President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.

Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, in his Wednesday address, proposed releasing Viktor Medvedchuk to Russia in exchange for Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces.

“I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours” for Ukrainian men and women in Russian captivity, he said.

Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Elsewhere, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the massacre in Bucha last week which saw “hundreds” of civilians killed, was a “special British operation.”