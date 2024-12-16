Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of ‘violating rules’ as two Russian oil tankers wrecked near Crimea
Fears of Black Sea ecological disaster as Russian tanker sinks while carrying 4,000 tonne of oil
Two Russian oil tankers have sustained severe damage in the Kerch Strait, with Ukraine accusing Vladimir Putin of "violating operating rules" for sending old vessels out into the sea during bad weather.
The Volgoneft 212 tanker had 15 people on board and was carrying about 4,000 tonnes of oil when it split in half, with its bow sinking. At least one sailor died in the incident, Russian officials said. The vessel sank, spilling oil into the Black Sea near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014
Russia deployed tugboats, helicopters and more than 50 personnel to rescue the crew members from the 1969-built vessel, before suspending the rescue operation due to bad weather on Sunday.
The second Russian-flagged ship, the Volgoneft 239, was drifting after sustaining damage, Russian officials said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military claimed Russian soldiers were killed by North Korean troops in friendly fire while fighting in Kursk.
The HUR said a group of North Korean soldiers opened fire on and killed eight members of the Chechen Akhmat unit fighting for Russia.
Ukrainian drone hits target 800km away in Chechnya
A Ukrainian drone struck a campus of Russia’s National Guard in Chechnya, some 800km southeast of the front line in Ukraine, according to reports.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed the drone strike, saying it hit a site that belonged to the Akhmat Grozny riot police battalion.
He said two other drones were shot down by Russian air defences.
The Russian defence ministry yesterday said it downed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight over Kursk and Belgorod regions.
Ukraine criticises Russia for sending old ships into rough waters
The Ukrainian navy has criticised Russia for sending old vessels into choppy waters after a tanker sank and another sustained severe damage during a storm in the Black Sea.
The Volgoneft 212 tanker, with 15 people on board, split in half and spilled oil into the Kerch Strait, located between mainland Russia and annexed Crimea.
Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukraine’s navy spokesperson, said: “These are quite old Russian tankers. You can’t go to sea in such a storm. The Russians violated the operating rules. The result is an accident.”
Two Russian tankers damaged in Kerch Strait
A Russian oil tanker carrying thousands of tonnes of oil products split apart during a heavy storm yesterday, spilling oil into the Kerch Strait, while another tanker was also in distress after sustaining damage, Russian officials said.
The vessels were in the Kerch Strait between mainland Russia and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, when they issued distress signals.
Russian investigators opened two criminal cases to look into possible safety violations after at least one person was killed when the 136-metre Volgoneft 212 tanker, with 15 people on board, split in half with its bow sinking.
The Russian-flagged vessel, built in 1969, was damaged and had run aground, officials said.
The second Russian-flagged ship, the 132-metre Volgoneft 239, was drifting after sustaining damage, Russian officials said. It has a crew of 14 people and was built in 1973.
Ukraine says it destroys Russian train carrying fuel
Ukraine’s security service said it had launched an operation to destroy 40 rail cars carrying fuel to Russian troops in an area of the Zaporizhzhia region Moscow holds in southern Ukraine.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed the operation involved different intelligence and military services and unfolded over a series of stages.“The aim was to disrupt the logistical supply routes for fuel from Crimea to temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia,” it told Reuters.
Russia has so far not commented on the alleged incident.
The SBU said one of its units organised a sabotage operation that damaged a rail line as the train was moving near the village of Oleksiivka in a Russian-held part of Zaporizhzhia region.
The train was halted, with tanker cars ablaze, and army units fired US-supplied HIMARS missiles at the site. “The missiles struck the locomotive and cars at the end of the train. The enemy was unable to reach the tanks and salvage some of the fuel,” the statement said.
Russia launched hundreds of bombs, drones and missiles at Ukraine over past week, says Zelensky
Russia has launched hundreds of bombs, drones and missiles at Ukraine over the past week, according to President President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In a post on X this morning, he said: “This week alone, Russia has used nearly 630 guided aerial bombs, around 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine.
“I am grateful to the warriors defending Ukraine and to our partners who understand our need to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses to save the lives of our people.
“Now, the world must be united and stronger than ever. Only through strength can we together force Russia and its allies to give up terror and achieve a just peace.”
Sir Richard Shirreff: ‘The time has come for the UK to start gearing up to be ready for war in every respect’
As warnings come of a third nuclear age, the former senior British Army officer and author Richard Shirreff argues that the Kremlin has been at war with Nato for 10 years. Now, in its ‘shaping’ phase, if we don’t act now to get ready for what Russia might do next the cost could be devastating
British ex paratrooper unlawfully killed in Ukraine by someone claiming to be his friend, coroner finds
Daniel Burke was killed in Ukraine by someone claiming to be his friend, says his coroner
Ukraine peace talks possible this winter, says Donald Tusk
Zelensky renews push for Nato-style security pledge ahead of full membership
