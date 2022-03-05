Ukraine-Russia latest news: Mariupol evacuation postponed ‘as ceasefire breached’
Russia said it would stop firing to allow humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol and Volnovakha
The planned evacuation of Mariupol’s civilians today has been postponed, the city’s deputy mayor said amid continued Russian shelling.
Serhiy Orlov also told the BBC there are reports that fighting is ongoing near the end of the evacuation route.
“It’s not safe to go by this road because of these fights,” he said.
It comes after the city council said Russian forces were not observing the agreed ceasefire along the full length of a route for the evacuation of Ukraine civilian.
“We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire evacuation route,” it said in a statement.
Russia earlier said its troops would “go silent” in two key cities today to allow people to flee the conflict.
The ceasefire in Mariupol was planned to last until 2pm after the evacuation along a humanitarian corridor began at 9am, a top official in city official has said.
Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk military-civil administration that includes Mariupol, said the humanitarian corridor would extend from the city to Zaporizhzhia.
Here are some of the images coming out of Ukraine today:
Tech-savvy Ukrainians tap into networks of cabbies and couch surfers to help civilians fleeing war
In her latest dispatch, from Khmelnytskyi, The Independent’s correspondent Bel Trew reports:
From a free ‘Airbnb for refugees’ to Uber-like taxi services for evacuations, tech-savvy Ukrainians are teaming up on websites and apps to help people fleeing Russia’s invasion get a ride away from danger and find shelter across the country.
A movement of volunteers including software developers and politicians have harnessed the internet - be it building websites from scratch and repurposing apps or working with ride-hailing companies – to support civilians suffering from Vladimir Putin’s war as it enters a 10th day.
They have leveraged the expertise of young people in Ukraine, which has long been one of the top tech hubs of Europe and home to one of the largest information technology outsourcing industries on the continent.
Stanislav Khilobochenko, a Ukrainian call centre director, said he and his friends had built a website – Prykhystok – that is “like Airbnb or Couchsurfing for refugees”. The 33-year-old told The Independent: “When the war started, I got together a team of 50 of my customer service agents who agreed to work with us.
“At first we just coordinated places for people to stay along the refugee trail out of Ukraine,” he added. “But our call centre now coordinates information like where to get food in Kharkiv, how to buy gasoline in the south, which roads to take from Kyiv to Lviv.”
London demonstrators have clear demands for western governments
My colleague Colin Drury reports from Trafalgar Square:
Crowds at the Stand with Ukraine demonstration in London’s Trafalgar Square are swelling into a sea of yellow and blue.
Hundreds are already here waving flags and placards, calling for peace and condemning Russia’s invasion.
One massive sign at the front has an ominous warning for the rest of Europe: “When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you, ladies and gents.”
Demonstrators have some very clear demands for western governments.
They want more weapons for Ukraine’s fighters and more visas for the war’s refugees. But most of all, they just want their country to be allowed to live in peace.
Kremlin accuses West of ‘economic banditry’ and vows response
The Kremlin has accused the West of “economic banditry” against Russia, and warned that “there must be a corresponding response” from Moscow.
“This does not mean Russia is isolated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate a country, and even more so a country as big as Russia. There are many more countries in the world.”
Foreign companies, he said, would one day return to Russia, although some would find others had taken their places.
"Russia ... has an interest in being attractive for investment. Yes, now is hardly a time when we can talk about being attractive for investment, but times change quickly," Mr Peskov said.
“A time of surging economic growth will replace this time. And a time when these same companies will again return to the market, and will be more than interested in catching up on what they've missed out on and restoring their positions.
“In some areas, we'll really wait for them [the companies]. In other places we'll wait for them less as their places will be taken by companies from other countries.”
Breaking: Russia’s national airline halts all international flights except to Belarus
Russia’s flagship airline, Aeroflot, has said it will halt all international flights – except to Belarus – in the wake of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
It will stop flying to the rest of the world from Tuesday, it said in a statement.
‘Chaos’ in Mariupol as residents forced to return after evacuation attempt falls through
Authorities in Mariupol have urged people to return to shelters in the city, saying that the planned mass evacuation attempt had been postponed due to Russia “not sticking to the ceasefire”.
Reports suggest that residents who had attempted to leave the city via a humanitarian corridor were now returning, amid sustained Russian attacks on the city and its outskirts.
“I'm right now in Mariupol, I'm on the street. I can hear shelling every three to five minutes,” Alexander, a 44-year-old engineer and Mariupol resident, told the BBC.
“I can see cars of people who tried to flee and they are coming back. It is chaos.”
Demonstration underway in Trafalgar Square
Hundreds of people are gathering in London's Trafalgar Square to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Demonstrators have unfurled a giant banner on the steps of the National Gallery, reading: “When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you ladies & gents.”
Others are carrying placards saying “Putin terrorist” and “Protect Ukraine, save Europe”, with many demonstrators draped in the blue and yellow national flag of Ukraine.
Before and after photos show how Russian bombardment changed the face of Kyiv
It’s barely been a week since Russia invaded Ukraine, but from the images coming out of the capital, Kyiv, it sometimes looks as though the bombing has been going on for weeks.
Destroyed buildings, torched parks, disheveled streets, cars, and more have left the world crying for the people of Ukraine. Citizens began evacuating major cities like Kharkiv when the invasion began last Wednesday night to avoid bloodshed but for those who have stayed, danger lies ahead.
Russia has not captured Kyiv thus far, but troops are closing in. The before and after photos depict a grim reality for people in the city.
Moscow slams Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ for frustrating humanitarian corridors
The Russian defence ministry has said that no one made use of the humanitarian corridors created for the evacuation civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha, which have since been postponed by Ukrainian authorities amid continued shelling.
The RIA news agency also said Russia accused Ukrainian “nationalists” of thwarting the humanitarian corridors.
Fire fighters extinguish flames at administrative building of nuclear plant in Enerhodar
Ukraine’s emergency service shared video footage showing fire fighters extinguishing fires at the administrative building of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar in the early hours of Friday.
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.
