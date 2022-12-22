Ukraine news – live: Kremlin says more US weapons will worsen war as Putin rules out peace talks
Russia sees no chance of negotiations with Kyiv, says Peskov
Russia has warned more US weapons aiding the war in Ukraine will worsen the siege, issuing a direct threat to the war-hit country on the sidelines of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington.
The flow of western weapon supplies to Ukraine has triggered “an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine,” warned the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday, adding that Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.
His remarks came just hours before Mr Zelensky addressed the US Congress amid a rousing cheer and support for the nation under Russian invasion. The Ukrainian president was also seen holding back tears as all members of the US house gave him a standing ovation.
The high-level diplomatic visit between Mr Zelensky and Joe Biden has not gone down well with Russia which has warned that this will backfire.
Mr Putin is now eyeing a new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile in the Russian military to replace ageing Soviet-era missiles.
Talks on Zaporizhzhia safe zone ‘close’, says Russian nuclear energy firm
Talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – which is held by Russia – would continue, Moscow’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom has said.
The firm said that the two sides’ positions were “close” to each other.
Zelensky outlines his version of a ‘just peace’ with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked by a reported from his own country about what a “just peace” with Russia would look like, and the wartime leader offered a philosophical answer.
Speaking alongside President Joe Biden in his first appearance with a world leader outside of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, Mr Zelensky pontificated on what that phrase meant and whether reaching such a peaceful end to the war was even possible in its current state.
He firstly described his own definition of such a resolution: “[N]o compromise as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country”, as well as reparations for the damages inflicted by Russian forces during their invasion. Presumably, this would mean the end of Russian occupation in breakaway regions annexed by Moscow after the conflict began in 2014.
But Mr Zelensky went on to say that for many parents of those killed by Russian forces in the brutal war, a “just peace” would mean seeking vengeance for the deaths of their loved ones.
John Bowden has the details.
EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger
The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Wednesday puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration’s latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation.
In ways big and small, the massive $1.85 billion package will expand the abilities of Zelenskyy’s troops to take out incoming Russian airstrikes and continue counter-offensives to push back against the invading troops. It also allows President Joe Biden to deliver his commitment to one of Zelenskyy’s most urgent battlefield requests — a Patriot missile battery.
And there’s more aid to come. Beyond the assistance announced Wednesday, Congress is poised to approve an additional $45 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The money is part of a massive government funding bill that would support Ukraine not only next year, but in some cases into 2025, assuring continued assistance even as the House changes hands to Republican control.
Lolita Baldor and Tara Copp have the story.
US aid to Ukraine ‘is not charity’, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has told the US Congress that aid to Ukraine is an investment in democracy, not charity – as he sought to soften Republican concerns over the size of funding handed to Ukraine since the war began, before they assume control of the House of Representatives in a fortnight.
“Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” the Ukrainian president told a joint session of the House and Senate.
The world was too interconnected to allow any country to stand aside and feel safe, he added.
Belarus ‘discreetly’ training thousands of Russian reservists in ‘role reversal’, claims UK
It is likely that Belarus has recently begun “discreetly” training thousands of newly mobilised Russian reservists, with Moscow’s reliance upon forces it typically deems inferior to its own a sign of “overstretch” in Ukraine, the UK has claimed.
“The likely use of Belarusian instructors is an attempt to partially remediate the lack of Russian military trainers, many of whom are deployed in Ukraine or have become casualties,” said the British Ministry of Defence, in an “intelligence update” in the wake of Mr Putin’s visit to Minsk on Monday.
“Although Russia and Belarus have an extensive background of military co-operation, the training of mobilised Russian personnel by Belarusians represents a role reversal.
“Belarusian forces have traditionally been considered by Russia as inferior to Russian forces and their employment as trainers is an indication of overstretch within the Russian military system.”
US announces new export curbs for Wagner Group
The United States has unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia’s Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in Vladimir Putin’s war.
The Wagner group, added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia illegally annexed Crimea, will now be labelled a military end user and face tough new curbs on access to technology made anywhere in the world with US equipment.
“The Wagner Group is one of the most notorious mercenary organisations in the world and is actively committing atrocities and human rights abuses across Ukraine,” said US under-secretary of commerce for industry and security Alan Estevez.
“Today we are sending a clear message to non-state actors seeking to pick up the baton of brutality from Putin’s faltering military that the Department of Commerce will not hesitate to act against them.”
Russian attacks ‘focal point’ of fighting in Donetsk - officials
Fighting has continued to batter Ukraine’s east amid Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington as Russian attacks targeted the Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian forces have pushed their offensive near the battered eastern front line in Bakhmut and Avdiivka — regions currently being hotly contested in Ukraine — and made the towns and villages the focal point of fighting in Donetsk, Ukraine’s military said last evening.
“Each day, there are anywhere from seven to 10 attempts to storm our positions. And it’s the same at night,” the commander of Ukraine’s “Freedom” battalion Petro Kuzyk said.
“They won’t be able to take Bakhmut, but if they take the heights above it and set up their artillery and cut our logistical arteries, that will make the situation much more difficult,” Mr Kuzyk said.
Zelensky thanks Biden and ‘ordinary people’ of America for support at White House meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Americans for their support on Wednesday as he returned to Washington for a lightning-round of meetings with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress on the day it is set to approve some $40bn in additional military aid.
Mr Zelensky, dressed in cargo pants and his signature miltary-style jacket, was greeted by the president and First Lady Jill Biden, who quickly escorted him through the executive mansion’s diplomatic entrance.
Mr Zelensky’s arrival in the US marked the first moment since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago that the ground under his feet was foreign soil.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Zelensky thanks Biden and ‘ordinary people’ of America for support of Ukraine defence
Ukrainian leader will speak to joint meeting of Congress later
Explained: What does the latest US aid mean for Ukraine
The massive $1.85b package by the Biden administration for Ukraine will, in big ways and small, expand the abilities of Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops to take out incoming Russian airstrikes and continue counter-offensives to push back against the invading troops.
Zelensky visited Washington yesterday as Ukraine enters the thick of the winter with no respite from Russian strikes and the prospect of the war being dragged on through winter.
But the Ukrainian president’s visit, followed by the package will allow the US president to deliver on his commitment to one of Mr Zelensky’s most urgent battlefield requests — a Patriot missile battery.
Here’s a look at some of the weapons systems the US is providing Ukraine:
Analysis: Biden, Zelenskyy try to keep Congress from balking
Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic visit to Washington was a moment for the White House to demonstrate to Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the United States would sustain its commitment to the war for “as long as it takes.”
It also provided the Ukrainian president, dressed in military green, the opportunity in the grand setting of the U.S. Capitol to thank Congress for the billions of dollars that are sustaining his country in the fight.
“As long as it takes” is powerful rhetoric, but it now collides with a formidable question: How much more patience will a narrowly divided Congress — and the American public — have for a war with no clear end that is battering the global economy?
The majority of Americans, polls show, continue to support aid for Ukraine as it has managed to repel a Russian military that military analysts — and some U.S. government officials — believed at the start of the war would quickly overwhelm Ukrainian forces.
Aamer Madhani and Lisa Mascaro have the full story.
