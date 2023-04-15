Ukraine-Russia war – live: Toddler among nine killed in Russian strikes as Moscow prepares for ‘lengthy conflict’
The toddler was rescued from the rubble after Russian forces shelled a block of flats, but he died on his way to hospital
A two-year-old boy was among nine people killed in Russian shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, as Moscow anticipates a “lengthy conflict” in Ukraine.
The toddler was rescued from the rubble after Russian forces shelled a block of flats, but he died on his way to hospital, authorities said on Saturday.
The missile strike came as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill to make it easier to mobilise Russians into the army, and prevent them from fleeing the country if drafted.
The UK Ministry of Defence said the move suggests Moscow anticipates a “lengthy conflict” in Ukraine in its latest intelligence briefing posted on Twitter.
The Ministry warned that the new law means authorities would be able to serve call-up papers electronically, rather than by letter, removing one way of avoiding military duties.
Vadim Lyakh, the head of Sloviansk’s military administration said 21 people were wounded in shelling in the city, which is part of the Donetsk region that is under Ukrainian control.
Kyiv said Sloviansk was hit by seven missiles which hit five buildings, five homes, a school and an administrative building.
Drones were used by Russia to attack police officers in Kherson, according to the region’s police force.
In a Facebook post earlier today, Kherson’s police said: “The Russian military once again attacked police officers with the help of drones. In Kherson, in the Korabel area, a police car was attacked by a UAV. Two police officers were injured, the car was damaged.”
Ukrainian pianist seeks victory on cultural front at contest in Switzerland
Before arriving in Geneva for a renowned piano competition, Ukrainian pianist Roman Lopatynskyi rehearsed in the dark and played concerts by candlelight as air raid sirens resounded across his native Kyiv.
The 29-year-old is participating in the International Competition for Young Pianists in Memory of Vladimir Horowitz, which is being held outside Ukraine for the first time since its inception in 1995 due to the Russian invasion.
In his fourth appearance at the competition, which concludes on April 21, Mr Lopatynskyi hopes to give his nation a reason to be proud.
“If everything works out ... it will be a definite victory for Ukraine on the cultural front,” he told Reuters as he rehearsed in the basement of the Geneva Conservatory on Friday.
As a male of military age, Mr Lopatynskyi requires permission to leave the country for competitions and concerts abroad. But after he performs, he always returns to Ukraine, despite having received numerous offers to relocate.
“If everyone leaves, what will be left there?” said Mr Lopatynskyi, who finished first in the intermediate category in the 2010 edition of the Horowitz competition.
“We are doing everything for there to be life there and for people to look at Ukraine as a country with prospects, possibilities. That there are musicians there, and businesses and even maybe a future.”
Russian-installed official says Ukrainian shelling kills four civilians north of Donetsk
Four people were killed and 10 wounded by Ukrainian shelling of a residential area in a Russian-controlled town in eastern Ukraine, the top Russian-installed official in the region said.
The official, Denis Pushilin, said a seven-year-old girl was among those wounded in the town of Yasynuvata, just north of Donetsk.
The shelling and the casualties have not been independently verified.
Yasynuvata is about 80 km (50 miles) south of Sloviansk, where Russian missiles hit residential buildings on Friday and killed at least nine people, including a two-year-old child.
Finland’s embassy in Moscow ‘receives letter of unknown powder’
Finland's embassy in Moscow received a letter containing an unknown powder and has reported the matter to the Russian authorities, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
This comes after Finland became Nato’s newest member earlier this month, posing a “real dilemma” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, according western officials. Finland, which has an 830-mile border with Russia, will be able to make a “significant” contribution to its armament, officials said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions continue to rise elsewhere as the Norwegian PST security police said on Friday that fifteen Russian diplomats expelled by Norway this week had sought to recruit sources, intercept communications and buy advanced technology.
China opposes U.S. Russia-related sanctions on its firms
China "resolutely opposes" the sanctions the United States placed on some Chinese firms over their alleged involvement with Russia, state media reported the country’s commerce ministry said on Saturday.
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on over 120 targets, including a China-based firm, to squeeze Russia for its war in Ukraine.
The ministry said Washington should immediately correct what it called wrongdoing and stop unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, media reported.
As Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions, Ukrainian forces are finding more components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, according to a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.
This comes as China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia from 16-19 April, and meet Russian military officials, the Chinese defence ministry said. U.S. officials have expressed concern China might supply arms to Russia, something Beijing has denied.
US document leak reveals were already known, Kyiv officials claim
Information on Ukraine’s war efforts against invading Russian forces, which were revealed from the leak of secret US Pentagon documents, were already known and not surprising, according to top officials in Kyiv.
The problems faced by the country were already known, BBC quoted a senior Ukrainian official as saying. The official added that the leaks would not affect relations between the US and Ukraine.
One of the leaked documents suggested the Ukrainian army continued to face challenges in massing troops, equipment, and ammunition.
It suggested Ukraine may fall short of its goals to launch a counter-offensive against Russia.
Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council head Oleksiy Danilov said the leaks did not affect the military’s plans, adding that “everything will be decided at the last moment”.
Russia fines Wikipedia for Ukraine war article
A Moscow court has fined the Wikimedia Foundation which owns Wikipedia two million rubles (about $25,000) for refusing to remove an article on the war in Ukraine.
Court documents say Wikipedia refused to remove details about the hostilities “within the framework of the special military operation” in Ukraine, Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Over recent months, Wikipedia has had “a steady stream of takedown orders that target well-sourced content on Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects”, CNN reported, citing a senior legal manager at the foundation.
Harsh penalties for people who evade Russia's new military call-up
Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed into law yesterday a bill that allows for setting up electronic draft call-up procedures. The law is expected to make military mobilisation more streamlined in Russia.
And those failing to comply may face restrictions such as being prohibited from leaving the country, Kyiv Independent noted.
People who are non-compliant with the draft call-ups may also reportedly be restricted from performing societal functions like buying real estate or taking out a loan.
Russia using more Chinese electronic components in weapons, Ukraine claims
Ukraine has alleged that it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons.
A growing number of components in Russian weapons recovered from the battlefield in Ukraine are reportedly originating from China, Reuters reported, citing a senior adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.
The trend marks a shift away from Russia’s use of Western-made electronics to Chinese ones, the official said.
