xi Jinping will deliver a “peace speech” on 24 February, the one-year anniversary of the war.
Chinese state media on Tuesday released Mr Xi’s “Global Security Initiative” or GSI, a concept paper which the Global Times said was released “with the aim of eliminating the root causes of international conflicts and improving global security”.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
China outlines Xi Jinping’s plan for world peace as top diplomat to meet Putin
‘We will continue to promote peace talks, provide Chinese wisdom for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis’
Biden and Duda meet outside Warsaw castle
Presidents Biden and Duda are standing at the entrance to Warsaw castle, ahead of the US leader’s address.
The American and Polish national anthems were played by a brass band as the two leaders stood side by side, flanked by personnel in full military garb.
Russia’s FSB 'gave no safety guarantees before Biden’s Kyiv visit’
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claims it had given no security guarantees to U.S. president Joe Biden after Washington informed Moscow in advance that he would be visiting Kyiv.
“The United States did notify Russia about Biden‘s visit to Kyiv through a diplomatic channel. We did not give guarantees of his safety,” FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.
'More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine’
More than 8,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, the US Human Rights Office has said.
The new toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally of 7,199 killed since the start of the full-scale invasion on 24 February, the UN report said.
Around 90 per cent of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.
The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be “considerably higher” than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.
Meloni arrives in Kyiv
During Putin’s address, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Just hours earlier, she had pledged continued military support for the embattled nation.
Ms Meloni said she was “honoured” to make the visit as she stepped off a train coming from Poland. Ukrainian officials greeted her with a bunch of flowers.
“I am here to understand the needs of a people fighting for their freedom. It’s always different seeing things with your own eyes and I think it helps Italians understand,” Ms Meloni said.
Russia ‘pulls out of arms treaty with US’
Toward the end of his speech, president Vladimir Putin said that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START treaty with the United States that limits the two sides’ strategic nuclear arsenals.
“In this regard, I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty,” Putin said.
The New START treaty was signed in Prague in 2010, came into force the following year and was extended in 2021 for five more years just after US president Joe Biden took office.
