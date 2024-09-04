✕ Close Related video: Russian fighter jet downed over eastern Ukraine as oil depot set ablaze

A major government reshuffle is underway in Ukraine, with at least six ministers resigning and a presidential aide fired.

Among those stepping down is the minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, in charge of weapons production. The government reshuffle, hinted at by president Volodymyr Zelensky last week, has left about a third of cabinet positions vacant.

The changes come after Ukraine suffered one of the most devastating Russian aerial attacks of the war so far, with cruise missiles hitting the central city of Poltava killing at least 51 people and injuring over 200.

Two missiles hit a military training facility and nearby hospital, leaving people buried under rubble.

Earlier, the UN nuclear watchdog chief warned of a “very fragile” situation at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, occupied by Russian forces, ahead of his visit on Wednesday.

He warned that a lack of “stability” at the plant could lead to a blackout, and that this in turn could spell “disaster” at Europe’s largest nuclear power facility.