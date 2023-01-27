Ukraine news – live: Russia launches barrage of missiles as West pledges tanks to Kyiv
Kremlin accuses US and Europe of being directly involved in the conflict
Moment Zelensky told tanks would be delivered
Russia has launched a rush-hour barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least 11 people in nearly a dozen regions across the country.
The attack comes soon after Western allies committed 150 tanks to Kyiv, which Kremlin said it saw as evidence of growing “direct involvement” of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old war something both deny.
Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, while booms were heard by The Independent around Kyiv, where the head of the city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down.
People rushed into metro stations, underground car parks and basements as the warning of incoming missiles sounded.
Russian forces trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on more than 60 towns and villages in an arc of territory extending from Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the north through Kharkiv region in the northeast and in the focal points of Russian attempts to advance in Donetsk region in the east - Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
Ukraine’s military said it shot down 47 of 59 Russian missiles - some fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Russian Arctic.
Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones, killing at least 11 people, according to officials, after Western allies pledged tanks to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow’s invasion.
Air raid alarms sounded across Ukraine yesterday as people headed to work. In the capital Kyiv, crowds took cover for a time in underground metro stations.
“Not a single room is left intact, everything got hit,” said Halyna Panosyan, 67, surveying twisted sheets of corrugated metal, crumpled masonry and a large missile crater outside her ruined house in Hlevakha near Kyiv.
“There was an extremely loud strike that made me jump up. I was in the bedroom ... I was saved by the fact that the bedroom is to the other side of the house.”
MoD accuses Russian military of spreading misinformation on ‘significant’ advances
In an intelligence update issued on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence has accused Russian military of spreading “misinformation” on the new, “significant advances” it has made in Ukraine.
Over the past six days, Russian online commentators have reported that Russian forces have made significant advances in Zapoorizhzhia Oblast near Orikiv, and 100km to the east in Donetsk Oblast, near Vuhledar.
The MoD also estimates that Russian units have conducted local probing attacks near Orikiv and Vuhledar, but notes it is “highly unlikely” that forces have achieved any significant advances.
“There is a realistic possibility that Russian military sources are deliberately spreading misinformation in an effort to imply that the Russian operation is sustaining momentum”, the statement read.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a moment of existential crisis for Europe, with Finland and Sweden seeking the security of Nato membership.
However, Turkey’s opposition to that expansion – as its leader faces a tight spring presidential election – threatens that plan.
Borzou Daragahi has more:
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered a blow to Boris Johnson’s comeback bid, saying he could not support him returning as prime minister.
Days after the former Mr Johnson’s trip to Kyiv, Mr Zelensky was quizzed about his relationship with the former PM, who he described as a “true friend” during his final days in office.
Mr Johnson was one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine on the world stage after the Russian invasion began last year, and since leaving No 10 he has continued to offer support to Mr Zelensky.
But, in an interview with Sky News, Mr Zelensky insisted it is “not correct” for him to support any comeback bid, saying he has “good relations” with Rishi Sunak.
My colleague Katy Clifton reports:
Japan bans exports of robots, semiconductor parts to Russia in new sanctions
Japan today announced additional sanctions in response to Moscow’s latest actions in Ukraine, banning exports to Russia of key strategic goods and freezing assets of dozen individuals.
Japan will prohibit Russia-bound shipments of goods that can be used to enhance military capability, including semiconductor equipment and components, robots, power generators, explosives and vaccines, according to the trade ministry.
The new export ban will take effect on 3 February, it said.
Japan also froze assets of an additional three entities and 22 individuals in Russia and 14 pro-Moscow individuals related to the “annexation” of the southeastern Ukraine region.
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has now been raging for more than 11 months, the conflict continuing to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s western neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, an entirely baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president.
Ukraine has fought back courageously ever since and continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid, report my colleagues Thomas Kingsley and Joe Sommerlad:
Zelensky reiterates new travel rules for Kyiv officials
An irritated Volodymyr Zelensky - who earlier in the week said government officials and parliamentary deputies would only be allowed to leave the country on government business - on Thursday reiterated the message.
“Unfortunately, I have to repeat it for those who are hard of hearing,” he said in a video address.
Apart from people whose travel had been permitted, “there will be no other trips abroad by officials or deputies during wartime,” he said. “I think that’s fair.”
Australia reiterates Ukraine support after Djokovic's father poses with Russia fans
Prime minister Anthony Albanese today reiterated Australian support for Ukraine and criticised supporters of Russia’s invasion after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic’s father posing at the Australian Open with fans holding Russian flags.
Police questioned four fans seen with “inappropriate flags and symbols” after a quarter-final match on Wednesday between Russia’s Andrey Rublev and favourite Djokovic, organisers Tennis Australia said.
“I will make this point, that Australia stands with the people of Ukraine. That is Australia’s position and Australia is unequivocal in our support for the rule of international law,” Mr Albanese told a news conference after a reporter asked if Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, should be deported after he was seen posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags.
“We do not want to see any support given to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that is having a devastating impact on the people of Ukraine.”
Mr Albanese did not respond directly to the question about whether Djokovic’s father should be deported. Srdjan Djokovic could not be reached for comment.
The Serbian player, who was at the centre of a storm of controversy over his Covid-19 vaccination status at last year’s Australian Open, has not commented on the incident and his spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Novak Djokovic’s father has been filmed posing for pictures with a group of Vladimir Putin supporters at the Australian Open.
Srdjan Djokovic can be seen alongside a man holding a Russian flag with Putin’s face on it, in footage that emerged on YouTube.
The man was also wearing a t-shirt with the letter ‘Z’ on it, which has become known as the makeshift logo of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While Srdjan Djokovic poses for pictures, the man also appears to shout: “Long live Russia”.
My colleague Jamie Braidwood reports:
Ukraine sports minister Vadym Guttsait has warned the country would consider a boycott of the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russia and Belarus athletes were allowed to take part.
The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it was continuing to work on a pathway which would enable Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals, a move which was criticised by the British Government.
The IOC had advised international sports federations last February – in the days following the start of the invasion of Ukraine – to exclude athletes from their competitions, something IOC president Thomas Bach has since described as a measure to protect those athletes.
Read the details here:
