✕ Close Ukraine war: Putin’s proposed referendums are ‘sham,’ says James Cleverly

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainian and Russian forces were locked in heavy fighting in different parts of Ukraine as Moscow-backed referendums in four regions entered its last day.

Nearly four million people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, are being asked to participate in referendums on joining Russia as Ukraine and western nations dismissed it as a sham.

None of the provinces are fully under Moscow’s control and fighting has been underway, with Ukrainian forces reporting more advances since they routed Russian troops in a fifth province, Kharkiv, earlier this month.

There were clashes in the Kharkiv region in the northeast, with Ukrainian Armed Force’s southern command saying that its counter-offensive in Kherson resulted in enemy losses of 77 servicemen, six tanks, five howitzers, three anti-aircraft installations and 14 armoured vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russia’s call-up of some 300,000 reservists has been the first sustained protest since the invasion began, with one monitoring group estimating at least 2,000 people to have been arrested so far. All public criticism of Russia’s “special military operation” is banned.