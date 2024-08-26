Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724643475

Russia-Ukraine war latest: Ex-British soldier killed in missile strike on hotel named as Zelensky pays tribute

Ryan Evans, a member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine, was killed in the strike in the eastern city of Kramatorsk

Tom Watling ,Barney Davis,Jabed Ahmed
Monday 26 August 2024 04:37
Ryan Evans, 38, was a former British soldier who had worked for Reuters since 2022
Ryan Evans, 38, was a former British soldier who had worked for Reuters since 2022

A British security advisor to a team of journalists covering the war in Ukraine has died in a suspected Russian missile strike.

Ryan Evans was killed and two Reuters news agency journalists injured in the strike on Hotel Sapphire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old was a former British soldier who had worked for Reuters since 2022.

In a tribute, the agency said: “Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the hotel was destroyed in a Russian missile strike, calling the act “deliberate”.

In a post on X, he said: “Today in Kramatorsk, the entire day was spent clearing the rubble after a Russian missile strike. Among the injured were journalists - a Reuters film crew, citizens of Ukraine, America, and Britain. A regular city hotel was destroyed by a Russian “Iskander” missile.

“Deliberately. Calculated. Seven people were injured, and one person lost their life. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones.”

1724643475

Zelensky sends condolences to Ryan Evans’s family

President Volodymyr Zelensky has condoled the death of an ex-British soldier who was killed in a suspected Russian missile strike on a hotel in Ukraine.

Ryan Evans, a safety adviser for the Reuters news agency, was in the Hotel Sapphire in the eastern city of Kramatorsk when it was hit on Saturday night.

In a statement, the agency said it was “devastated” to learn of his death and that two of its journalists were also injured, one seriously.

Mr Evans was part of a six-person team staying at the hotel while covering the war in Ukraine. Mr Zelensky said the hotel was hit by a Russian Iskander missile in a “deliberate” attack.

Reuters safety advisor Ryan Evans takes a selfie while working with a news reporting team near the border with Gaza in Be'eri, southern Israel, 8 February 2024
Reuters safety advisor Ryan Evans takes a selfie while working with a news reporting team near the border with Gaza in Be'eri, southern Israel, 8 February 2024

In his evening address on Sunday, he said: “A regular city hotel was destroyed by a Russian Iskander missile. Deliberately. Calculated. Seven people were injured, and one person lost their life. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones.”

Maroosha Muzaffar26 August 2024 04:37
1724641080

Moscow and Kyiv swap prisoners of war as Ukraine marks Independence Day

Volodymyr Zelensky says ‘we are doing our best to get everyone back’

Jabed Ahmed26 August 2024 03:58
1724637600

Russia sends more artillery to troops fighting Ukraine in Kursk

Russia’s defence ministry has said it sent more artillery to the Kursk region where Russian forces are fighting thousands of Ukrainian troops who pierced the Russian border on 6 August.

“Additional missile and artillery weapons have been supplied to the group,” the ministry said in a statement on supplies to troops in the Russian border regions.

Jabed Ahmed26 August 2024 03:00
1724634000

The Pope criticises push to ban activities of Russian-affiliated religious organisations in Ukraine

Pope Francis has criticised Ukraine's move to potentially ban the activities of Russian-affiliated religious organisations amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, saying that "churches are not to be touched."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the bill on 24 August which was passed by the parliament a few days earlier.

“I am concerned for the freedom of those who pray because true prayer is always for everyone. One does not commit evil by praying. If someone commits harm against their people, they will be guilty of that, but they cannot have done harm because they prayed,” Pope Francis said following his Sunday Angelus blessing.

“Let those who wish to pray in what they consider their Church be allowed to do so.”

Jabed Ahmed26 August 2024 02:00
1724630400

New Ukrainian Palianytsia missile-drone explained

Ukrainian Defense Forces have received a new type of attack weapon named Palianytsia, described as a hybrid of a missile and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Details about the Palianytsia missile are largely classified.

The drone missile can reach more than 20 Russian military airfields and was developed in one and a half years.

It is launched from a ground-based platform and features a turbojet engine.

Jabed Ahmed26 August 2024 01:00
1724626920

China opposes US sanctions on firms over alleged ties to Russia's war efforts

China opposes US sanctions on firms over alleged ties to Russia's war efforts

China has expressed its opposition to the latest U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies over their alleged ties to Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying it would adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of the country’s businesses

Jabed Ahmed26 August 2024 00:02
1724621975

President Zelensky says Trump has signalled support for Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump has signalled his support for Ukraine in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said he wants to stop the war with Russia, the Ukrainian president told reporters in an interview posted on his social media.

Republican presidential candidate Trump is locked in a tight-run race with Vice President Kamala Harris in the 5 Nov US election and has threatened US withdrawal from NATO and said he would not defend allies that did not increase their defence budgets.

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 22:39
1724619816

Reuters names British man Ryan Evans as security adviser killed in hotel strike

Ryan Evans, a member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine, was killed and two Reuters journalists were injured in a strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the news agency said on Sunday.

Evans, who was working as a safety adviser for the agency, was killed after a missile struck the Hotel Sapphire where he was staying as part of a six-person team on Saturday, Reuters said in a statement.

Two of the agency’s journalists were being treated in hospital; one of them was seriously injured, it said.

“We are urgently seeking more information about the attack, including by working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and we are supporting our colleagues and their families,” Reuters said.

Evans, a former British soldier, had been working with Reuters since 2022 and advised its journalists on safety around the world including in Ukraine, Israel and at the Paris Olympics. He was 38.

“We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to Ryan’s family and loved ones. Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly,” Reuters said.

The three other members of the Reuters team who were in the hotel at the time of the strike were accounted for and safe, the agency said.

(REUTERS)
Barney Davis25 August 2024 22:03
1724619181

Zelensky pays tribute to Reuters film crew as one killed in Russian strike

President Zelensky expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims of a Russian missile strike on a hotel housing a Reuters film crew.

In a post on X, he called the attack “deliberate”, adding: “Today in Kramatorsk, the entire day was spent clearing the rubble after a Russian missile strike. Among the injured were journalists - a Reuters film crew, citizens of Ukraine, America, and Britain. A regular city hotel was destroyed by a Russian “Iskander” missile.

“Deliberately. Calculated. Seven people were injured, and one person lost their life. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones.”

(Volodymyr Zelensky)
Barney Davis25 August 2024 21:53
1724618075

Russia seized more than $100 million from Google for propaganda, according to reports

Russia has seized more than $100m (£76m) from Google to fund propaganda supporting Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, court documents show.

US court fillings, seen by The Telegraph, show bailiffs took the funds from the tech giant’s Russian bank accounts in 2022, tipping its unit in the country into bankruptcy. 

According to the documents, bankruptcy managers handed the funds to Russian TV channels including the state-owned RT and Tsargrad.

Google’s Russian entity declared bankruptcy in 2022, saying the Kremlin had seized funds.

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 21:34

