Over 3,000 evacuated in Russian city after undetonated bomb found

Thousands have been evacuated from their homes in the Russian city of Belgorod after an undetonated bomb was found.

Over 3,000 people were evacuated on Saturday two days after Russia accidentally dropped a bomb on the same city, which is located about 25 miles from the border with Ukraine.

It is not known if the bomb came from the same aircraft. However, the undetonated device was found in the same area as the bomb that was accidentally dropped on Thursday evening.

Local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 17 apartment buildings had to be cordoned off “within a radius of 200 metres” of the undetonated bomb.

At least two people were injured after the bomb was dropped on Thursday evening, which left a crater of about 20 metres wide.

Buildings were destroyed and a car was blown on to the roof of a nearby shop.

The Russian defence ministry admitted that one of its fighter jets had “accidentally discharged aircraft ordnance” over the city.