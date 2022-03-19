Ukraine news – live: Russia loses ‘14,400 soldiers’ and admits to bombing arms depot with hypersonic missiles
Russia said it deployed the ‘dagger’ missiles for the first time during the invasion
Russia has admitted to firing hypersonic weapons to destroy a missiles and weapons depot in western Ukraine.
The “dagger” missiles, that can evade defence systems, were deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion to target the underground storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – an official said.
Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, has confirmed at a briefing that the Kinzhal missiles had hit the site – but Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.
Meanwhile, more than 14,000 Russian invaders have been killed during the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.
Some 14,400 troops, 1,470 armoured vehicles, 914 vehicles, 466 tanks, 213 artillery systems, 115 helicopters, and 95 aircraft have been destroyed – it claimed.
The Ukrainian civilian death toll varies from many hundreds to several thousands, depending on the record-keepers. Three million have fled as refugees while those who have remained face massive food shortages.
Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia for creating a “humanitarian catastrophe” and called on Vladimir Putin to have direct talks with him.
China-Russia relations ‘will get stronger’ - Lavrov
China and Russia will only grow closer as a result of the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
The neighbouring nuclear powers – part of the Brics alliance – have similiar positions on the West.
China has bankrolled Russia when the latter was sanctioned by western nations after its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also asked China for weapons such as armed drones.
Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said: “This cooperation will get stronger, because at a time when the West is blatantly undermining all the foundations on which the international system is based, of course we – as two great powers – need to think how to carry on in this world.”
‘EU should ban all trade with Russia’ - Poland’s PM
Poland has asked the EU to totally ban trade with Russia.
Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish PM, called on the bloc to impose stricter sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
He said: “Poland is proposing to add a trade blockade to this package of sanctions as soon as possible, (including) both of its seaports... but also a ban on land trade.
“Fully cutting off Russia's trade would further force Russia to consider whether it would be better to stop this cruel war.”
Earlier this week, EU member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia – but details of the plan have yet to be revealed.
Civilians to be evacuated via 10 ‘corridors’ in Ukraine
Ukrainian civilians hope to be evacuated today from a number of conflict hotspots via 10 humanitarian corridors.
In the Donetsk region, a route has been opened from the besieged city Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.
A number of humanitarian corridors have also been agreed for the Kyiv and Luhansk regions.
Ukrainian deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said: “Residents of settlements, please be careful. Because it is extremely difficult to open the corridors, the enemy insidiously breaks our agreements.
“Please, if there is an opportunity, use it today.”
Ukrainian officials “continue to work on new routes for humanitarian corridors” – she added.
Also, 14 trucks are scheduled to deliver humanitarian aid to Kherson.
Kherson civilians sing to drown out USSR anthem
Ukrainian civilians have sung the Ukrainian national anthem to drown out the sound of the USSR anthem that was being played by Russian occupiers.
The protest took place on Friday in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine that is largely controlled by Russian troops.
The siege of Kherson would contribute to turning Ukraine effectively into a landlocked country if Russia succeeds in attempts to capture the Black Sea port cities Odesa and Mariupol.
‘Russia deploys hypersonic missiles’ - Konashenkov
We reported earlier that Russia has admitted to deploying hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in western Ukraine.
The underground missiles and armament storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was destroyed by the missiles – that were reportedly deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion.
It was Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, that confirmed at a briefing that the missiles had hit the underground depot.
Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.
The office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More on this developing story here:
Russia fires ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic missiles at Ukraine for first time
Russia said on Saturday that it had used hypersonic Kinzhal missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region.
Journalist Victoria Roshchyna ‘captured by Russia'
A Ukrainian journalist has been captured by Russian troops, her employer has claimed.
Victoria Roshchyna has been “held captive by the Russian occupiers” after she was reporting from combat zones in eastern and southern Ukraine – Hromadske, a Ukrainian digital broadcasting network, said.
The company tweeted that staff have not been able to contact Ms Roshchyna since 12 March.
It said: “On March 16, we learned that the day before (probably March 15), Victoria Roshchyna was detained by the Russian FSB. Currently, we do not know where she is.
“We call on the Ukrainian and international community to help us to find and release Victoria Roshchyna, Hromadske journalist”.
Protesters in Poland block lorries en route to Russia
A protest planned for today and tomorrow will see more trucks delivering goods to Russia blocked.
The action will take place from 9am local time at the Kukuryki border crossing between Poland and Belarus.
The activists are demanding that the EU closes a loophole that allows sanctioned Russia to receive goods via road through Poland.
Similar actions in the recent past has caused traffic jams of lorries 28km-long, according to reports.
David Cameron on drive to Poland to deliver aid
David Cameron has been en route to Poland to deliver aid to Ukrainian refugees.
The former UK prime minister tweeted a photo of himself in the driver’s seat of what appears to be a small lorry.
He was helping deliver food to the Red Cross that was collected by the charity Chippy Larder, which organises donations for families in need in his town of Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire.
Read the full report by Emily Atkinson here
David Cameron driving to Poland with aid delivery for Ukrainian refugees
Former prime minister applauds Britons for ‘stepping up to help our neighbours in hour of need’
Ukraine: ‘Russia has lost about 14,400 soldiers’
More than 14,000 Russian troops have died while invading Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.
Some 14,400 troops, 1,470 armoured vehicles, 914 vehicles, 466 tanks, 213 artillery systems, 115 helicopters, and 95 aircraft have been destroyed – it claimed.
Russians blasted into space dressed in colours of Ukraine flag
Three Russian cosmonauts have boarded the International Space Station (ISS) wearing spacesuits in the yellow and blue hues of the Ukrainian flag.
The cosmonauts – Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov – are part of Russian space corporation Roscosmos.
On Friday night, they blasted off from the Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and later boarded the ISS, where seven other cosmonauts – four Americans, two other Russians, and one German, have been staying.
When asked about the uniform, commander Mr Artemyev joked: “It became our turn to pick a color. But in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it. So that’s why we had to wear yellow.”
The three cosmonauts are expected to be on their expedition for six-and-a-half months.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies