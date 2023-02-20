✕ Close Kamala Harris accuses Russia of crimes against humanity at Munich Security Conference

Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted at a Ukrainian withdrawal from the eastern city of Bakhmut if its defence becomes too costly in terms of human lives, as the war reaches a grim milestone of one year this week.

“Yes, it is not a particularly big town. In fact, like many others in Donbas, (it’s been) devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die,” Mr Zelensky told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on being asked whether Kyiv’s outnumbered forces should hold the fort in the eastern Ukrainian city.

Russia is advancing in the eastern sector of the war-hit country while looking to capture Bakhmut in what would be a symbolic rather than strategic victory. But Mr Zelensky has said that Vladimir Putin’s forces are suffering “extraordinary losses” in the frontline region where the majority of the fighting has been concentrated since winter.

Meanwhile, the US has warned China of “serious consequences” if it were to provide Russia with weapons, amid reports that Beijing is looking to give military aid to its close ally.