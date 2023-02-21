Ukraine-Russia news – live: US pledges $460m in security aid after Biden’s Kyiv visit
Putin thought he could ‘outlast’ Ukraine and allies, ‘but he was wrong’, says Biden
President Joe Biden announced an additional half-billion dollars in US assistance after his surprise visit to Ukraine.
The cash — on top of the more than $50 billion already provided — will go towards shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid but will not fund new, advanced weaponry.
Mr Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Zelensky in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden declared after meeting Mr Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace.
Mr Biden spent more than five hours in the Ukrainian capital, consulting with Mr Zelensky on next steps, honouring the country’s fallen soldiers and seeing U.S. embassy staff in the besieged country.
Altogether he was on Ukrainian territory for about 23 hours, traveling by train from and back to Poland.
Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv
US president Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv for his first visit to the embattled country since Russia invaded almost one year ago.
The surprise visit comes after he travelled to Poland to meet president Andrzej Duda.
History and modern roadblocks
Mr Putin began the “special military operation” in the name of Ukraine’s demilitarization and “denazification,” seeking to protect ethnic Russians, prevent Kyiv’s NATO membership and to keep it in Russia’s “sphere of influence.”
While he claims Ukraine and the West provoked the invasion, they say just the opposite — that it was an illegal and brazen act of aggression against a country with a democratically elected government and a Jewish president whose relatives were killed in the Holocaust.
Putin laid the foundation for the invasion with a 5,000-word essay in 2021, in which he questioned Ukraine’s legitimacy as a nation.
That was only the latest chapter in a long obsession with the country and a determination to correct what he believes was a historical mistake of letting it slip from Moscow’s orbit.
He reached back three centuries, to Peter the Great, to support his quest to reconquer rightful Russian territory.
But rectifying history soon hit modern roadblocks.
“Literally everything that he set out to do has gone disastrously wrong,” said British journalist Philip Short, who published his biography, “Putin,” last year.
Despite armed interventions in Chechnya, Syria and Georgia, Putin overestimated his military and underestimated Ukrainian resistance and Western support. Russian media try to boost his authority with images of a bare-chested Putin riding a horse, shooting at a military firing range and dressing down government officials on TV, but the war has exposed his shortcomings and the weakness of his military, intelligence services and some economic sectors.
Ukrainian forces have liberated more than half the territory Russia seized.
The war has killed tens of thousands on both sides, caused widespread destruction, and induced not only Ukraine but Sweden and Finland to seek NATO membership. It has increased the security threat to Russia and scuttled decades of Russia’s integration with the West, bringing international isolation.
Increasingly, Putin seems to be improvising in a conflict much longer and more difficult than he expected. For example, he’s threatened to use nuclear weapons, then backed off.
The strategy is familiar from his lifelong passion, judo: “You must be flexible. Sometimes you can give way to others if that is the way leading to victory,” Putin recounted in flattering 2015-17 interviews with American director Oliver Stone.
In Putin’s view, an aggressive West wants to crush Russia. His narrative, along with increasingly repressive measures to stifle domestic dissent, has galvanized patriotic support among many of his countrymen.
But it runs up against an inefficient, top-down power structure inherited from the Soviet Union, against the interconnected world’s porous borders, and against the sacrifices Russians are suffering firsthand.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Vladimir Putin says he learned from his boyhood brawls in his native St. Petersburg: “If you want to win a fight, you have to carry it through to the end, as if it were the most decisive battle of your life.”
That lesson, cited in the most recent biography of the Russian president, seems to be guiding him as his invasion of Ukraine suffers setbacks and stalemates.
The Kremlin strongman, who started the war on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
Stoking his countrymen this month on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad that turned around Moscow‘s fortunes in World War II, he said: “The willingness to go beyond for the sake of the Motherland and the truth, to do the impossible, has always been and remains in the blood, in the character of our multiethnic people.”
But so far, Putin’s gamble in invading his smaller and weaker neighbor seems to have backfired spectacularly and created the biggest threat to his more than two-decade-long rule.
‘Conservative outrage at Biden’s Kyiv visit signals trouble ahead for America and Ukraine'
Eric Garcia, the Independent’s Washington bureau chief, writes:
“President Joe Biden surprised much of the world when he visited Kyiv on Monday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine.
“The president’s team had previously stated he would visit Poland but not Ukraine; but the image of the US president with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Mr Biden a chance to show his strength as commander-in-chief.
“Mr Biden had repeatedly warned about the prospect that Russia would invade Ukraine in the weeks leading up to invasion on 24 February of last year. His ability to unite much of the international community behind supporting Ukraine, while making Russia a pariah, rehabilitated his image as chief diplomat after it took a hit during the United States’ exit from Afghanistan.
“As my colleague Andrew Buncombe writes, the images of Mr Biden walking through Kyiv offer a perfect image ahead of a potential re-election.”
Former PMs pile pressure on Sunak
Ms Truss added: “We need to do all we can as fast as we can. My view is that does include fighter jets … Let’s work with our allies to get [Ukraine] an option to be able to use, because otherwise they won’t prevail.”
Mr Johnson also repeated his call for Britain and its allies to provide fighter jets now – saying the Sunak government should “cut to the chase and give them the planes”.
He added: “The Ukrainians are not just fighting for their freedom, but for the cause of freedom around the world. We should give them what they need, not next month, not next year, but now.”
Liz Truss joins Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to Ukraine
Liz Truss has joined Boris Johnson in urging Rishi Sunak to provide Ukraine with fighter jets in her first Commons speech since leaving Downing Street.
The former prime minister – ousted by her own party after only six weeks at No 10 – said she wanted her successor to provide Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with the aircraft he asked for on his recent visit to the UK.
“I can’t wait to see the tanks and I can’t wait to see the fighter jets in Ukraine to help those brave Ukrainians,” Ms Truss told MPs on Monday.
'Joe Biden just launched his 2024 re-election campaign in Kyiv’
Andrew Buncombe, chief US correspondent of The Independent, writes:
“Any presidential visit hopes to send multiple messages all at the same time.
“Joe Biden, covertly making his way to Kyiv days before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, said the trip would underscore to Vladimir Putin the West’s resolve and its ability to remain largely united 12 months later.
“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us,” said Biden, as bright winter sunshine shimmered on the domes of St Michael’s Cathedral.”
Biden heads to Poland by train
What has Joe Biden said about Vladimir Putin and how often have they met?
During Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday, a hugely significant gesture of solidarity with Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, the American president could not resist taunting his Kremlin counterpart.
“When Vladimir Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” Mr Biden told the world during a bilateral appearance alongside Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Democrat may divide opinion at home but he was warmly welcomed in the Ukrainian capital, where the locals expressed appreciation for his unwavering support for their cause.
More than 30 countries support ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes
More than 30 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, have pledged their support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sporting events.
The statement follows recent proposals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which suggest a pathway is being explored to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition, including the 2024 Olympic Games in France, the government added.
The IOC has said a boycott will violate the Olympic Charter and that its inclusion of Russians and Belarusians is based on a UN resolution against discrimination within the Olympic movement.
However, Ukraine and its western allies have pushed for a ban.
“There are serious concerns about how feasible it is for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete on a neutral basis given they are directly funded and supported by their states,” the statement on Monday said.
The British government added that Russia and Belarus can “pave the way for their athletes’ full return to the international sports community by ending the war they started.”
Earlier this month Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took part in an online meeting attended by 35 ministers and chaired by the UK to discuss the call for the ban.
He said out that 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches died as a result of Russian aggression.
