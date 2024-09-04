Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky launches major cabinet reshuffle after Poltava missile attack kills 51
More than 200 injured in Russian strike on educational facility and nearby hospital, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A major government reshuffle is underway in Ukraine, with at least six ministers resigning and a presidential aide fired.
Among those stepping down is the minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, in charge of weapons production. The government reshuffle, hinted at by president Volodymyr Zelensky last week, has left about a third of cabinet positions vacant.
The changes come after Ukraine suffered one of the most devastating Russian aerial attacks of the war so far, with cruise missiles hitting the central city of Poltava killing at least 51 people and injuring over 200.
Two missiles hit a military training facility and nearby hospital, leaving people buried under rubble.
Earlier, the UN nuclear watchdog chief warned of a “very fragile” situation at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, occupied by Russian forces, ahead of his visit on Wednesday.
He warned that a lack of “stability” at the plant could lead to a blackout, and that this in turn could spell “disaster” at Europe’s largest nuclear power facility.
Russia is working to bolster nuclear power plants' security, minister says
Russia is taking measures to bolster the security of its nuclear power plants to prevent possible military attacks, energy minister Nikolai Shulginov said Wednesday.
He acknowledged that Russian nuclear facilities are vulnerable to such attacks, while also emphasising Russia’s efforts to protect Europe from the potential consequences of such incidents.
Wearing prosthetics, Ukraine war veterans take to the runway as fashion week returns
Wearing prosthetics, Ukraine war veterans take to the runway as fashion week returns
Ukrainian war veterans with prosthetic limbs have taken to the runway in Kyiv as the country's fashion week returned home for the first time since the Russian invasion in 2022
Zelensky shakes up Ukraine government as six ministers resign and presidential aide fired
Ukraine’s government is undergoing a significant shake-up, with at least six ministers resigning and a presidential aide fired.
The changes come as president Volodymyr Zelensky prepares for a critical period in the war against Russian forces. The ministers who resigned include deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna, the justice, environment, and reintegration ministers, and the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund.
About a third of the cabinet positions are now vacant.
Mr Zelensky signalled the reshuffle last week, citing the need for change, and is expected to outline his “victory plan” to Joe Biden during an upcoming visit to the US.
UN nuclear watchdog head is in Ukraine out of renewed concern over Zaporizhzhia power plant safety
UN nuclear watchdog head is in Ukraine out of renewed concern over Zaporizhzhia power plant safety
The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is holding talks with senior officials in Ukraine after attacks were reported near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Simon Harris announces £36m aid to Ukraine
The Taoiseach, Simon Harris, will announce £36m in aid to Ukraine, made up of a new allocation of £30m to partner organisations through its development body Irish Aid, and £6m to European Investment Bank projects which had been previously flagged.
The Irish government said the £30m package will provide essential humanitarian assistance, support rehabilitation and eventual reconstruction, and contribute to Ukraine’s longer-term goals, including peace, stability and political aspirations.
Mr Harris said: “Two and a half years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine continues to face immense challenges.
“We have seen the remarkable resilience shown by the people of Ukraine in the face of these challenges.
“That same determination and resolve will be needed to rebuild their country, with support from international partners including Ireland.
“We have been unequivocal and steadfast in our support for the people of Ukraine and this additional funding continues to demonstrate that commitment.”
Irish premier to meet Zelensky as Dublin announces fresh funds for Ukraine
Irish premier Simon Harris is to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv as Ireland prepares to announce millions in new funding for Ukraine.
The visit on Wednesday comes the day after at least 50 people were killed and 200 injured when two Russian ballistic missiles struck a military training facility and hospital in Poltava, 200 miles south east of Kyiv.
Mr Harris and Mr Zelensky will sign a joint Agreement on Support and Co-operation during a bilateral meeting in the Ukrainian capital.
The Irish leader will visit areas bombed by Russia and also meet Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal.
Mr Harris said: “I want to see first hand and with my own eyes the impact of war on the continent of Europe.”
Poland ‘has duty’ to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Poland has duty to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, minister says
Ukraine has been pushing for allies to be more involved in its defence, including giving Kyiv permission to use Western-supplied missiles to strike deep inside Russia
Russia launches air attacks on Kyiv, western city of Lviv, Ukraine's military says
Russia launched a missile attack on the capital Kyiv and a drone attack on the western city of Lviv, not far from the border with Nato-member Poland, Ukraine military officials said on Wednesday, with air defence units engaged in repelling the attacks.
Reuters witnesses heard several blasts on the outskirts of Kyiv in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.
The whole of Ukraine was under air raid alerts, Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Poland activates aircraft after Russia’s strikes on Ukraine
Polish aircraft were activated early on Wednesday for the third time in eight days to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched strikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.
“This is another very busy night for the entire air defence system in Poland due to the observed activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation carrying out strikes,” the Command said on X.
How it felt to cross the Russian border on a Ukrainian tank
How it felt to cross the Russian border on a Ukrainian tank
In a career which has spanned four decades, journalist Askold Krushelnycky has seen first-hand the brutality of the Russian regime. But as Ukraine establishes a foothold in Kursk, could the tide finally be turning?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments