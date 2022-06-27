Vladimir Putin was mocked by leaders at the start of the G7 summit on Sunday (PA) (PA Archive)

Boris Johnson has said the “price of freedom is worth paying” as he compared Russia with Nazi Germany.

The prime minister argued that Western allies must continue to back Ukraine because standing up against Vladimir Putin’s aggression would ultimately make the world a safer and more prosperous place.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Germany, Mr Johnson said that if Mr Putin is not resisted, it could give the green light to countries such as China to pursue their own goals of territorial expansion, he suggested.

Comparing the situation to the defeat of Nazi Germany, Mr Johnson declined to put a limit on UK support to Ukraine.

Meanehile, Russia has reportedly defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in a century, further alienating the country from the global financial system.

The country was due to make a $100 million payment to international creditors on Sunday, but was not able to due to wide-ranging sanctions imposed on it due to the war in Ukraine.

In other developments, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged G7 leaders to do more to support his nation’s fight against Russia.