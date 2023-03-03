Ukraine-Russia war news – latest: Putin’s nuclear threats condemned as Bakhmut battle rages
More than 170 attacks repelled on war’s frontlines in past 24 hours, says Ukraine
Foreign ministers of the Quad group from the US, India, Japan and Australia gathered in New Delhi have denounced Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war, deeming such constant warnings from Moscow as “inadmissible”.
“We continued to discuss our responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the immense human suffering it is causing, and concurred that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement today.
They pushed the need for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter”.
On the war front, the fighting in Ukraine’s Bakhmut is raging “round the clock” and the situation is “critical”, according to the deputy commander of the Ukrainian national guard.
Bakhmut has been the primary target of a Russian offensive for months, with the city reduced to rubble by constant shelling and street-by-street fighting as Moscow attempts to seize the territory.
Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine ‘inadmissible’, says Quad group
We emphasised that the rules-based international order must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, transparency and peaceful resolution of disputes, the ministers said.
Bakhmut practically surrounded, announces Wagner chief
The contested Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been “practically surrounded” by Russian forces, claimed Russian mercenaru force Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Ukrainian forces had access to only one road out, indicating that the soldiers will need to exit the war-marred mining city.
The Wagner chief also called on Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky in the video to withdraw his forces from the city which Wagner has been trying to capture for months at the cost of high attrition rate.
Moscow won’t let West blow up gas pipelines again, claims Lavrov
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has remarked that Russia “will not let the West blow up gas pipelines again” in an unbacked claim of attack on Nord Stream pipelines and said that Moscow would no longer rely on the West as an energy partner.
Moscow has suggested that Western countries were responsible for the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in September, an assertion they have dismissed, and has called for an international investigation.
Lavrov was speaking at an event in New Delhi, a day after attending a meeting of G20 foreign ministers.
Air raid sirens blare across Ukraine
Officials have sounded air raid alert sirens in all Ukrainian regions, reported The Kyiv Independent.
The country-wide sirens were sounded around 9am.
Kremlin ‘weaponising fears of nuclear escalation'
The Kremlin is “very probably weaponising fears of nuclear escalation” in order to stop the West from aiding Ukraine in the continuing war, according to a US-based think tank.
Moscow announced the suspension of New START nuclear treat “in hopes of deterring Western support for Ukraine and slowing down pledged Western military aid transfers”, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest intelligence assessment.
“The Kremlin remains extremely unlikely to use nuclear weapons but routinely makes low-credibility threats of nuclear escalation in an effort to intimidate the West and appeal to its ultranationalist base,” it added.
Russia displays high-level battle arms but not using them in Ukraine – MoD
Russian defence firms are continuing to display their products at major international arms fairs despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, the British defence ministry said today.
But these arms are not being used in the conflict, the ministry pointed out, saying this shows Moscow’s production deficiencies.
“The Arena-E active protection system (APS), designed to improve the survivability of armoured vehicles, was displayed at a recent event,” the ministry said.
The Arena-E promises 360-degree circular protection of armoured vehicle from anti-tank weapons, such as grenades, artillery cumulative projectiles and anti-tank guided missiles, including those activated the moment they fly over the tank, making it a revered military artillery in wars.
The protection system can be placed on almost any vehicle, including T-72, T-72B, T-90 tanks and others, reported TASS agency.
This high-grade weapon protection system was displayed at the international weapons show IDEX-2023 last month in Abu Dhabi.
“Its promotional literature states that it ‘defeats the threats that are most dangerous for armoured vehicles…if you value your armour and crews you need Arena-E’,” the ministry said.
But there has been no evidence of Arena-E systems being installed on Russia’s own vehicles in Ukraine, where it has lost over 5,000 armoured vehicles, the MoD pointed out.
“This is likely due to the Russian industry’s inability to manufacture high-tech systems at scale; a problem which is exacerbated by the effect of international sanctions,” it added.
Biden, Scholz to discuss Ukraine war at White House today
German chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting the White House today for a private meeting with president Joe Biden as the two leaders are set to discuss their countries’ assistance to war-hit Ukraine.
The high-level meeting will be intimate, according to a senior German official and a US official.
Rather than being constantly flanked by advisers, the officials said, Mr Biden and Mr Scholz are likely to be the only people in the room for much of the time.
Both allies have become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may step off the sidelines and supply weapons to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Such a step could dramatically alter the war’s trajectory by allowing Moscow to replenish its depleted stockpiles.
Blinken warns against Russia’s impunity
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has warned against Russia’s display of impunity in Ukraine and said that nations beyond the European bloc are united to end it.
“If we allow Russia to do what it is doing with impunity in Ukraine, that’s a message to everyone that they will be able to get away too,” he said in New Delhi today.
He added that the countries way beyond Europe are also focussed on the Ukraine war as they know it could have effect here, without naming any nations on the Asian continent facing territorial threats from their former administrators.
Ukraine successfully repelling attacks on Bakhmut, digging trenches
The fierce fighting “is going on in Bakhmut round the clock” and the situation is “critical,” said Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainian NV Radio.
The general staff of Ukrainian armed forces said that the country’s troops are successfully repelling attacks on Bakhmut and two settlements to the critical salt mining city – Khromove and Ivanivske.
Russia has relentlessly shelled Bakhmut and several nearby towns like Chasiv Yar and two towns south of Bakhmut.
New trenches have been dug on the roadside 20-40 metres (65-130 feet) apart in nearby towns and villages confirming that Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defensive positions.
Several areas in central Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region also came under shelling as more than 40 towns and villages were targeted, the Ukrainian military said in a statement.
Russia, which lost territory in the second half of 2022, says taking Bakhmut would be a step towards seizing the rest of the surrounding industrial region known as the Donbas. Ukraine says the city has limited strategic value but wants to exhaust Russian forces.
Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra
Taiwan‘s National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature soprano Anna Netrebko in a decision the orchestra said it made “due to public concerns.”
Netrebko had been scheduled to perform with her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov, and mezzo-soprano I-Chiao Shih.
Netrebko, a 51-year-old who was born in Russia and lives in Vienna, was among classical music’s top draws until last year, when New York’s Metropolitan Opera dropped her after she refused to distance herself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
