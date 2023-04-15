✕ Close FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect

A two-year-old boy was among nine people killed in Russian shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, as Moscow anticipates a “lengthy conflict” in Ukraine.

The toddler was rescued from the rubble after Russian forces shelled a block of flats, but he died on his way to hospital, authorities said on Saturday.

The missile strike came as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill to make it easier to mobilise Russians into the army, and prevent them from fleeing the country if drafted.

The UK Ministry of Defence said the move suggests Moscow anticipates a “lengthy conflict” in Ukraine in its latest intelligence briefing posted on Twitter.

The Ministry warned that the new law means authorities would be able to serve call-up papers electronically, rather than by letter, removing one way of avoiding military duties.

Vadim Lyakh, the head of Sloviansk’s military administration said 21 people were wounded in shelling in the city, which is part of the Donetsk region that is under Ukrainian control.

Kyiv said Sloviansk was hit by seven missiles which hit five buildings, five homes, a school and an administrative building.