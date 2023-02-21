✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

The owner of the Russian private military company, Wagner, accused Russia’s defence minister and chief of general staff on Tuesday of starving his fighters in Ukraine of ammunition, which he charged amounts to an attempt to “destroy” the force.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an emotional audio statement released through his spokespeople decried “direct resistance” from the Russian military, “which is nothing other than an attempt to destroy Wagner.”

Prigozhin said in a raised voice that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov are handing out orders “left and right” not to supply Wagner with ammunition and not to support it with air transport. The company has been actively involved in heavy fighting in the east of Ukraine.

This “can be likened to high treason in the very moment when Wagner is fighting for Bakhmut, losing hundreds of its fighters every day,” Prigozhin said in a raised voice.

Prigozhin’s claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the Russian military.