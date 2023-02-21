Ukraine war news – live: Wagner group owner blasts ‘treason’ despite Putin ties
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of Russian private military company Wagner, has accused Russia’s defence minister of starving his fighters of ammunition
The owner of the Russian private military company, Wagner, accused Russia’s defence minister and chief of general staff on Tuesday of starving his fighters in Ukraine of ammunition, which he charged amounts to an attempt to “destroy” the force.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an emotional audio statement released through his spokespeople decried “direct resistance” from the Russian military, “which is nothing other than an attempt to destroy Wagner.”
Prigozhin said in a raised voice that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov are handing out orders “left and right” not to supply Wagner with ammunition and not to support it with air transport. The company has been actively involved in heavy fighting in the east of Ukraine.
This “can be likened to high treason in the very moment when Wagner is fighting for Bakhmut, losing hundreds of its fighters every day,” Prigozhin said in a raised voice.
Prigozhin’s claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the Russian military.
Live: Biden addresses crowd in Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion Ukraine
Watch live as Biden addresses crowd in Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion Ukraine
‘Putin was wrong’: Biden hails unity of West and Ukrainians’ resolve in Warsaw address
President Joe Biden proclaimed “unwavering” support for the defence of Ukraine and Nato’s eastern flank as he hailed the steely resolve of Kyiv’s defenders less than 24 hours after paying a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.
Speaking from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Mr Biden noted that a year ago the world was “bracing” for Ukraine’s fall in the face of an imminent invasion by Russian forces.
“I can report: Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and, most important, it stands free,” he said, drawing applause from the thousand-strong crowd, which included multiple Polish leaders, including President Andrzej Duda and several of his predecessors.
Mr Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order his forces over the border nearly one year ago was a “test” of not just Ukraine, but of the world’s democracies, and of the Nato alliance.
“The questions we face are as simple as they were profound: Would we respond or would we look the other way? Would it be strong? Would you be weak? Would ... all of our allies would be united or divided? One year later, we know the answer — we did respond, we would be strong, we would be united, and the world would not look the other way,” he said.
My colleague Andrew Feinberg reports:
‘Putin was wrong’: Biden hails unity of West and Ukrainians’ resolve in Warsaw speech
In Warsaw, Mr Biden says the Ukrainian capital ‘stands strong’ and ‘stands free’ and hails the courage of Kyiv’s defenders
Putin speech: Eight key claims from Russian leader – and the reality
President Vladimir Putin’s speech to Russia’s elite on Tuesday came almost one year to the day since invading Ukraine. Here are eight key points from his speech, which was delivered to members of both houses of parliament, state officials, military commanders and soldiers. It lasted about one hour and 45 minutes.
Here are eight key claims from the Russian leader:
Putin speech: Eight key claims from Russian leader – and the reality
What Russia’s president claimed – and what is actually happening
UK stresses commitment to Ukraine as Putin blames West for war
The UK “will not waver” in its support for Ukraine, Downing Street said as Vladimir Putin accused the West of provoking the invasion he launched almost a year ago.
Rishi Sunak is under pressure to do more to aid the defence of Ukraine after predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson called for fighter jets to be supplied to Kyiv.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK was working to ensure Ukraine had the “right capabilities”, including training fighter pilots.
My colleague David Hughes reports:
UK stresses commitment to Ukraine as Putin blames West for war
The UK’s ambassador in Kyiv said Vladimir Putin’s Russia bore sole responsibility for the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin rails against West in two-hour speech – and delivers nuclear warning over Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has used a speech devoted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to rail against the West and announce that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last major nuclear arms control treaty with the US.
In the near two-hour address, which often meandered from topic to topic, Mr Putin laid out a litany of well-worn grievances against the Western nations – including blaming them for the start of the war in Ukraine and saying that they wanted to destroy Russia. “It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,” Mr Putin claimed.
On the New Start arms treaty, he said: “They [the West] want to inflict a strategic defeat on us and claim our nuclear facilities... In this regard, I am forced to state that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty.”
He said that the treaty, which the number of nuclear warheads the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can deploy and is due to expire in 2026, could not be separated from the war in Ukraine. The treaty allows joint monitoring of each side’s nuclear arsenals and limits both sides to 1,550 warheads on deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine ballistic missiles and heavy bombers.
My colleague Chris Stevenson has more:
Putin rails against West in two-hour speech – and offers nuclear warning over Ukraine
President says Russia is suspending its participation in major nuclear arms treaty with US and that it could resume nuclear tests in the right circumstances
Russian forces struggling to gain momentum in Ukraine, Western officials state
Russian forces are struggling to gain momentum in their latest offensive in Ukraine, Western officials have said.
While it appeared the push has started, officials said it has been “more of a whimper”, with the Russians unable to mass the necessary troop numbers.
“The indications are that that offensive has started but has been more of a whimper than what we maybe would have expected,” one official said.
“They are struggling to generate any kind of momentum or punch with which to launch their offensive.”
Both sides are said to have take heavy casualties, with the Russians thought to have lost between 175,000 and 200,000 dead and injured, and the Ukrainians “at least 100,000”.
“The Ukrainians have been taking casualties on a level which probably would be unsustainable for many countries,” one Western official said.
Officials said that while the Russians were thought to have lost three wounded for every one dead, for the Ukrainians the figure was 10 or 20 wounded for each fatality.
Toward the end of his speech, Biden said that more sanctions against Russia will be announced this week.
Biden praised Poland for helping Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, paying particular attention to its support for refugees fleeing the war.
“You led with heart and determination,” he tells Poland’s leaders.
He then went on to thank Poland’s first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda personally for “showcasing all that is good about the human spirit.
“We love you,” the US president told her.
Turning to the crowd, Biden said: “Thank you all.”
Nato would not be divided and support for Ukraine will not falter, Biden says.
“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” he tells spectators and politicians in Warsaw.
