Ukraine-Russia war – live: Over 3,000 evacuated in Russian city after undetonated bomb found
It comes two days after Russia accidentally dropped a bomb on the same city
Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
Thousands have been evacuated from their homes in the Russian city of Belgorod after an undetonated bomb was found.
Over 3,000 people were evacuated on Saturday two days after Russia accidentally dropped a bomb on the same city, which is located about 25 miles from the border with Ukraine.
It is not known if the bomb came from the same aircraft. However, the undetonated device was found in the same area as the bomb that was accidentally dropped on Thursday evening.
Local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 17 apartment buildings had to be cordoned off “within a radius of 200 metres” of the undetonated bomb.
At least two people were injured after the bomb was dropped on Thursday evening, which left a crater of about 20 metres wide.
Buildings were destroyed and a car was blown on to the roof of a nearby shop.
The Russian defence ministry admitted that one of its fighter jets had “accidentally discharged aircraft ordnance” over the city.
Russia expels 20 German diplomats
Russia said it was expelling more than 20 German diplomats in a tit-for-tat move
Germany did not immediately confirm any expulsions of its own, but said the arrival of a Russian government plane in Berlin was connected to the issue.
Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said Germany had decided to expel more than 20 Russians.
Latest updates in the Ukraine war
Economy
- The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers called for the "extension, full implementation and expansion" of a critical deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Russia, which invaded its neighbour in February 2022, has strongly signalled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18.
- Russia’s richest people added $152 billion to their wealth over the past year, helped by high prices for natural resources - rebounding from the huge losses they experienced after the start of the war in Ukraine, Forbes Russia said.
Latest updates in the Ukraine war
Diplomacy, legal
- Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday he did not want to "please anyone" with his views about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after provoking criticism in the West for suggesting Kyiv shared the blame for the war
- Russia is advising citizens to avoid travel to Canada, citing what it calls numerous cases of discrimination against Russians, including physical violence, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.
- Ukraine plans to deploy software from U.S. data analytics provider Palantir Technologies Inc to help it prosecute alleged war crimes committed by Russia, the company told Reuters.
Latest updates in the Ukraine war
Fighting
- At least five Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and surrounding districts late on Saturday night, causing some damage to civilian buildings, local officials said.
- Russia’s Defence Ministry said Russian forces had captured three more blocks in the western part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
- Units from Belarus returned home from Russia on Saturday after training on how to use the Iskander tactical missile system to launch nuclear weapons, the Belarusian defence ministry said.
Drone footage shows explosions and smoke over Bakhmut
