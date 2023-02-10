Ukraine news – live: Whole country told to take shelter as Putin launches major new offensive
Zaporizhzhia hit 17 times in one hour, official says as Moscow steps up attack
An air raid alert was declared across the whole of Ukraine this morning as officials urging residents to take immediate shelter.
Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city military administration, told residents: “There is a big threat of missile attack. I want to stress again - do not ignore the air alert sirens.”
It comes as Russian forces are trying to break through Ukraine’s defences with a major new offensive in the eastern town of Kreminna, the regional governor for Luhansk has warned.
Moscow’s troops are trying to make advances west with a “maximum escalation” of fighting in the region’s snowy terrain, with a spike recorded in both shooting and shelling, governor Serhiy Haidai said. He said this has been without any success for Russia so far.
Alongside the ground offensive Russia launched missiles at major cities and infrastructure across Ukraine this morning, with a general air raid siren being sounded.
The largest single target appeared to be Zaporizhzhia, which was hit 17 times in an hour, according to a local official.
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine
An air raid alert was declared in all of Ukraine on Friday as officials warned of potential Russian missile strikes, urging residents to take shelter.
“There is a big threat of the missile attack. I want to stress again - do not ignore the air alert sirens,” said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city military administration.
Nearly 20 rockets expected to strike Ukraine - report
An air alert has been activated throughout Ukraine as about 20 rockets are expected, governor of Mykolaiv region Vitalii Kim said.
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia 17 times in an hour - official
Russian forces have targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early today, striking the city 17 times in an hour, Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said.
The major city, which houses Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was included in an air raid alert across the country this morning.
“General air raid alert over Ukraine. This follows another night with attacks by drones and missiles in several regions, including Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro,” said reporter Emmanuelle Chaze said.
How fighter jets could tilt the balance of the war
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a trip around Europe this week to urge his partners into encouraging steps towards the supply of fighter jets.
Britain, which less than a fortnight ago appeared to rule out sending either of its active models of warplane, was the first stop and prime minister Rishi Sunak welcomed his counterpart from Kyiv with a pledge to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Nato-compatible aircraft.
Then came Paris where Mr Zelensky met French president Emmanuel Macron and German president Olaf Scholz. France had earlier signalled a willingness to supply jets, while Germany had rejected Kyiv’s pleas and criticised what he called a “constant competition to outbid each other when it comes to weapons systems”.
Here we take a look at what planes are available and how they could help Ukraine’s defence.
The fighter jets that could help win the battle for Ukraine’s skies
Kyiv’s push for war planes took a positive turn this week and several models of aircraft could be on the table, as Liam James reports
Macron weighs kicking Putin out of French Legion of Honor
French president Emmanuel Macron pinned the Grand Cross of the Légion d’Honneur medal on Volodymyr Zelensky’s chest after the two met in the French presidential palace yesterday amid calls from some French legislators and activists to rescind Putin’s award because of the war.
Mr Macron said that the move to bestow Mr Zelensky with the medal was meant to show France’s “immense” recognition for Ukraine‘s valour since Russia invaded it a year ago.
Mr Macron didn’t rule out stripping Mr Putin of the Légion d’Honneur bestowed by then-president Jacques Chirac in 2006. He said that such a decision “has serious meaning, and it should be taken at the right moment.’’ He noted that he has rescinded the Légion d’Honneur in the past.
Read the full story here:
Macron weighs kicking Putin out of French Legion of Honor
Ukraine’s wartime leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now been bestowed with France’s highest medal of honor
Long-awaited new Russian offensive has ‘definitely’ begun – official
The governor of the Donetsk region says he believes new fighting in eastern areas that broke out yesterday represents the start of a much-anticipated new Russian offensive.
On being asked if he agreed that Russian forces had launched their full-scale onslaught, governor Pavlo Krylenko said: “Yes, definitely.”
Officials in Kyiv have for some time predicted a fresh military offensive from Russia to try and make new territorial gains around the one year anniversary of the initial invasion, in mid-to-late February.
Krylenko said “the enemy’s forces and means” were escalating in intensity daily around eastern towns like Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vuhledar.
Russian forces launch major offensive in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk
Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are advancing in eastern Ukraine using relentless shelling and shooting in its pursuit of the first major territorial advantage in six months, officials have said.
Russian forces launched a series of overnight strikes and knocked out power supplies in parts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, local officials said today.
“The occupiers hit critical infrastructure. There were about 10 explosions,” Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. “In some regions, there are power cuts. Emergency services are on site.”
It is not immediately clear if the attacks have led to casualties.
Additionally, Moscow’s troops are trying to advance west with “maximum escalation” in the region’s snowy terrain with a spike recorded in shooting and shelling, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said last night, adding that this has been without any success for Russia so far.
France not ruling out fighter jets for Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at some point, but added that the embattled nation needed more immediate military firepower.
“I exclude absolutely nothing,” Mr Macron said on being asked about the possibility of sending jets at the end of a summit of EU leaders, attended by Volodymyr Zelensky.
But he added that the top priority for Ukraine’s allies at the moment is to help Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, and fighter jets could not be delivered in that timeframe and it would take time to train Ukrainian pilots to fly them.
The priority should be placed on giving Kyiv items such as artillery, which had proven to be effective and on which Ukrainian forces were already trained.
Mr Macron added that it might be necessary to intensify delivery of such items and Ukraine’s allies would examine this possibility in the coming days.
The ever-moving goalposts around sending military jets to Ukraine
Ukraine says it needs fighter jets from the West to help it win the war – in Zelensky’s words, as inscribed on the fighter ace helmet presented to the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it.”
In recent weeks, Western governments – after some delays and with caution – have committed vast amounts of munitions, missiles, air defence systems, artillery, armoured vehicles, drones and battle tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces. These are much better deployed, and safer from attack, if they can be deployed with the additional advantage of air superiority.
The Ukrainian air force is relatively small compared with Russia, and equipped with Soviet-era MiG jets. Hence the clamour for better equipment. Put crudely there isn’t much point in sending the most advanced and expensive tanks in the world, such as American Abrams and German Leopards, if the Russians can destroy them at will.
Sean O’Grady explains here:
Analysis: The ever-moving goalposts around sending military jets to Ukraine
Ideally, from a Ukrainian point of view, the UK might send a handful of planes, just to break the deadlock, and encourage Nato allies with plenty of more suitable planes to release them, writes Sean O’Grady
Ukraine may be waiting for some time for the jet firepower it wants
Some of Nato’s European members may feel safer letting America take the lead when it comes to sending military jets to Ukraine, writes Kim Sengupta.
Analysis: Ukraine may be waiting for some time for the jet firepower it wants
Some of Nato’s European members may feel safer letting America take the lead when it comes to sending military jets to Ukraine, writes Kim Sengupta
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies