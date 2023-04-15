Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin told to end war by own Wagner mercenary chief
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said president Putin should tell the world Russia has achieved the aims of its ‘special military operation’
FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect
Russian president Vladimir Putin has been urged to end the war in Ukraine by the head of the Wagner mercenary army deployed by the Kremlin.
Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed Russia had taken a “fat chunk” of Ukrainian territory and said president Putin should tell the world Russia has achieved the aims of its “special military operation,” in a video posted online on Friday night.
Mr Prigozhin also said Russian armed forces - who have suffered severe losses - should defend existing gains.
The Wagner mercenary chief also warned that the Russian people may seek a “scapegoat” for military failures as the war drags on, which could lead to revolutionary fervour.
Mr Prigozhin claimed Russia has destroyed “a large part of the active male population of Ukraine” and caused others to flee the country.
The comments mark the first time a senior Putin henchman directly involved in fighting on the ground has publicly called for the Kremlin to halt the war.
It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill to make it easier to mobilise Russians into the army, and prevent them from fleeing the country if drafted.
“For the authorities and society as a whole, it is today necessary to put a solid full stop on the special military operation,” said Mr Prigozhin.
“The ideal option is to announce the end of the special military operation, to inform everyone that Russia has achieved the results that it planned, and in a sense we have actually achieved them.
“We have ground down a huge number of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and we can report to ourselves that the tasks of the special military operation have been completed.”
He continued: “Theoretically, Russia has already [made a point] by destroying a large part of the active male population of Ukraine, and by intimidating another part of it, which fled to Europe.
“Russia cut off the Sea of Azov and a large piece of the Black Sea, seized a fat piece of Ukrainian territory and created a land corridor to the Crimea.
“Now there is only one thing left: to firmly gain a foothold, to claw in those territories that already exist.”
The comments mark the first time a senior Putin henchman directly involved in fighting on the ground has publicly called for the Kremlin to halt the war.
As the focus around the rather grandiosely-titled Pentagon Papers switches to the identity of the leaker, the question of what the intelligence files reveal goes on apace. The astonishing arrest of a rookie guardsman, Jack Teixeira, is already sparking congressional inquiries into how the 21-year-old was allegedly able to leak up to 300 documents to his friends on the gaming platform, Discord. America’s embarrassment is plain for all to see and her allies will be thinking twice about sharing their own intelligence with the US for fear it too could end up being pored over in some teenager’s chatroom.
So what do these Pentagon Papers tell us and how much damage has Teixeira – or whoever was responsible – done?
Anthony Harwood reports:
President Zelensky meets with Emmanuel Macron
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he spoke with French president Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.
Mr Zelensky stated that the pair had discussed Macron’s recent visit to China, further thanking Mr Macron for “condemning the terrible execution” of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian “war criminals.”
Moscow should provide access to detained reporter Evan Gershkovich ‘now’, says U.S Secretary of State
U.S. consular officers have not been granted access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, adding that Moscow should provide access “now”.
The U.S. has pressed Russian authorities to grant U.S. consular access to Mr Gershkovich. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that Moscow would provide it “in due time in line with the consular practices and Russian legislation.”
On Monday, the U.S. government declared Mr Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained,” a designation that means that a particular State Department office takes the lead on seeking his release.
President Joe Biden spoke to Mr Greshkovich’s parents on Tuesday and again condemned the journalist’s detention. “We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so,” the president said.
On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov again emphasised Moscow’s claim that Mr Gershkovich was caught red-handed. He denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally sanctioned Mr Gershkovich’s arrest.
Poland prohibits food imports from Ukraine to soothe farmers
Poland’s government said Saturday that it has decided to temporarily prohibit grain and other food imports from Ukraine as it seeks to soothe the rising anger of Polish farmers, who say they are losing huge amounts of money to a glut of Ukrainian grain on the market.
Ruling party leader Jarosław Kaczyński said at a party convention in eastern Poland that the Polish countryside is facing a “moment of crisis,” and that while Poland supports Ukraine, it was forced to act to protect its farmers.
“Today, the government has decided on a regulation that prohibits the importation of grain, but also dozens of other types of food, to Poland,” Kaczyński said.
The government announced that the ban on imports would last until June 30. The regulation also includes a prohibition on imports of sugar, eggs, meat, milk and other dairy products and fruits and vegetables.
Farmers in neighbouring countries have also complained about Ukrainian grain flooding their countries and creating a glut that has caused prices to fall — and causing them to take steep losses.
Vanessa Gera reports:
‘The evil state once again demonstrates its essence’, Zelensky says following Sloviansk missile attack
Following a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, President Zelensky has condemned the “evil” state’s actions.
Eleven people were killed and 21 wounded, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported on Saturday.
“The evil state once again demonstrates its essence,” Zelensky wrote in a post accompanied by footage of a damaged building. “Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life.”
In his nightly video address, issued later, Zelensky said not a single hour had passed in the run-up to this weekend’s Orthodox Easter services “without Russian murders and terror. This is the evil state and it will be the loser. Victory is our duty given humanity of this sort.”
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk Region, told national television that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired in the attacks, confirming that there were “no fewer than seven spots hit.”
In pictures: Ukrainian forces celebrate Orthodox Easter amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine
11 people confirmed dead in Slovyansk following Russian missile attacks
11 people have died following a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Slovyansk, the State Emergency Service has confirmed.
Rescue teams recovered two bodies from beneath the rubble of a house, and are also searching for five people in the wreckage of an apartment building targeted by Russian forces.
Vadym Liakh, the head of the local government, further confirmed that other local residents have been reported missing.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk Region, told national television that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired.
How was a 21-year-old gamer able to leak a mountain of major Pentagon secrets?
Barely three years into his military career, Jack Teixeira allegedly exposed his country’s most sensitive intelligence gathering operations. Now the Pentagon is being forced into a reckoning on who should have access to America’s secrets.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Two women died in Russian shelling in Kherson on Saturday - Office of the Ukrainian Presidency
Two women were killed in Russian shelling in Kherson on Saturday, the head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency has said.
“They received mine-explosive injuries incompatible with life,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter.
