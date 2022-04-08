✕ Close Putin spokesperson claims Bucha atrocities were staged

The situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky warned.

“...the work on dismantling the debris in Borodyanka has begun. It’s much worse there,” Mr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president’s comments came after Western nations condemned the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha as war crimes.

Last week, video and images emerged of a massacre in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the city. The atrocities reportedly involved torture, mutilation and beheadings. According to the city’s mayor, more than 300 civilians had been found dead.

And, the Biden administration has levied sanctions against Russia’s military shipbuilding and diamond mining companies in a fresh round of restrictions, officials said on Thursday.

This includes United Shipbuilding Corporation, which along with its subsidiaries and board members, has been blacklisted and Alrosa — the world’s largest diamond mining company, the US treasury department said.

Alrosa accounts for nearly 90 per cent of Russia’s diamond mining capacity and diamonds account for Russia’s top 10 non-energy exports by value.