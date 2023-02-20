Ukraine-Russia war news – live: Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of anniversary
It comes as Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitshcko issues an ominous nuclear weapons warning for ‘everyone on the planet’
US president Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv for his first visit to the embattled country since Russia invaded almost one year ago.
The surprise visit, accompanied by the blare of a nationwide air-raid alert, comes after Mr Biden travelled to Poland to meet president Andrzej Duda.
Mr Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, while Mr Zelensky replied: “Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians.”
It follows fresh intelligence suggesting Vladimir Putin was pushing for a symbolic victory to mark the one-year anniversary of the conflict.
“Specifically, the ‘elite’ 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar and are likely combat ineffective,” the UK Ministry of Defence said today in its latest intelligence update.
Elsewhere, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has urged the rest of the world not to forget that the conflict in Ukraine does not only affect the former Soviet nation.
“Please don’t forget, we’re talking about nuclear weapons. An explosion could touch everyone on our planet, and that is why we have to do everything we can to stop this war,” he told Canadian news channel CTV.
Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv
US president Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv for his first visit to the embattled country since Russia invaded almost one year ago.
The surprise visit comes after he travelled to Poland to meet president Andrzej Duda.
'People's court' tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine
A “people’s court” put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial Monday for the crime of aggression over his invasion of Ukraine, in a symbolic move to close an “accountability gap” in the absence of an international tribunal with jurisdiction.
The court has no legal powers but prosecutors said they will present evidence that Putin committed the crime of aggression by ordering the invasion nearly a year ago, unleashing a devastating war that has killed thousands and left towns and cities in ruins.
“This is a crime that belongs in the annals of infamy. It is a crime that demands accountability,” said Drew White, a Canadian lawyer acting as one of the court’s prosecutors.
More on this story here:
'People's court' tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine
A “people’s court” is putting Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial for the crime of aggression over his invasion of Ukraine, in a symbolic move to close an “accountability gap” in the absence of an international tribunal with jurisdiction
Six Russian soldiers 'killed in fire in region bordering Ukraine’
Six Russian serviceman were killed in a fire in a bunker in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement cited by Russian news agencies.
The fire occurred near the village of Ulanok, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from Ukraine‘s northeastern border with Russia, on Monday morning, TASS reported, citing emergency services.
Russia’s defence ministry said the fire was the result of a “gross violation” of safety rules, without providing any further details, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Ukraine‘s foreign minister said US president Joe Biden’s trip to Kyiv clearly signalled to Russia that “no one is afraid of you”, and praised the visit as the “victory of the Ukrainian people and president Volodymyr Zelensky”.
In a statement, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the visit was “historic” and that both Biden and Zelensky were pleased with their talks on Monday.
“This visit is the victory of the Ukrainian people and president Zelensky. It has been conducted in spite of everything for the sake of Ukraine‘s victory and all the free world. It is a clear signal to the swamp - no one is afraid of you!” he said.
Scholz to take part in virtual G7 meeting on Ukraine war anniversary
German chancellor Olaf Scholz will take part in a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
Beijing denies US intelligence claims that it is planning to arm Russia
Beijing on Monday tore into the US for what it dismissed as “false” claims that China is considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
“It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at his regular press briefing on Monday.
He added: “We will never accept the US pointing fingers at Sino-Russian relations or even coercing us.”
Alisha Rahaman-Sarkar reports:
Beijing denies US intelligence claims that it is planning to arm Russia
‘We will never accept the US pointing fingers at Sino-Russian relations or even coercing us’
Images capture key moments from Biden’s Kyiv visit
Berlin welcomes Biden visit
A German government spokesperson welcomed US president Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine on Monday.
Steffen Hebestreit said during a government press conference that the visit was a “good signal,” but declined to provide further comment.
Biden to announce new military aid package worth $500 million
President Joe Biden announced new military aid for Ukraine during his unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday.
Mr Biden said Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth $500 million that would be announced on Tuesday.
He said it would include more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
Biden and Zelensky lay wreath for fallen heros of Russia-Ukraine war
After their brief bilateral, president Biden and president Zelensky walked the perimeter of St Michael’s cathedral – a complex of sky-blue and golden buildings which have long been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
Its priests gave shelter in 2013 to pro-Western protesters, many of them students, who had been beaten by police forces under the authority of a Kremlin-backed president.
Mr Zelensky pointed out elements of the structure to Mr Biden, who donned a wool coat and aviators.
The two leaders went inside the church for just under 10 minutes before emerging once more as air-raid sirens rung out through the surrounding city.
Mr Biden and Mr Zelensky then laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance for the fallen heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian war as a military salute played. The two presidents stared down in silence for a few moments.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies