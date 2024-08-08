✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Russia has declared a state of emergency in its Kursk region amid fierce fighting as Ukrainian forces penetrated its southern border near a major natural gas transmission hub.

Moscow’s military chief Valery Gerasimov briefed president Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had halted a thrust by up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers – more than three times the figure that Russia’s defence ministry had stated on Tuesday – and would push them back to the border.

Yesterday, the Russian officials claimed around 300 Ukrainian soldiers had entered Kursk.

A state of emergency was declared by the acting governor of Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, who claimed at least five people were killed and 31 civilians, including six children, had been wounded. Military casualties were not immediately available.

Neither Kyiv nor president Volodymyr Zelensky have not made any reference to the attack, while exhorting Kyiv’s soldiers to press on and weaken Russian forces.

But US-based think-tank The Institute for the Study of War said Ukrainian forces have made confirmed advances up to 10km into Kursk Oblast amid continued mechanized offensive operations on Russian territory yesterday.