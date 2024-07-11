Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv on ‘irreversible’ path to Nato membership as Norway promises F-16 fighter jet
Ukraine must join Nato after war is over to ensure that Russia never attacks again, says Stoltenberg
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Nato members have formally declared Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership in the Western military alliance and that it’s entry in the bloc is “not a matter of if, but when” as they wait for the Russian invasion to end.
“Ukraine’s future is in Nato” the alliance members said in their statement. “We will continue to support it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership.”
This comes as Norway pledged to send half a dozen of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from the sidelines of the Nato summit in Washington, becoming the fourth country to promise to send vital weaponry.
Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said the jets would be delivered later this year, according to the local newspaper Verdens Gang (VG). The total number of F-16s pledged is 86, though they will arrive over several years.
Meanwhile, the White House announced that Nato allies are set to promise a minimum of $40bn (£31.2bn) to Ukraine for the next calendar year during the summit in Washington.
Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s largest hospital complicates treatment of kids with cancer
The National Cancer Institute in Kyiv was busier than usual after a Russian missile struck Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital this week, forcing the evacuation of dozens of its young patients battling cancer.
Russia’s heaviest bombardment of the Ukrainian capital in four months severely damaged Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital on Monday, terrorising families and severely impacting their children already battling life-threatening diseases.
Now, some families face a dilemma of where to continue their children’s treatment.
Oksana Halak only learned about her 2-year-old son Dmytro’s diagnosis — acute lymphoblastic leukemia — at the beginning of June. She immediately decided to have him treated at Okhmatdyt, “because it is one of the best hospitals in Europe.”
She and Dmytro were in the hospital for his treatment when sirens blared across the city. They couldn’t run to the shelter as the little boy was on an IV. “It is vitally important not to interrupt these IVs,” Halak said.
Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s largest hospital complicates treatment of kids with cancer
Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in four months has had severe consequences, paralyzing the operations of the country’s largest children’s hospital and severely affecting the young patients already battling life-threatening diseases
Russia launches missiles and drones on Ukraine, military says
Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and six Shahed drones in an attack on Ukraine in the early hours today, Ukrainian air force said.
One person was injured in the missile strike on the northeastern region of Sumy, according to the regional authorities.
Ukrainian air defence said it shot down all six drones launched by Russia over four Ukrainian regions.
Mykolaiv regional governor said drone debris caused a fire in an open area, which has since been put out, and reported no casualties.
The authorities in the western regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytskyi reported no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.
Keir Starmer allows British missiles for strikes against targets inside Russia
Ukrainian forces can now use British missiles for defensive strikes against target inside Russian territory, Keir Starmer told Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky at the Nato summit.
New defence secretary in his administration, John Healey, signalled the move but did not share details of the “operational arrangements”. Britain, he said, “will do all we can to help Ukraine in their fight to repel Putin’s invasion”.
“We provide weapons equipment where we can for them to defend themselves, and as we do for ourselves and any other nation in conflict, we require, because it’s international law, that war is conducted within those rules of the Geneva Convention,” Mr Healey told Sky News yesterday.
Kyiv children’s hospital hit by Russian missile and not Ukrainian air defence, private investigators say
Kyiv hospital hit by Russian missile, not Ukrainian air defence, investigators say
Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital struck by Kh-101 cruise missile, Ukrainian investigation agency Molfar claims
‘The whole room was covered in blood’: Inside the Russian missile strike on a Kyiv children’s hospital
‘The room was covered in blood’: Inside Russian strike on Kyiv children’s hospital
Warning, distressing content: A mother who was waiting with her eight-year-old daughter for surgery in the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in central Kyiv tells Tom Watling of her terrifying experience as Russia fired multiple missiles at the complex
China laments Nato statement as ‘belligerent rhetoric’ and ‘lies’
A spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union has reacted to the declaration of the Nato summit in Washington and called it full of “belligerent rhetoric”, and the China-related content has provocations, “lies, incitement and smears”.
The draft communique being developed at the Nato summit in Washington said that China has become a decisive enabler of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security.
“As we all know, China is not the creator of the crisis in Ukraine,” said a spokesperson in a statement released this morning.
Keir Starmer likely to discuss Ukraine in meeting with House speaker
Britain’s new prime minister Keir Starmer was set to meet with leaders of the Democratic and Republican caucuses in the House of Representatives on Wednesday as the Nato summit in Washington entered its second day.
Starmer’s journey to Washington for the summit comes as he is less than a week into his tenure as prime minister.
The joint meeting with Mike Johnson and Hakeem Jeffries was likely to largely focus on establishing some of Starmer’s first relationships on Capitol Hill as prime minister while also touching on some policy issues including the most anticipated topic of the week: Ukraine, and the eastern European country’s journey to becoming a Nato member-state.
US officials, alongside their counterparts in the UK and other Nato countries, are set to unveil what the Biden administration has been previewing as a “bridge to Nato membership” for Ukraine this week.
What might Starmer discuss in meeting with Mike Johnson and Hakeem Jeffries?
Nato summit in Washington will see PM Starmer meeting with congressional leaders just five days into his job
A hospital interrupts a teen’s dialysis as Ukraine hospital bombardment show cost of improved war tactics
Ukraine children’s hospital bombing by Russia shows the cost of improved war tactics
The toll of the heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months shows the human cost of Russia’s improved targeting tactics
Ukraine must join Nato after Russia’s war ends, says bloc chief
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg underlined that Ukraine will not join the alliance’s ranks immediately. But he insisted that must happen after the war is over to ensure that Russia never attacks Ukraine again.
Of the overall Nato assistance, he said, “We are not doing this because we want to prolong a war. We are doing it because we want to end a war as soon as possible.
Mr Stoltenberg also delivered a passionate defence of the military alliance itself last night when reporters asked about the possibility that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a Nato critic, could pull US support for the alliance if he wins in November.”
Yesterday, the alliance welcomed Ukraine’s democratic, economic and security reforms needed to join and said it would get an invitation “when allies agree and conditions are met”.
While Nato leaders stand ready to offer Ukraine the means to defend itself in a war now in its third year, they did not say it should prevail.
Indeed, their statement said that “Nato does not seek confrontation, and poses no threat to Russia. We remain willing to maintain channels of communication with Moscow to mitigate risk and prevent escalation”.
China is Russia’s ‘decisive enabler’ in war on Ukraine, says Nato communique
A Nato communique floated yesterday has strongly called out China and strengthened past language of calling it a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and saying Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said it was the first time the 32 allies had jointly labeled China a decisive enabler of Russia’s war and called it an important message.
He said Nato was not an organisation that imposes sanctions, but added: “At the end of the day, this will be for individual allies to make decisions, but I think the message we send from Nato from this summit is very clear.”
The communique has called on China to cease material and political support for Russia’s war effort and expressed concern about China’s space capabilities, referenced rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal, and urged Beijing to engage in strategic risk reduction talks.
Additionally, the communique said the allies intend to provide Ukraine with at least 40bn euros ($43.28bn) in military aid within the next year, but stopped short of the multi-year commitment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments