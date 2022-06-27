Ukraine news - live: Putin’s Russia like Nazi Germany, says Johnson
Boris Johnson argued at the G7 that Western allies must continue to back Ukraine
Boris Johnson has said the “price of freedom is worth paying” as he compared Russia with Nazi Germany.
The prime minister argued that Western allies must continue to back Ukraine because standing up against Vladimir Putin’s aggression would ultimately make the world a safer and more prosperous place.
Speaking at the G7 summit in Germany, Mr Johnson said that if Mr Putin is not resisted, it could give the green light to countries such as China to pursue their own goals of territorial expansion, he suggested.
Comparing the situation to the defeat of Nazi Germany, Mr Johnson declined to put a limit on UK support to Ukraine.
Meanehile, Russia has reportedly defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in a century, further alienating the country from the global financial system.
The country was due to make a $100 million payment to international creditors on Sunday, but was not able to due to wide-ranging sanctions imposed on it due to the war in Ukraine.
In other developments, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged G7 leaders to do more to support his nation’s fight against Russia.
Ukraine’s richest man sues Russia
Ukraine‘s richest man filed a lawsuit against Russia at Europe’s top human rights court on Monday, seeking compensation over what he has said are billions of dollars in business losses since the invasion of Ukraine.
Rinat Akhmetov, owner of the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol where Ukrainian fighters defied weeks of Russian bombardment, sued Russia for “grievous violations of his property rights” at the European Court of Human Rights, his System Capital Management (SCM) holding company said.
It said Akhmetov was also seeking a court order “preventing Russia from engaging in further blockading, looting, diversion and destruction of grain and steel” produced by his companies.
“Evil cannot go unpunished. Russia’s crimes against Ukraine and our people are egregious, and those guilty of them must be held liable,” SCM quoted Akhmetov as saying.
“The looting of Ukraine‘s export commodities, including grain and steel, has already resulted in higher prices and people dying of hunger worldwide. These barbaric actions must be stopped, and Russia must pay in full.”
Asked about the suit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was no longer under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights.
“We left the (jurisdiction of) relevant documents. Therefore, here the answer is absolutely obvious,” he said.
Akhmetov said last month his company Metinvest, Ukraine‘s largest steelmaker, had suffered $17 to $20 billion in losses because of Russia’s bombardment of its steel plants in Mariupol.
Zelensky tells G7 he wants Ukraine war over by end of 2022, as leaders back him ‘for as long as it takes’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told G7 leaders that he wants the war with Russia over by the end of 2022.
Mr Zelensky addressed the leaders of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan by video link on Monday, urging them to give him more weapons for the struggle against Vladimir Putin’s forces.
The Ukraine leader also said he was keen to see the war to end this year, telling G7 allies not to let the conflict drag on through the winter, The Independent understands.
Adam Forrest reports.
Nato increases forces on high alert from 40,000 to 300,000 amid Russia threat
Nato is to boost the number of its forces to be on high-alert amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine from 40,000 to more than 300,000.
The seven-fold increase was announced by the military alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a summit in Madrid this week.
It’s the biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War, he said. “We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000.”
Lamiat Sabin reports.
G7 condemn ‘sham trials’ that saw death sentences handed to two Britons
World leaders have condemned the “sham” trials which saw death sentences handed to two Britons for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.
Aiden Aslin, 28, originally from Newark in Nottinghamshire, and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, have been treated as foreign “mercenaries” by pro-Russian authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), who handed down the sentences to the men who were fighting for the Ukrainian army.
Leaders at the G7 summit in Germany condemned the trials as they urged Russia to comply with its obligations under international law.
Boris Johnson and his fellow G7 leaders made reference to death sentences handed to members of the Ukrainian armed forces, without explicitly referring to the cases of the two Britons.
The G7 statement on Ukraine said: “Russia and its proxies must respect international humanitarian law, including the rights and protections afforded to prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.
“We condemn the sham ‘trials’ resulting in application of the death sentence to members of the Ukrainian armed forces.”
The G7 statement follows condemnation by the United Nations human rights watchdog, which described the sentences as a “war crime”.
‘Time running out’ to save Briton sentenced to death by Donetsk separatists
Family of 28-year-old say his captors have told him ‘nobody from UK has made contact and that he will be executed’
Russia sanctions 43 Canadian citizens
Russia sanctioned 43 Canadian citizens on Monday, barring them from entering the country in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions on Moscow.
The list, published by the foreign ministry, included the chairperson of Canada’s governing Liberal Party, Suzanne Cowan, and the former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.
In April, Moscow sanctioned 61 Canadian officials and journalists. It has barred dozens of other Western politicians, journalists and business figures from entering Russia.
Reuters
Russia defaults on overseas debt for first time in years
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debts payment for the first time in years as its economy bleeds from the sanctions imposed by western nations in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow faced a Sunday deadline to pay off the interest worth about $100 million, originally due on 27 May, and meet a 30-day grace period. However the term expired without payment.
It is Russia’s latest economic collapse on the debt-front following a default on its domestic debts in 1998 and and after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution where Moscow failed to pay off its international debts.
Arpan Rai reports.
Zelensky tells G7 he wants the war in Ukraine finished by the end of the year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told leaders of the G7 that he wanted Russia’s war in Ukraine ended by the end of the year before the winter sets in, two European Union diplomats said.
Zelensky addressed the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States by video link on Monday, the second day of the three-day G7 summit in southern Germany.
Zelensky calls on G7 for more sanctions on Russia and anti-aircraft defence systems
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the G7, a European official said.
Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelensky also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
