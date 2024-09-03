✕ Close Related video: Russian fighter jet downed over eastern Ukraine as oil depot set ablaze

Ukraine says its forces have halted a Russian advance in the east of the country, even as it faces challenges on a frontline where Moscow has deployed some of its most battle-hardened units.

Volodymyr Zelensky has said his troops are facing difficulties fighting “the most combat-focused Russian brigades” on the eastern front but successfully halting any Russian advance.

“In the Pokrovsk sector, no matter how difficult it is, there has been no (Russian) advance for two days,” he said.

Meanwhile Vladimir Putin has not been arrested after landing in Mongolia for a two-day visit, despite that country being a member of the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute.

Mongolia has a legal obligation to the world court to detain Putin and transport him to The Hague, because he faces an international arrest warrant over war crimes in Ukraine. Rights groups, the ICC and Ukraine have all called on Mongolia to act, but the country is heavily reliant on Russia for its economic stability.

And in Kursk, Ukrainian forces are bedding in to protect their captured Russian territory from Moscow’s inevitable counterattack.