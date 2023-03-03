✕ Close Ukrainian forces demobilise Russian tanks near Donetsk frontline

Foreign ministers of the Quad group from the US, India, Japan and Australia gathered in New Delhi have denounced Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war, deeming such constant warnings from Moscow as “inadmissible”.

“We continued to discuss our responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the immense human suffering it is causing, and concurred that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement today.

They pushed the need for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter”.

On the war front, the fighting in Ukraine’s Bakhmut is raging “round the clock” and the situation is “critical”, according to the deputy commander of the Ukrainian national guard.

Bakhmut has been the primary target of a Russian offensive for months, with the city reduced to rubble by constant shelling and street-by-street fighting as Moscow attempts to seize the territory.