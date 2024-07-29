✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Ukrainian drones flew a record 1,100 miles to a base in Russia’s Arctic far north in order to strike a supersonic long-range missile carrier.

The ambitious raid on the Olenya airfield in Murmansk saw the drones operating just 200km from the Finnish border.

The target of the attack was a Tupolev Tu-22M3, a long-range supersonic missile carrier bomber, which is headquartered at the “strategic” air force base, Pravda reported, citing Ukraine’s intelligence unit.

In response to the incident, Finnish president Alexander Stubb said: “We have no cause for concern in Finland. We have the situation under control and are able to respond”.

Meanwhile, three tanks at an oil storage depot in Russia’s Kursk region caught fire as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, acting regional governor Alexei Smirnov said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the attack, and a fire at one of the tanks was quickly extinguished. At least 82 firefighters were involved in trying to put out fires at the other two tanks, Smirnov said on the Telegram messaging app.