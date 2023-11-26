✕ Close New foreign secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine has targeted Moscow with a major drone assault overnight, after Russia unleashed its most significant aerial attack on Kyiv in months.

Russia claimed at least 20 drones were shot down as they made their way to Moscow. Whether any buildings in the Russian capital sustained damage remains unclear.

Flights were delayed or cancelled at Moscow’s main airports due to the attacks, reported the Kommersant newspaper.

“A mass drone attack was attempted overnight,” said mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Ukrainian drones were shot down over four regions, including Moscow, said Russia’s defence ministry.

This comes after Vladimir Putin launched dozens of Russian kamikaze drones that were heard circling Kyiv early Saturday morning for roughly six hours before being intercepted by Ukrainian air defences.

Drone engines and explosions were heard overnight in Kyiv.

It was the most significant attack since May this year, in which residents were targeted at least 15 times in a month.