Ukraine war – live: Zelensky condemns Russian ‘beasts’ after beheading video
Kyiv says it is ‘not going to forgive murderers’ as Kremlin admits video is ‘horrible’
Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russian forces as “beasts” after a video showing the purported beheading of a Ukrainian soldier emerged, as he vowed legal revenge.
“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” Mr Zelensky said in a video message.
“We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers,” he said.
A video likely shot recently and purportedly showing the beheading of Ukrainian soldier has flooded social media, leading to claims of Russian brutality.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called the video “horrible” but added that its authenticity needs to be verified.Ukraine’s state security service launched an investigation of the video.
On the battlefield, Ukraine has rejected the latest claims from Wagner’s chief to have captured “80 per cent” of Bakhmut city.
Ukraine said it controlled “considerably” more than 20 per cent of the salt-mining city that has become centre stage for the bloodiest battle in the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine rejects Wagner’s claims on Bakhmut: ‘More than 20% under control’
The Ukrainian military has rejected the latest claims over Bakhmut from the Russian mercenary group Wagner.
“I was just in touch with the commander of one of the brigades holding the defence of the city. And I can confidently say that Ukrainian defensive forces control a considerably larger per cent of Bakhmut’s territory,” said Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command.
Ukraine said it controlled “considerably” more than 20 per cent of Bakhmut, the salt-mining city that has become centre stage for the bloodiest battle in the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Tuesday that his forces have captured more than 80 per cent of the town.
The Russian defence ministry also backed the claims and said that Wagner forces had captured three city blocks. Russian forces, it said, had struck Ukrainian army reserves trying to break through.
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘living through a storm of emotions' after beheading video
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian forces of normalising violence and atrocities in the continuing war in Ukraine as he said that the latest video of beheading shows their pride at being able “to kill”.
“Ukraine is currently living through a storm of emotions. Yesterday, a video of the brutal murder of our soldier by the occupiers – was shared by Russian sources. They are there, in this video, are proud with their ability to kill,” he said in ministerial meeting yesterday.
He added: “You have probably all seen it on the news. And you know, that Russian army tries to make this level of violence and atrocities a routine everywhere on Ukrainian soil. Every time when they do something like this, one gets shocked like for the first time.”
“And deaths brought by Russia must not become a usual routine! The long story of Russian impunity must finally stop,” the war-time president said.
Putin approved WSJ reporter’s arrest – Bloomberg
Russian president Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of US reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges for the first time since the Cold War, reported Bloomberg, citing people aware of the matter.
The move to arrest Gerschkovich came from hawks among top officials of Russia’s security services, the people with knowledge of the issue said.
Zelensky calls on world leaders to act over beheading video
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged world leaders to act after the emergence of footage appearing to show Russian soldiers beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war.
“How easily these beasts kill. We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers,” Mr Zelensky said of the video, which has not been verified by The Independent, but is circulating online. “There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary.”
It is unclear when or where the video was shot, but the captive is wearing the yellow arm band used by Ukrainian soldiers. A second video appears to show the beheaded corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers next to a destroyed military vehicle.
US Yellen calls to keep up Ukraine aid
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called for continued significant aid to Ukraine as it battles against Russia’s invasion, and lauded Ukrainian authorities for their focus on good governance and anti-corruption.
Ms Yellen, who paid a surprise visit to Kyiv in February, spoke at the start of a ministerial meeting on Ukraine during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund, where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and prime minister Denys Shmyhal also spoke.
“Supporting Ukraine is a collective effort. We welcome the efforts by our allies and partners to provide significant, predictable, and timely assistance, and urge all of us to continue doing so,” Ms Yellen said.
US intelligence leak complicates summit with South Korea
Leaked US intelligence documents suggesting that Washington spied on South Korea have put the country’s president in a delicate situation ahead of a state visit to the US, the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 12 years.
The documents contain purportedly private conversations between senior South Korean officials about Ukraine, indicating that Washington may have conducted surveillance on a key Asian ally even as the two nations publicly vowed to reinforce their alliance.
Since taking office last year, conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol has put a bolstered military partnership with the United States at the heart of his foreign policy to address intensifying North Korean nuclear threats and other challenges. The 26 April summit with President Joe Biden is seen as crucial to winning a stronger US security commitment and resolving grievances over the Biden administration’s economic and technology policies.
US hostage chief pledges to bring home Americans detained in Russia
The top US hostage envoy has pledged to bring home two Americans detained by Russia – journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan – as he pressed Moscow to grant consular access to the Wall Street Journal reporter.
“The president of the United States and the secretary are committed to bringing Evan home and Paul Whelan as well. And we’re gonna find whatever it takes to get that job done,” Roger Carstens, a US special presidential envoy, said on CNN.
Mr Gershkovich appears to be in good spirits and good health, he said. “But we haven’t been able to verify that by way of a consular visit,” Mr Carstens said.
Earlier in Moscow, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was weighing granting access.
The US State Department has designated Mr Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained,” a move Ryabkov said would not change Moscow’s approach. The journalist has pleaded not guilty to espionage charges.
Manchin leads senators in bipartisan Ukraine trip
United States senator Joe Manchin visited Kyiv with a bipartisan group of senators to show support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.
In a statement after meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the Democrat said: “The Ukrainian people continue to show unimaginable courage in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unjust war. I was honored to meet with President Zelensky and members of his cabinet in Kyiv to learn firsthand about the challenges they face as this war rages on.”
Accompanying Mr Manchin was Republican senator for Alask, Lisa Murkowski, who said: “For more than a year, the people of Ukraine have stood against the unspeakable atrocities unleashed against them by Vladimir Putin. Ukraine is an inspiration to the world, and it was an honor to meet with President Zelensky to reiterate our unwavering bipartisan support for their sovereignty and fledgling democracy.”
Two Americans killed while fighting in Ukraine, State Department confirms
Two Americans have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, the US State Department has confirmed (Gustaf Kilander writes).
The department didn’t reveal the identities of the US citizens fighting Russian forces but told The Daily Beast that they are in contact with their families.
No additional details on the deceased Americans were available as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Pentagon leaks are staggering in scale – and expect more to come
Kim Sengupta’s take on the ongoing leak of US security documents:
The Pentagon documents currently being leaked are staggering in scale and range, an unveiling of secrets and lies spanning the globe with fresh and detailed instalments being drip-fed every day.
The Ukraine war has been the common link in revealing a web of intrigue involving governments, politicians and diplomats, intelligence agencies and the military, mercenaries and arms dealers and millions of dollars in weapons and oil contracts.
