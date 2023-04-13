✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russian forces as “beasts” after a video showing the purported beheading of a Ukrainian soldier emerged, as he vowed legal revenge.

“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” Mr Zelensky said in a video message.

“We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers,” he said.

A video likely shot recently and purportedly showing the beheading of Ukrainian soldier has flooded social media, leading to claims of Russian brutality.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called the video “horrible” but added that its authenticity needs to be verified.Ukraine’s state security service launched an investigation of the video.

On the battlefield, Ukraine has rejected the latest claims from Wagner’s chief to have captured “80 per cent” of Bakhmut city.

Ukraine said it controlled “considerably” more than 20 per cent of the salt-mining city that has become centre stage for the bloodiest battle in the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.