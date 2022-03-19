✕ Close Kyiv mayor Klitschko calls Russian invasion a 'war against civilians'

Russia has admitted to firing hypersonic weapons to destroy a missiles and weapons depot in western Ukraine.

The “dagger” missiles, that can evade defence systems, were deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion to target the underground storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – an official said.

Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, has confirmed at a briefing that the Kinzhal missiles had hit the site – but Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.

Meanwhile, more than 14,000 Russian invaders have been killed during the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Some 14,400 troops, 1,470 armoured vehicles, 914 vehicles, 466 tanks, 213 artillery systems, 115 helicopters, and 95 aircraft have been destroyed – it claimed.

The Ukrainian civilian death toll varies from many hundreds to several thousands, depending on the record-keepers. Three million have fled as refugees while those who have remained face massive food shortages.

Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia for creating a “humanitarian catastrophe” and called on Vladimir Putin to have direct talks with him.