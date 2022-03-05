✕ Close Zelensky attacks Nato in nighttime address: 'People will die because of you'

The planned evacuation of Mariupol’s civilians today has been postponed, the city’s deputy mayor said amid continued Russian shelling.

Serhiy Orlov also told the BBC there are reports that fighting is ongoing near the end of the evacuation route.

“It’s not safe to go by this road because of these fights,” he said.

It comes after the city council said Russian forces were not observing the agreed ceasefire along the full length of a route for the evacuation of Ukraine civilian.

“We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire evacuation route,” it said in a statement.

Russia earlier said its troops would “go silent” in two key cities today to allow people to flee the conflict.

The ceasefire in Mariupol was planned to last until 2pm after the evacuation along a humanitarian corridor began at 9am, a top official in city official has said.

Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk military-civil administration that includes Mariupol, said the humanitarian corridor would extend from the city to Zaporizhzhia.