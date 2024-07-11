✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Nato members have formally declared Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership in the Western military alliance and that it’s entry in the bloc is “not a matter of if, but when” as they wait for the Russian invasion to end.

“Ukraine’s future is in Nato” the alliance members said in their statement. “We will continue to support it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership.”

This comes as Norway pledged to send half a dozen of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from the sidelines of the Nato summit in Washington, becoming the fourth country to promise to send vital weaponry.

Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said the jets would be delivered later this year, according to the local newspaper Verdens Gang (VG). The total number of F-16s pledged is 86, though they will arrive over several years.

Meanwhile, the White House announced that Nato allies are set to promise a minimum of $40bn (£31.2bn) to Ukraine for the next calendar year during the summit in Washington.