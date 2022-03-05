Russia says it has initiated a temporary ceasefire to allow residents of Ukraine’s Mariupol and Volnovakha cities to leave.

The country’s defence ministry said on Saturday that it went into “silent mode” and its units had stopped firing to allow humanitarian corridors to operate for residents of the two Ukrainian cities beginning 7am Saturday, reported state-run media.

“From 1000am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha,” the Russian ministry was quoted as saying by the country’s media.

Mariupol is located in the country’s southeast, while Volnovakha is located roughly 65km north of the strategic port city.

The defence ministry, soon after it announced the temporary ceasefire, said the country’s “broad offensive” will continue in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s officials have not immediately confirmed news of the ceasefire, the time duration of which has also not been made clear, reported the Associated Press.

The announcement comes after Mariupol’s mayor was quoted as saying in a message from his Telegram account by news agency AFP that officials were looking to get the city “out of the blockade” caused by invading Russian troops.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

“For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade,” Vadim Boychenko was quoted as saying in the message.

