Ukraine news - live: US to evacuate embassy and Britons told to leave as Russia invasion feared to be imminent
Follow the latest updates
The US is set to evacuate its embassy in Ukraine as intelligence officials warn a Russian invasion is increasingly imminent.
While a small number of officials may remain in Kyiv, most will be moved to near the Polish border.
It comes after Britons were told to flee the country immediately last night. Foreign Office advice was updated to tell UK nationals to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.
Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in neighbouring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.
BREAKING: All UK troops to withdraw from Ukraine as Russia could invade `at almost no notice’
All UK troops to withdraw from Ukraine as Russia could invade `at almost no notice’
All UK troops are to be withdrawn from Ukraine this weekend as Russia could invade “at almost no notice”, a defence minister has said.
Russian Black Sea fleet start training exercises near Crimea
Ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula, according to a state-owned news agency.
It is reportedly part of wider navy drills and comes when Russia’s military moves are under close scrutiny amid Ukraine invasion fears.
What does the US expect from a Russian invasion?
Joe Biden’s national security adviser has set out what the White House expects to happen should Vladimir Putin order an invasion.
Andrew Feinberg takes a look at what this is:
How the US thinks a Russian invasion of Ukraine would play out
Biden’s national security adviser has set out what the White House expects to happen should Putin order an invasion. Andrew Feinberg reports
US set to evacuate embassy
Officials say the US government plans to announce all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave the country ahead of a feared Russian invasion.
Read more here:
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
U.S. officials say the United States is preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage on Ukraine.
That’s all for our live updates tonight. We’ll be back tomorrow morning with further updates.
EU Commission has not taken steps to evacuate staff from Ukraine
The European Commission said on Friday it had not taken steps to evacuate staff from Ukraine.
European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said:“We continue to assess the situation as it develops, in line with the duty of care we have towards our staff and in close consultation and coordination with the EU Member States.
“We are not evacuating. For the time being, the non-essential staff has been given the opportunity to telework from outside the country.”
Biden deploys extra 3,000 troops as White House warns it won’t rescue civilians in Ukraine
President Joe Biden on Friday directed the Defense Department to deploy 3,000 additional US troops to bolster the Nato presence in Eastern Europe as Russian forces continue massing for what US officials say could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine.
Those US forces will join 3,000 soldiers who are currently deploying to Romania and Poland, and those 6,000 could soon be supplemented by 8,500 more US troops who have received orders to be on standby to join the counterforce Nato is assembling to protect the alliance’s easternmost members in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
Biden deploys extra 3,000 troops amid warning to US citizens to leave Ukraine
‘The President will not be putting the lives of our men and women in uniform at risk by sending them into a war zone to rescue people who could have left now but chose not to’
Biden and Putin set to talk on Saturday
Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will speak by phone on Saturday, RIA news agency reported late on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The announcement of the talks came after Washington said that Russia had massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion. Peskov said the United States initiated the call, according to RIA.
Putin will speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on the same day, TASS quoted Peskov as saying on Friday.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Why war is looming in eastern Europe
The White House believes Russia could invade its neighbour Ukraine within the week, as even more signs of aggression emerged following months of tension between the two countries.
Those signs include Russian manoeuvres and drills close to Ukraine’s border, and six Russian warships reaching the Black Sea.
Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also headed there to boost troop morale.
Britain, the US, Japan and the Netherlands told their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, fearing an air assault by Russia would make leaving difficult, writes Jane Dalton.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Why war is looming in eastern Europe
The chill of war hangs over eastern Europe after diplomacy failed
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies