Ukraine-Russia news – live: US warns of ‘long and bloody’ siege as 40 mile-long Russian convoy heads to Kyiv
Six people were injured, according to the mayor of the Kyiv suburb where an explosion hit
Kyiv has been rocked by huge explosions hours after the first round of ceasefire negotiations involving Ukrainian and Russian diplomats concluded.
Footage shows the explosion flashing orange against the night sky and illuminating plumes of thick smoke.
Things may only get worse in coming days.
US Senator Chris Murphy warned on Monday that Russian troops are preparing for a “long and bloody” siege of Kyiv, with the military seeking to cut off the capital from the rest of the country.
Ukraine’s Western allies fear that Vladimir Putin could cause huge numbers of civilian casualties after his troops failed to capture Kyiv. Elsewhere, Russian soldiers have been met by fierce resistance.
Russian troops have been accused of dropping cluster bombs on a pre-school in an attack that killed a child and two adults in the northeastern city of Okhtyrka. Amnesty International said the incident may constitute a war crime.
The International Criminal Court has announced it will investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia
Mastercard Inc has blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network, complying with sanctions slapped on Russia over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the financial services company said.
It will continue to work with regulators in the coming days, the statement from Mastercard Inc read.
Mastercard has also pledged humanitarian relief worth $2 million (£1.4 million) to Ukraine as it remains under Russian invasion for the sixth consecutive day.
This is the latest financial blow to Russia after several nations came together to impose sanctions on Moscow for breaching Ukraine’s territory.
Russians queued up outside ATMs in large numbers over the weekend as they feared their bank cards may cease to function.
Australia to fund lethal weapons worth £37 million for Ukraine
Australia will fund lethal defensive weapons including missiles and ammunition for Ukraine worth A$70 million (£37 million), prime minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday.
“We’re talking missiles, we’re talking ammunition, we’re talking supporting them in their defence of their own homeland in Ukraine and we will be doing that in partnership with Nato,” Mr Morrison said as he confirmed that most of the new weapons for Ukraine will rank in the lethal category.
The weapons would be delivered to Ukraine rapidly, the prime minister said, without giving details on how weapons would be delivered.
This is a shift in Australia’s position on aiding Ukraine from last week when it had pledged only financial military technical assistance.
Mr Morrison has urged Australian citizens in Kyiv to not join the Ukrainian troops in fighting against Russia as the legal position of foreign civilian combatants was not clear.
“Don’t do it,” he said.
Russia and Belarus sanctioned by World Rugby federation
The world rugby sporting federation has sanctioned Russia and Belarus and barred them from international play due to the nations’ actions in Ukraine, World Rugby announced on Monday.
“World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus,” the sporting body said on Monday in a statement. “The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace.”
Belarus has emerged as a key ally in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hosting Russian troops and equipment. On Sunday, following a referendum, the country also decided to renounce its nuclear status and allow Russia to place nuclear missiles within its territory.
Here's Thomas Kingsley's report on that decision for more context.
Belarus president blames western sanctions ‘for pushing Russia into Third World War’
Ukraine and Russia will hold peace talks on Belarusian border on Monday
Institutional pile-on continues as Disney pauses releases in Russia
The Walt Disney Company is the latest global fixture to disavow Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The company announced on Monday it would temporarily pause the release of Disney films like Turning Red in Russia.
“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” the company wrote in a statement on Monday. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”
Other organisations ranging from football officials to international banking networks have also cut ties with Russia for the time being, as The Independent has reported.
Uefa set to move Champions League final away from Russia
Overnight developments in eastern Europe mean an alternative venue is being looked at for the 28 May showpiece
What is Swift and why does it matter?
Messaging system is used to facilitate millions of transactions every day
Senator warns of ‘long and bloody’ siege as Russia tries to ‘encircle and cut off’ Kyiv
Ukraine may have surprised Russia with its resolute defence of the country during the early days of the invasion, but dark days could be ahead for the country, particularly the capital Kyiv, according to US officials.
US Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, warned on Twitter on Monday that Russia will try to “encircle” Kyiv and launch a vigorous offensive in the coming days, following a classified intelligence briefing.
“Russia will try to encircle and cut off Kiev in the next several weeks,” he wrote. “The fight for Kiev will be long and bloody and Ukrainians are rapidly preparing for street to street combat,” he added, using an alternative spelling for the capital.
Ukraine: 40 mile-long Russian convoy heading to Kyiv twice as long as previously thought
New satellite images reveal that a convoy Russian military vehicles heading to the Ukrainian capital is even longer than previously thought.
The column of military hardware is more than 40 miles long, more than twice the original estimates that it spanned 17 miles, according to satellite imaging firm Maxar Technologies.
The convoy was photographed on Monday approaching Antonov airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, which remained under government control after days under Russian assault. Liam James has the story for The Independent.
Ukraine: 40 mile-long Russian convoy on way to Kyiv twice as long as previously known
40 mile chain of military vehicles seen nearing Kyiv
US planning ‘further steps’ to stop Russian invasion, Ukraine minister says
The US has already sanctioned Vladimir Putin and repositioned US troops Europe, but “further steps” could be on the way as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.
On Monday, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said he recently spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about continued American support for the country.
“In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering. I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia’s assault we need more sanctions and weapons,” Mr Kuleba said. “Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps.”
Beyond that, details of the next round of US action remains vague. Thus far, the US has relied on non-direct interventions like sanctions and weapons transfers, while adamantly stating it won’t send in US troops or establish a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine.
More details could be revealed during Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, which was hastily rewritten to address the war in Ukraine, Eric Garcia reports.
Biden redrafts State of the Union speech as “a rally against autocrats worldwide”
Biden was planning to focus on his domestic agenda but instead chose to highlight the situation in Ukraine
Here’s The Independent’s other reporting on what actions the US has taken thus far.
Biden says Putin ‘will pay’ as he announces ‘major’ sanctions on Russia
‘Every asset they have in America will be frozen’
Biden sanctioning company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia
The energy pipeline has complicated efforts at diplomacy
Joe Biden signs order to provide $600m military assistance to Ukraine
Up to $350m would be in military aid, while remaining is for ‘overall assistance’
Putin is ‘not well,’ says former US ambassador to Ukraine
William Taylor, the former US ambassador to Ukraine and a key witness during Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, says recent statements from Russian president Vladimir Putin show that the leader is “not well” and surrounded by sycophants.
Watch Mr Taylor's recent comments on MSNBC for more:
For more context, here are stories from The Independent archive on Mr Taylor, as well as Mr Putin's controversial justification for his aggression in Ukraine.
Putin rewrites history with rambling and ranting speech on Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s address to the nation on Monday was condemned as “delusional”, “insane” and “unhinged”
Ukraine welcomes war crimes investigation of Russian invasion
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Security Council, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said on Monday he welcomes the International Criminal Court’s recently announced war crimes investigation into the Russian invasion of the country.
“We welcome the statement issued today by the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, on the situation in Ukraine — his statement about his decision to proceed with opening an investigation,” Mr Kyslytsya told the Security Council.
Earlier in the day, the ICC announced it was “satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine,” and said its forthcoming investigation will “encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of [the ICC] that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine.”
Amnesty International has said that Russia’s reported use of cluster munitions could constitute a war crime.
Putin accused of using ‘cluster bombs’ in strike on pre-school
The Russian military has been accused of using cluster bombs in an attack that killed a child and two adults hiding in a pre-school in northeastern Ukraine.
