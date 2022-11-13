Russia’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’

Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’
Ukrainian authorities hope to root out Russian soldiers posing as civilians by ‘filtration’
Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.
Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.
On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.
Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”
Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.
He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.
You can read more on this story by Bel Trew, in Kherson, here:
‘Months of hell’: Inside Kherson, shellshocked survivors fear what Russia left behind
As locals celebrate a liberated Kherson, the threat from Russsian troops left behind looms ahead, Bel Trew reports
Repair work to stabilise Kherson gas supply taking place
Work is underway to restore gas supply to the liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson, according to an official.
Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson’s military, said: “We have already succeeded in restoring the supply of natural gas to more than 300 houses in liberated settlements of the oblast.
“Engineers are managing to keep the gas supply situation stable in Kherson.
“This is particularly important because of the lack of electricity and water supply in the city, as well as the onset of cold weather.”
He added that the speed of repair work is dependent on mine clearance in the liberated territories.
Mr Yanushevych has warned residents of Kherson to not congregate in crowded areas to celebrate the liberation while bomb disposal is taking place.
Bomb disposal efforts in liberated Kherson underway - official
Kherson residents have been advised to not gather in crowded places on Monday (14 November) to celebrate the liberation from Russia.
This is because Russian troops have left mines “almost everywhere” and the Ukrainian government’s bomb disposal efforts are underway.
Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson region’s military, said: “The celebration of the liberation of Kherson Oblast has been going on for two days now.
“People are going out into the streets and squares holding Ukrainian flags, cheering and thanking the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But I want to warn everyone a little.
“Bomb disposal work is now underway; the enemy has placed mines almost everywhere. Please, please do not gather in crowded places.
“Moreover, we will be clearing mines in the city centre tomorrow, on 14 November. So please do not go to the central part of the city.”
Ukraine ‘building wall on Belarus and Russia borders'
A reinforced concrete wall with barbed wire is being built along Ukraine’s borders with Belarus and Russia.
This is according to Kryrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, who revealed the plan by posting on his official Telegram account today.
The official posted a video of the construction process on the border in Volyn Oblast, northwestern Ukraine.
He said: “Of course, the construction is ongoing not only in Volyn. This applies to all regions bordering Belarus and Russia.”
Wagner mercenary ‘executed by sledgehammer’ for ‘defecting’
A Russian has reportedly been executed with a sledgehammer by the Wagner mercenary group for expressing his support for Ukraine.
Yevgeny Nuzhin, 55, was a Russian prison inmate – serving a 25-year sentence for murder – before enlisting into the group to fight in Ukraine.
But after he was captured by Ukrainians in September, he told Ukrainian journalists that he wished to fight against Russia.
He was exchanged and then executed with a sledgehammer with his head taped to a block, according to reports and an unverified graphic video circulating on social media.
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, writing on Telegram, joked about his death and suggested that the execution was to dissuade other recruited Russian convicts from surrendering to Ukraine.
He wrote: “Regarding the sledgehammered man, this show shows that he did not find happiness in Ukraine, but was met by unkind yet just people.
“I think this film is called ‘A dog gets a dog’s death.’ Great directors’ work, you can watch it in one go. I hope no animals were hurt during the filming.”
Wagner mercenaries, originally staffed by veterans of the Russian armed forces, have fought in countries including Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic, Mali and Ukraine.
Sanctions on Russia could remain after any peace deal
Sanctions on Russia could remain in place even after any peace agreement with Ukraine.
Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, said any eventual peace agreement would involve a review of the penalties Ukraine’s allies in the West have imposed on Russia’s economy, according to the Wall Street Journal.
She said, during an interview at the G20 summit in Indonesia: “There really hasn’t been any effort on Russia’s part to want to undertake negotiations with Ukraine on any terms that are acceptable to Ukraine.
“I suppose in the context of some peace agreement, adjustment of sanctions is possible and could be appropriate.”
“We would probably feel, given what’s happened, that probably some sanctions should stay in place,” she also said.
Her comments come after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was open to “genuine peace talks” with Russia.
‘Direction of travel with Ukraine,’ Wallace says
Ukraine has the momentum in the war against Russia, Ben Wallace said.
“It’s not big step momentum, but nevertheless, the direction of travel is is with the Ukrainians,” he told Times Radio.
The defence secretary added: “No one is underestimating Russia. Russia is a long way from giving up.”
Up to Ukrainians about when and how to negotiate, Wallace says
Ben Wallace also said it was up to the Ukrainians to decide “when and how” they might want to negotiate with Russia.
Asked if now was the right time for Ukraine to be sitting down with its neighbour for talks, he told broadcasters: “First of all, I don’t think we should be grateful when the thief gives back stolen goods - and that’s effectively what Russia has done.
“Now it’s going to sort of go around the world trying to say everyone should be grateful for that. No, they shouldn’t, Russia shouldn’t have done it in the first place in February.”
The defence secretary added: “I think it’s up to the Ukrainians to decide when and how they want to negotiate.
“Ultimately, Ukraine will want to do that from a position of strength and momentum is with Ukraine. I can’t see why Ukraine would stop that.”
Russia could send ‘more cannon fodder’ after Kherson, UK defence secretary says
The UK’s defence secretary said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson.
But Ben Wallace also said it was important not to “underestimate” Moscow and urged “caution” when considering the jubilant scenes on the streets of the liberated city.
“History will remind you that Russia can be brutal to their own. And if they need more cannon fodder, that is what they’ll be doing,” he told reporters in Westminster.
Lavrov lands in Bali for G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Sunday to lead his country’s delegation at the G20 Summit this week.
It’s the first G20 Summit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
