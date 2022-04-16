More than 250,000 people have signedThe Independent’s petition urging the UK government to step up support for Ukrainian refugees.

The milestone reached by the Refugees Welcome appeal has fuelled calls for Boris Johnson to listen to the public and open up Britain to those fleeing conflict.

The Independent launched the campaign days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, with 10 million civilians having since been been displaced and many thousands more killed by Vladimir Putin’s war.

Refugees Welcome is pushing ministers to provide more food, clothing and shelter to care for refugees who have fled Ukraine to countries across Europe and calling on Mr Johnson’s government to do more to make Britain a safe haven for those escaping the conflict.

The UK launched its Home for Ukraine refugee scheme last month but it has been beset by red tape and delays which have led to ministers being accused of “squandering” the generosity of the British public. Despite about 200,000 Britons registering to host refugees and 55,600 Ukrainians signing up, just 3,200 refugees have arrived in the country through the scheme amid concerns over complex applications forms, difficulty matching sponsors with applicants, and lengthy delays.

Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick, who this week became the first MP to welcome Ukrainian refugees into his home through the sponsorship scheme, criticised the process as “overly bureaucratic”. He said the Home Office had failed to get “simple things” right, such as providing an application form in Ukrainian.

Priti Patel, the home secretary, has apologised for “with frustration” for how long it is taking for Ukrainian refugees to arrive in the UK under visa schemes, while refugees minister Richard Harrington admitted during a radio intervew last month that it was “embarrassing” the programme was “taking so long” to put in place.

Alastair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson on home affairs, said the emphatic response to the The Independent’s petition showed “the people of the UK welcome refugees - if only our government would get out of the way”.

Writing in The Independent in a week in which the government announced controversial plans to fly asylum seekers more than 4,500 miles to Rwanda to be processed, he added: “If you look at the collective response of thousands upon thousands of families across this country to the crisis created by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of UKraine, it rather belies that cruel and close-minded approach taken by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel.”

Change.org, which is hosting the Refugees Welcome petition, said it was one of the largest started in the UK this year and had attracted support “from all corners of the country”.

Alongside the petition, The Independent has raised more than £145,000 for Ukrainian refugees, exceeding its original target of £100,000. The appeal has now jointly raised more than £400,000 along with our sister title the Evening Standard and £56,000 of matched funding from the government.

Initially, donations went to the Red Cross and Save the Children. But since 3 March, they have been split more widely, with all funds going towards the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which supports more than a dozen NGOs with their relief work.

Readers’ outpouring of genorosity has been fuelled by moving images of Ukrainian citizens fleeing their devastated country in their millions.

In less than seven weeks, more than 4.7 million people have travelled across the Ukrainian border into neighbouring countries, according to the UN, with many facing dangerous journeys to reach safety. The number of Ukrainians who have been forced by Putin’s bombardment to flee their homes is estimated to be more than 10 million.

Ekataryn Velychko, 35, a mother who escaped from besieged Mariupol with her daughter Anastasia, 8, and son Radion, 5, reached Hungary last month.

“I have come from hell on earth,” she told The Independent. “For weeks we were in the basement with no water, no food, no electricity and no gas. My house is destroyed, the city is 90 per cent destroyed. Most people cannot get out. It is terrifying. My children are completely broken.”

Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have made homeless since Russian troops invaded, with Unicef describing the scale of this displacement as “quite incredible”.

Bel Trew, one of The Independent’s correspondents in Ukraine, has seen the horrors of Russia’s war in Ukraine up close. She has witnessed families walking for miles in freezing conditions in a bid to reach the border and children separated from their parents “making the terrifying journey to safety alone”.

“Every single one of them pleaded for the world to help,” she said.

Money raised by the Refugees Welcome appeal goes to the DEC’s 13 member charities, which are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam, Save the Children UK, Plan International UK, and World Vision UK.

Every donation from our readers to the DEC appeal is matched pound-for-pound by the UK government, up to £20m.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.