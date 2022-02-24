Ukraine’s president warns tens of thousands could be killed as he vows to repel any Russian invasion
‘If we are attacked, if someone attempts to take away our land, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves’
Ukraine’s president has warned that ten of thousands of people could be killed as he vowed to repel any Russian invasion.
In speech delivered in the early hours of Thursday morning, Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that the people of Ukraine wanted peace.
Yet, he said if Russia were to push ahead with an invasion, his country and his people would defend themselves.
“The Ukrainian people want peace,” said Mr Zelensky, speaking in Kiev.
“The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it.”
He added: “But if we are attacked, if someone attempts to take away our land, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves.”
The speech came as fears grew that Russia was set to invade Ukraine, perhaps as early as Thursday, despite Moscow’s denials that it has any plan to do so.
On Monday, Russia formally recognised two break-away pro-Russian entities that had been de facto under the control of Moscow since the war of 2014. Mr Putin has also vowed to send in “peacekeeping forces”, something that has caused deep consternation in the west of Ukraine.
