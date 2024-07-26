✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Romania says it has confirmed that fragments of a Russian drone entered its territory, one day after Russia targeted Ukraine with a bombardment of 38 long-range drones.

Ukraine’s Air Force said three of the drones “were lost after crossing the state border with Romania”.

This is the latest apparent incident of armaments from Russia crossing the border into a neighbouring Nato state during the Ukraine war.

Nato’s leadership said it had ruled out the incident being a deliberate act of aggression towards the alliance from Vladimir Putin, however, while calling out Russia for being “irresponsible”.

“While Nato has no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia against allied territory, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous,” a Nato spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon can send another $2bn worth of military aid to Ukraine after it found accounting errors amounting to this figure in its calculations for ammunition, missiles and other equipment already sent to Kyiv.

It takes the total of improperly valued material to a total of $8.2bn, according to government auditors.