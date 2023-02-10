✕ Close Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference

An air raid alert was declared across the whole of Ukraine this morning as officials urging residents to take immediate shelter.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city military administration, told residents: “There is a big threat of missile attack. I want to stress again - do not ignore the air alert sirens.”

It comes as Russian forces are trying to break through Ukraine’s defences with a major new offensive in the eastern town of Kreminna, the regional governor for Luhansk has warned.

Moscow’s troops are trying to make advances west with a “maximum escalation” of fighting in the region’s snowy terrain, with a spike recorded in both shooting and shelling, governor Serhiy Haidai said. He said this has been without any success for Russia so far.

Alongside the ground offensive Russia launched missiles at major cities and infrastructure across Ukraine this morning, with a general air raid siren being sounded.

The largest single target appeared to be Zaporizhzhia, which was hit 17 times in an hour, according to a local official.