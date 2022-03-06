Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries, in what was termed by the UN refugee agency’s head as Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since the Second World War.
“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days — the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” Filippo Grandi, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a tweet on Sunday.
More follows
