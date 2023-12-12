✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Russia is launching a “massive assault action” on a key town in eastern Ukraine in what appears to be a renewed offensive, with 610 artillery shellings reported over the past day.

Military spokesperson Oleksandr Stupun told Ukrainian TV that “fierce battles continue” in Avdiivka, a town in Donetsk Oblast known for its coking plant.

“The enemy launched massive assault actions with the support of armoured vehicles in Avdiivka and Mariinka directions,” he said.

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defence said up to 40 percent of all combat engagements across the 600-mile frontline were happening in or around Avdiivka.

Serhiy Zhuykov, a Ukrainian section chief who recently rotated out of the town, told The Independent over the weekend that he had witnessed “many, many Russian attacks”.

It comes as the UK announced in tandem with the Norwegian ministry of defence a new Maritime Capability Coalition that will involve the supply of nearly four dozen amphibious vehicles and vessels to Kyiv.

Two mine-clearing vessels, 23 raiding crafts and 20 amphibious vehicles are included in the package.