President Joe Biden announced an additional half-billion dollars in US assistance after his surprise visit to Ukraine.

The cash — on top of the more than $50 billion already provided — will go towards shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid but will not fund new, advanced weaponry.

Mr Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Zelensky in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden declared after meeting Mr Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace.

Mr Biden spent more than five hours in the Ukrainian capital, consulting with Mr Zelensky on next steps, honouring the country’s fallen soldiers and seeing U.S. embassy staff in the besieged country.

Altogether he was on Ukrainian territory for about 23 hours, traveling by train from and back to Poland.