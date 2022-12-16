Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin launches mass airstrikes on energy infrastructure
Russia preparing 200,000 troops for military offensive in January, says Ukrainian general
Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and other areas of the country on Friday.
Three people have reportedly been killed in the attacks along with reports of damage to critical infrastructure and power outages around the country.
Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv is not without power, water and heating following the shelling. At least 60 missile strikes swept the country on Friday morning.
It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least the third time, being driven to a garage just north west of Moscow.
“A missile regiment in the Tver Region in the Bologoye formation has entered combat duty with a road-mobile Yars system,” Russia’s Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev told broadcaster Zvezda according to the Tass news agency.
A Yars missile can be launced in seven minutes. It has a 7,500-mile range so it could reach both the UK and US.
Fifa reportedly rebuffs request to share message of world peace from Zelensky
Fifa has reportedly refused a request from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to share a message of world peace at the World Cup final on Sunday.
A source reportedly told CNN that Fifa refused Zelenskiy’s request to appear on a video link to fans in the stadium in Qatar as France face Argentina in the final.
The source told CNN: “We thought Fifa wanted to use its platform for the greater good.”
Ukraine’s state energy operator says restoring power will take longer than previously
Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state energy operator, said it will take longer to repair the national grid and restore power across the country than it has done after previous attacks.
It will prioritise “critical infrastructure facilities” such as hospitals, water facilities, heat supplies and sewage treatment plants.
Ukrenergo said in a statement: “Considering this is already the ninth wave of missile strikes on energy facilities, the restoration of power supply may take longer than before.”
Head of European Commission welcomes more sanctions against Russia
EU leaders agreed to provide 18 billion euros to Ukraine next year, as well as a new package of sanctions against Russia.
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, has welcomed the move.
She tweeted: “I welcome the agreement on the 9th sanctions package against Russia. It focuses on tech, finance and media to push the Russian economy and war machine further off the rails.
“It sanctions almost 200 individuals and entities involved in attacks on civilians & kidnapping children.”
Kharkiv without power, heating and water after Russian shelling
The second biggest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, has no power, water or heating following Russia’s missile strikes this morning.
Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said: “There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system. I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that in your houses there is no light, no heating, no water supply.”
Three strikes have been reported on critical infrastructure in the city.
Ukrainian campaigner describes impact of energy blackouts
A campaigner in Ukraine has described the impact of the electricity blackouts in Ukraine.
They described how it meant her grandma, suffering with pneumonia, had issues with getting oxygen due to the blackout.
They tweeted: “Today I’ve experienced missiles attack from Russia in Zhytomyr region hospital. Suddenly electricity disappeared, my 88 years old grandma with pneumonia had problems with getting oxygen. The hospital doesn’t have a generator yet. I went to the drug store to buy some medicines…”
One in five Homes for Ukraine hosts are struggling to help families due to the rising pressures of the cost of living crisis, the ONS has found.
The sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor who can provide accommodation for at least six months.
The percentage of adults who said soaring prices impacted their ability to provide support on the scheme “very much” has doubled in five months, with 18 per cent reporting difficulty compared to nine per cent in July.
70 shells fired at energy facilities
Russia has been accused of carrying out massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrenergo has accused Russia of firing approximately ‘70 rockets’ at energy infrastructure across the country.
It says it’s caused an increased electricity shortage, which was already “significant” before this attack.
As this is now the ninth attack in this vain. restoring supplies could take even longer than before.
The attack has been described as “massive” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Dozens of missiles fired at Kyiv
Kyiv military spokesperson Mykhailo Shamanov said around 40 missiles were fired at the region on Friday.
37 of these were shot down.
He says it’s one of the largest Russian bombardments since the start of the war.
Suspline News reports that one person has been injured.
It tweeted: “Around 40 missiles were tracked in #Kyiv‘s airspace. Air defense forces managed to destroy 37, the city administration reports.
“So far, one person has been reported wounded, with the number of casualties and damage yet to be clarified.”
Putin ramps up nuclear threat
Putin has reportedly moved a Yars nuclear missile for at least the third time, ramping up threats to the West.
New video footage shows the missile being transported to a garage in the Tver region in Russia, which is northwest of Moscow.
This deployment was marked with military ceremony in the Bologovsky Strategic Missile Forces compound.
“A missile regiment in the Tver Region in the Bologoye formation has entered combat duty with a road-mobile Yars system,” Russia’s Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev told broadcaster Zvezda according to the Tass news agency.
A Yars missile can be launced in seven minutes. It has a 7,500-mile range so it could reach both the UK and US.
Death reported in Kherson
Another death due to Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine has been reported following the announcement that two people died this morning.
One person has reportedly died in Kherson after today’s shelling.
According to a statement from the regional prosecutor’s office, several flats in a residential block caught fire and one person has died.
It comes after two people were killed and a further five injured elsewhere in the city of Kryvyi Rih today.
