Ukraine news – live: Zelensky hints at withdrawal from Bakhmut before ‘everyone dies’
No point protecting Donbas town ‘for everyone to die’, says Ukrainian president
Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted at a Ukrainian withdrawal from the eastern city of Bakhmut if its defence becomes too costly in terms of human lives, as the war reaches a grim milestone of one year this week.
“Yes, it is not a particularly big town. In fact, like many others in Donbas, (it’s been) devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die,” Mr Zelensky told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on being asked whether Kyiv’s outnumbered forces should hold the fort in the eastern Ukrainian city.
Russia is advancing in the eastern sector of the war-hit country while looking to capture Bakhmut in what would be a symbolic rather than strategic victory. But Mr Zelensky has said that Vladimir Putin’s forces are suffering “extraordinary losses” in the frontline region where the majority of the fighting has been concentrated since winter.
Meanwhile, the US has warned China of “serious consequences” if it were to provide Russia with weapons, amid reports that Beijing is looking to give military aid to its close ally.
Ukraine will not defend Bakhmut 'at any price', says Zelensky
Fewer than 5,000 civilians remain in the city which falls in the frontline Donetsk region and had a pre-war population of 70,000.
The city, the next target for Russia after it captured Soledar, has more symbolic value as a territorial gain than any tangible strategic advantage as a gateway to cities farther west in Donetsk region.
Mr Zelensky said that the Russian commanders were bent on pushing on to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, farther west in Donetsk region “and as far as (the central city of) Dnipro.”
“We will resist and meanwhile prepare the next counter-attack,” he said.
Zelensky says Macron wasting time in considering dialogue with Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that French leader Emmanuel Macron is wasting his time considering any sort of dialogue with Russia.
The war-time president was responding to a suggestion during a phone call from his French counterpart that Russia should be “defeated but not crushed” and that the war in Ukraine would have to be settled by negotiations.
“It will be a useless dialogue. In fact Macron is wasting his time. I have come to the conclusion that we are not able to change the Russian attitude,” Zelensky told an Italian daily.
He added: “If they have decided to isolate themselves in the dream of rebuilding the old Soviet empire, we cannot do anything about it. It is up to them to choose or not to cooperate with the community of nations on the basis of mutual respect.”
The two presidents spoke by telephone yesterday.
Photographer says capturing Ukraine through war helped her ‘not go crazy’
A photojournalist who captured Kyiv through a series of images on the day Russia invaded Ukraine said photography helped her document her “weird” feelings and “not go crazy”.
Alina Smutko, 30, a photojournalist at Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne News, said that on 24 February, 2022, she took a camera – a Nikon D3 – and a bag with basic equipment to Maydan Nezalezhnosti (the Independence square).
“I took a few photos just for me in case I see ‘Ukrainian’ Kyiv for the last time,” she said, from Kyiv.
Read more here:
Russia hit by ‘extraordinarily significant’ losses in east, say Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian military is inflicting “extraordinarily significant” losses on Russian forces near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region.
“The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
Zelensky referred to several towns in Donbas, where fighting has been focused for months and added that “the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine‘s victory”.
Action needed now on surge in Ukrainians becoming homeless, MPs warn
A cross-party coalition of MPs and peers has warned that the government must act immediately to help thousands of Ukrainian refugees who are facing homelessness in the UK.
More than 4,200 Ukrainian households have presented as homeless to English councils since February last year, with 30 per cent of those doing so in the period from November to January.
More than 70 MPs and peers, including the former home secretary Priti Patel and deputy speaker Dame Rosie Winterton, have signed an open letter calling on the government to widen the funding available to sponsors to ensure that no Ukrainian seeking refuge in the UK is left facing homelessness.
Read the full story here:
More than 450 children killed, 924 injured in war in Ukraine – official
The war on Ukraine, which marks its one year anniversary this week, has killed at least 461 children and injured 924 others since 24 February, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said yesterday.
The latest shelling attack in Bakhmut on Friday injured a 16-year-old, the officials said.
Officials have added that the actual toll and number of casualties in the war are expected to be higher than the existing data as it does not include the children injured and killed Russian-occupied territories.
‘It’s really hard. It’s like being a single mum'
The wife of a church pastor in Ukraine whose family split up weeks after Russia’s invasion has said “it’s like being a single mum” almost 12 months after evacuating the country with her daughters.
Luda Sviridok, 48, fled Kharkiv with her two daughters, aged 17 and 10, on a train along with a number of other women and children from the church community - her husband Sergey, 46, and her son, aged 20, stayed in Ukraine.
Twelve months on from Russia’s invasion, she remains in the Czech Republic teaching English as a second language, and has only seen her husband - who continues to take humanitarian aid to villages - twice since leaving Ukraine.
“We were able to meet a couple of times,” Ms Sviridok told the PA news agency.
“The first time my husband was able to come over to the Czech Republic in summer and we did a bit of travelling as a family. And for Christmas this year I had to go to Ukraine with my daughters, of course not home, but to the western part of Ukraine, which is much safer.
“It’s still very difficult for all of us to have split families. It’s really hard. It’s like being a single mum almost. I’m responsible for my girls.
“The first meeting was quite happy. But the Christmas meeting was, I don’t know, for me it was depressing and sad.
“When we left Ukraine, we just thought we were going for a few weeks, or maybe a couple of months. But now we’ve been here for a year, and we don’t know when it’s going to finish.”
Concerns over homeless refugees in UK
Concerns are growing that increasing numbers of Ukrainian refugees in the UK are facing homelessness or destitution, the British government has been warned.
The latest official figures show that 4,295 Ukrainian households have needed assistance from councils in the face of the risk of homelessness.
The data, up to January 27, is from 72% of English local authorities and so gives only a “partial picture of the true scale of homelessness faced by this refugee community”, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ending Homelessness said.
The cross-party coalition of more than 70 MPs and peers said it welcomed the Government’s response to the conflict in 2022 but called for more action “to ensure that refugees could access a safe and secure home and did not have to face homelessness”.
Russia accuses US of being ‘major provocateur'
The Kremlin on Sunday claimed the United States was a “major provocateur” of international tensions for condoning attacks on Crimea, warning that the remarks about the peninsula underscored the depth of disagreement between the two countries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments by U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland who said the United States considers that Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, should be demilitarised and that Washington supports Ukrainian attacks on military targets on the peninsula.
“Nuland belongs to a very broad camp of the most aggressive ‘hawks’ in American politics. This is a point of view we know well,” Peskov said in comments published by the TASS news agency.
France speaks to Ukraine by phone
French president Emmanuel Macron spoke to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday as Western leaders aim to strengthen their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s latest military attacks.
Mr Macron’s office said in a statement the two leaders had discussed Mr Zelensky’s recent visits to London, Paris and the European Union in Brussels, and that Mr Macron had reaffirmed to Ukraine’s leader NATO backing for more military supplies to Ukraine.
Mr Macron also reaffirmed his support for a 10-point peace proposal laid out by Mr Zelensky, during their phone call.
He had told French paper Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday that while France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, France did not want to “crush” Russia.
