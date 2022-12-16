✕ Close Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war would not continue if Vladimir Putin died

Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and other areas of the country on Friday.

Three people have reportedly been killed in the attacks along with reports of damage to critical infrastructure and power outages around the country.

Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv is not without power, water and heating following the shelling. At least 60 missile strikes swept the country on Friday morning.

It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least the third time, being driven to a garage just north west of Moscow.

“A missile regiment in the Tver Region in the Bologoye formation has entered combat duty with a road-mobile Yars system,” Russia’s Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev told broadcaster Zvezda according to the Tass news agency.

A Yars missile can be launced in seven minutes. It has a 7,500-mile range so it could reach both the UK and US.