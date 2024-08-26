Ryan Evans, 38, was a former British soldier who had worked for Reuters since 2022 ( REUTERS )

A British security advisor to a team of journalists covering the war in Ukraine has died in a suspected Russian missile strike.

Ryan Evans was killed and two Reuters news agency journalists injured in the strike on Hotel Sapphire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old was a former British soldier who had worked for Reuters since 2022.

In a tribute, the agency said: “Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the hotel was destroyed in a Russian missile strike, calling the act “deliberate”.

In a post on X, he said: “Today in Kramatorsk, the entire day was spent clearing the rubble after a Russian missile strike. Among the injured were journalists - a Reuters film crew, citizens of Ukraine, America, and Britain. A regular city hotel was destroyed by a Russian “Iskander” missile.

“Deliberately. Calculated. Seven people were injured, and one person lost their life. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones.”