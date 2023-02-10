Ukraine news - live: Putin launches major new offensive amid fighter jet talks
Russia pursuing first significant territorial advances against Ukraine in more than six months
Russian forces are trying to break through Ukraine’s defences with a major new offensive in the eastern town of Kreminna, the regional governor for Luhansk has warned.
Moscow’s troops are trying to make advances west with a “maximum escalation” of fighting in the region’s snowy terrain, with a spike recorded in both shooting and shelling, governor Serhiy Haidai said. He said this has been without any success for Russia so far.
Overnight strikes have also been launched on Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv. Air raid alert sirens were activated in several parts of the war-hit country early today.
The war in Ukraine has clocked 352 days today at a time when Volodymyr Zelensky is going to his European allies and asking them to supply fighter jets and more heavy weaponry to his country.
Mr Zelensky spoke in Brussels yesterday, and said he has heard from several European Union leaders at the summit who said they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft, hinting at what would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support for Ukraine.
Russian forces launch major offensive in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk
Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are advancing in eastern Ukraine using relentless shelling and shooting in its pursuit of the first major territorial advantage in six months, officials have said.
Russian forces launched a series of overnight strikes and knocked out power supplies in parts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, local officials said today.
“The occupiers hit critical infrastructure. There were about 10 explosions,” Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. “In some regions, there are power cuts. Emergency services are on site.”
It is not immediately clear if the attacks have led to casualties.
Additionally, Moscow’s troops are trying to advance west with “maximum escalation” in the region’s snowy terrain with a spike recorded in shooting and shelling, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said last night, adding that this has been without any success for Russia so far.
France not ruling out fighter jets for Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at some point, but added that the embattled nation needed more immediate military firepower.
“I exclude absolutely nothing,” Mr Macron said on being asked about the possibility of sending jets at the end of a summit of EU leaders, attended by Volodymyr Zelensky.
But he added that the top priority for Ukraine’s allies at the moment is to help Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, and fighter jets could not be delivered in that timeframe and it would take time to train Ukrainian pilots to fly them.
The priority should be placed on giving Kyiv items such as artillery, which had proven to be effective and on which Ukrainian forces were already trained.
Mr Macron added that it might be necessary to intensify delivery of such items and Ukraine’s allies would examine this possibility in the coming days.
The ever-moving goalposts around sending military jets to Ukraine
Ukraine says it needs fighter jets from the West to help it win the war – in Zelensky’s words, as inscribed on the fighter ace helmet presented to the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it.”
In recent weeks, Western governments – after some delays and with caution – have committed vast amounts of munitions, missiles, air defence systems, artillery, armoured vehicles, drones and battle tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces. These are much better deployed, and safer from attack, if they can be deployed with the additional advantage of air superiority.
The Ukrainian air force is relatively small compared with Russia, and equipped with Soviet-era MiG jets. Hence the clamour for better equipment. Put crudely there isn’t much point in sending the most advanced and expensive tanks in the world, such as American Abrams and German Leopards, if the Russians can destroy them at will.
Sean O’Grady explains here:
Ukraine may be waiting for some time for the jet firepower it wants
Some of Nato’s European members may feel safer letting America take the lead when it comes to sending military jets to Ukraine, writes Kim Sengupta.
Air raid sirens fill Ukraine
The air raid alert has gone off in many Ukrainian regions, reported The Kyiv Independent amid attacks from Russian forces.
Officials said that the alerts were also sounded in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv early today.
Russian forces are striking the besieged city this morning, Kharkiv oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Olympic president accuses Ukraine of ‘defamation’ in dispute over Russian and Belarusian athletes
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has called on Ukraine to drop threats of a boycott of the 2024 Olympics over the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.
Ukraine hopes to secure widespread international support for a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes after the IOC opened the door for them to compete as neutrals in Paris.
Athletes from Russia and neighbouring Belarus, which aided Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, have been banned from many international competitions since.
ICYMI: PMQs: Rishi Sunak hints at future proscription of Wagner Group mercenaries
No 10 admits ‘escalatory’ risk in sending fighter jets to Ukraine after Russia threats
Rishi Sunak’s government has admitted there is a potential risk of escalation as it considers sending fighter jets to Ukraine, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister said warplanes were now “part of the conversation” as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had heard from several European leaders that they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft.
Mr Zelensky gave no further details about the pledges – that came at a EU summit in Brussels – but appeared optimistic about the prospect of jets being delivered, having spent the last couple of days on a mini European tour to bolster support. The Ukrainian leader asked for “powerful English planes” during a visit to the UK.
Russian diplomat says ties with US in 'unprecedented crisis'
Russia-U.S. relations are in a state of “unprecedented crisis” without any sign of improvement, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov argued that the White House’s emphasis on increasing weapons supplies to Ukraine to ensure Russia’s defeat leaves no room for diplomacy.
“I don’t see any prospect for a productive political and diplomatic process,” Ryabkov said at a briefing. “We have a very deep and unprecedented crisis in Russia-U.S. relations. The Biden administration has driven them into a deadlock.”
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine.
The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.
The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast.
