The US is set to evacuate its embassy in Ukraine as intelligence officials warn a Russian invasion is increasingly imminent.

While a small number of officials may remain in Kyiv, most will be moved to near the Polish border.

It comes after Britons were told to flee the country immediately last night. Foreign Office advice was updated to tell UK nationals to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.

Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in neighbouring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.