Russia has launched a rush-hour barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least 11 people in nearly a dozen regions across the country.

The attack comes soon after Western allies committed 150 tanks to Kyiv, which Kremlin said it saw as evidence of growing “direct involvement” of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old war something both deny.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, while booms were heard by The Independent around Kyiv, where the head of the city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down.

People rushed into metro stations, underground car parks and basements as the warning of incoming missiles sounded.

Russian forces trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on more than 60 towns and villages in an arc of territory extending from Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the north through Kharkiv region in the northeast and in the focal points of Russian attempts to advance in Donetsk region in the east - Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Ukraine’s military said it shot down 47 of 59 Russian missiles - some fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Russian Arctic.