Ukraine news - live: Zelensky says Borodyanka atrocities worse than Bucha as more sanctions slapped on Russia
‘We have significant losses of troops and it’s a huge tragedy for us,’ Kremlin’s spokesman said
The situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky warned.
“...the work on dismantling the debris in Borodyanka has begun. It’s much worse there,” Mr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president’s comments came after Western nations condemned the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha as war crimes.
Last week, video and images emerged of a massacre in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the city. The atrocities reportedly involved torture, mutilation and beheadings. According to the city’s mayor, more than 300 civilians had been found dead.
And, the Biden administration has levied sanctions against Russia’s military shipbuilding and diamond mining companies in a fresh round of restrictions, officials said on Thursday.
This includes United Shipbuilding Corporation, which along with its subsidiaries and board members, has been blacklisted and Alrosa — the world’s largest diamond mining company, the US treasury department said.
Alrosa accounts for nearly 90 per cent of Russia’s diamond mining capacity and diamonds account for Russia’s top 10 non-energy exports by value.
Ex-war crimes investigators on Ukraine war crimes: ‘A dead body talks if you ask the right questions’
A dead body can talk if you ask the correct questions of it, Ron Turnbull likes to say.
“These people were treated inhumanely and they’re never going to have a voice,” he tells The Independent. “Our job was to give them that voice, and be able to determine how they were killed,” says the former Metropolitan Police officer.
Turnbull says it is “nonsensical” to believe that the kind of killings the world has witnessed carried out in Bucha would have been perpetrated by Ukrainians on their own people.
From what he has seen of the incidents, does he believe they amount to war crimes?
“Without a doubt,” he says. “Without a doubt.”
Andrew Buncombe, chief US correspondent, reports on this here:
‘A dead body talks if you ask right questions’ says war crimes investigator
‘Without a doubt’ war crimes committed in Bucha, British expert tells Andrew Buncombe
Russia admits it has suffered ‘significant losses’ after invading Ukraine
Six weeks into launching a war, Russia has admitted it has suffered a “significant loss” of troops and that its offensive on the neighbouring country has not progressed as desired by the Kremlin.
“We have significant losses of troops. It’s a huge tragedy for us,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sky News on Thursday amid a steady pushback from Ukraine.
Although Moscow has refrained from giving out an exact number, Ukrainian authorities have claimed at least 18,900 Russian soldiers have been killed in combat as of Thursday, since the onset of the invasion on 24 February.
Russia admits it has suffered ‘significant losses’ after invading Ukraine
Kremlin spokesperson says not ‘realistic’ for Vladimir Putin to appear in war crimes court
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
More gruesome discoveries are likely in the days ahead as Russian troops are withdrawing from parts of Ukraine, country’s leaders have predicted.
Several streets and towns in the war-torn country are now a site for crushed buildings, destroyed cars covered in grey smoke and soot and rising civilian casualties.
Despite a Russian pullback, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the country still remains vulnerable.
Grim visuals showed dozens lined up to receive bread, diapers and essential medicines from vans outside destroyed schools which has now been converted into an aid-distribution point.
Russian troops withdrawn from Ukraine’s north and into Belarus, claims UK
The British defence ministry in its latest intelligence update said that Russian forces have withdrawn from north and retreated to Belarus and Russia.
The offensive, however, is likely to continue in the east and south parts of the besieged country.
“In the north, Russian forces have now fully withdrawn from Ukraine to Belarus and Russia. At least some of these forces will be transferred to East Ukraine to fight in the Donbas,” the defence ministry said.
It added: “Many of these forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum.”
“Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the strategically important city of Izium which remains under their control,” the latest intelligence update read.
Bucha killings - Russian media releases drone footage confirming deaths
Debunking the Kremlin’s claims on Bucha killings, Russia media outlet Meduza released a drone video confirming civilian casualties in the Ukrainian city outside Kyiv during Russian occupation.
The drone footage was found from the metadata from 23 March to 30 March as it showed the exact dead bodies from the attacks last week.
“We can say with a high degree of certainty that dozens of civilians were killed in Bucha while the city was under the control of the Russian army, Russian law enforcement, and Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents,” the report read.
The footahe was found from Russian nationalist Sergei “Botsman” Korotkikh, whose group is fighting on the side of Ukraine and who claims his fighters were regularly filming Russian positions in the area.
According to the report, the situation in which the civilians were killed varied.
“Some were shot on sight when the Russian military saw them approaching Russian convoys. Others were executed after being detained by Russian forces. The specific circumstances of a significant portion of the killings cannot yet be determined (for example, in cases where bodies were burned),” the report by Meduza added.
Germany ‘intercepts Russian radio messages discussing Bucha killings’
German intelligence agency has claimed that it has intercepted radio messages between Russian military personnel discussing the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
The findings by the BND agency were presented to the country’s parliament on Wednesday, according to the news magazine Der Spiegel, which it claims include communications corresponding to known deaths.
Vladimir Putin’s troops have been accused of large-scale atrocities in Bucha following their withdrawal from the country’s north last week.
Germany ‘intercepts Russian radio messages discussing Bucha killings’
The BND intelligence agency reportedly presented its findings to the country’s parliament on Wednesday
Sumy free of Russian forces - Official
Ukrainian city Sumy has been rid of Russian forces, confirmed oblast governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky on Facebook.
The governor said that the region is clear of Russia’s forces, but that explosions may still be heard as rescue service workers dispose of ammunition left by the Russian military, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Mr Zhyvytsky added that the area is still unsafe and drivers should not drive on the sides of roads or back roads through forests.
Fox News reporter who survived in Ukraine says ‘pretty damn lucky’ to be alive
A Fox News correspondent severely injured in Ukraine during an attack said that he felt “pretty damn lucky” to have survived the assault.
“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” the state department correspondent Benjamin Hall said.
Mr Hall was in a vehicle with Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova last month when it came under heavy fire near Kyiv.
In the attack, Zakrzewski, 55, and Kuvshynova, 24, were killed.
Mr Hall shared a photo of himself in a Twitter post where he is seen on a stretcher, wearing an eye patch.
Russian state, military greatest threat on planet, says Zelensky
Raking Bucha and Borodyanka on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s poor record in human rights is a threat to security and freedom on the planet.
“Russia has had nothing to do with the concept of human rights for a long time already. Maybe someday that will change. But so far, the Russian state and the Russian military are the greatest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “After Bucha, this is already obvious. And the work on dismantling the debris in Borodyanka has begun. It's much worse there.”
Zelensky says bolder sanctions against Russia needed
Volodymyr Zelensky has once again pushed for bolder sanctions against Russia stating that the current economic restrictions are not enought to stop the war.
"There are certain results already. First of all they are manifested in the current against the Russian federation. But that's the thing - the results are still "certain". Not yet the ones needed to stop Russia. To stop the war,” the Ukrainian president said.
Refering to discussions in media around why sanctions are important, Mr Zelensky said, "...as if they are convincing themselves that they have introduced the right things, that there are enough restrictions.”
“But if the sanctions really worked one hundred percent, they would not have to explain in such detail why they are important. Therefore, I emphasize once again: more sanctions are needed. Even bolder sanctions are needed,” Mr Zelensky said.
