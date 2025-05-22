Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow airports briefly shut after Russia claims it downed hundreds of drones

Three major airports briefly halted flights twice during the day

Arpan Rai,Tom Watling
Thursday 22 May 2025 03:47 BST
Comments
Putin addresses Russia Ukraine ceasefire hopes after phone call with Trump

Airports in Moscow were briefly shut on Wednesday, after Russia claimed it shot down hundreds of Ukrainian drones.

In a series of announcements, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Telegram that at least 376 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed on Wednesday.

Most were over Russia's western regions bordering Ukraine and central Russia. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 27 drones were destroyed or intercepted en route to the capital.

As a result, the region's three major airports briefly halted flights twice during the day before resuming operations.

It comes after Ukraine’s military said in a statement that it had struck the Bolkhov semiconductor plant in Oryol Oblast overnight.

The plant is one of Russia's leading producers of semiconductor devices and components, focusing on diodes, microcircuits, optoelectronic switches, and more, the General Staff said.

Unverified footage published online appeared to show the plant on fire. The region’s governor initially claimed there had been no damage from the attack, but subsequently admitted that the plant and several buildings were damaged.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in