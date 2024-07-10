Ukraine-Russia war latest: Biden hits out at Putin in Nato summit speech after ‘hell of attack’ on Kyiv hospital
‘Today Nato is stronger than it’s ever been in its history,’ says Biden in Washington
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Joe Biden said Ukraine “can and will stop” Vladimir Putin as he pledged to forcefully defend the war-hit nation as the Nato summit began in Washington. “Putin wants nothing less, nothing less, than Ukraine’s total subjugation… and to wipe Ukraine off the map,” the US president said about his Russian counterpart in his welcome speech to Nato member states.
The summit, which will mark the 75th anniversary of the Western alliance, begin in Washington DC yesterday. Leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and support for Kyiv at the summit.
Last week, it was revealed Nato allies agreed to fund military aid for Ukraine with €40bn ($43bn) over the next year.
Mr Zelensky, who arrived in Washington yesterday and is due to meet with Mr Biden tomorrow, has said Ukraine needed a minimum of seven Patriot systems, a goal met by the fresh deliveries announced last night. “We are fighting for additional security guarantees for Ukraine – and these are weapons and finances, political support,” he said on social media.
Kyiv hospital took direct hit from Russian missile, UN analysis suggests
There was a “high likelihood” that Kyiv’s major children’s hospital took a direct hit from a Russian missile during a series of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, a UN human rights mission said.
“Analysis of the video footage and an assessment made at the incident site indicates a high likelihood that the children’s hospital suffered a direct hit rather than receiving damage due to an intercepted weapon system,” the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said.
Ukraine’s security service said it had unequivocal evidence the medical facility was hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile during the deadliest series of strikes in months, and published images of what it said were fragments of the weapon’s engine.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko issues plea for air defences
A Russian missile attack directed against Ukraine’s top children’s hospital was one of the most “painful” days in the country’s recent history, the mayor of Kyiv, where the missile hit, has told The Independent.
Vitali Klitschko, a former boxing world heavyweight champion turned politician, cut an uncharacteristically tired figure as he recounted Monday’s events.
At least 29 people have been killed and more than 90 wounded in the multiple attacks. Seven districts across the city, on both sides of the dividing Dnipro river, were hit. The attack on Okhmatdyt children’s hospital killed two and injured roughly 50 others.
“It is very painful to spend time with parents who can’t find their children, to see them crying,” he said. “We are still working in the rubble to try to find those that are missing. I hope we find them alive. There’s a lot still of people missing. I call it genocide. Genocide.”
Tom Watling reports:
Kyiv mayor Klitschko’s urgent plea after ‘very painful’ Russian attack on hospitals
Kyiv mayor says Ukraine needs air defences now more than ever after 29 civilians were killed during sweeping Russian missile strikes across the capital
Watch: Rubble removed after Kyiv children’s hospital hit in Russian attack
Ukrainian emergency services continued to clear the rubble yesterday after a Russian missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.
Russia hit the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital with a missile in broad daylight on Monday 8 July and rained missiles down on other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 41 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.
Parents holding babies walked in the street outside the hospital, dazed and sobbing after the rare daylight aerial attack.
Windows had been smashed and panels ripped off, and hundreds of Kyiv residents were helping to clear debris.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who stopped in Poland before heading off to Washington for a Nato summit, put the death toll at 37, including three children.
Watch: Rubble removed after Kyiv children’s hospital hit in Russian attack
Watch as Ukrainian emergency services clear rubble after a Russian missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.
Zelensky says can’t predict Trump’s actions if he is elected
Volodymyr Zelensky said he could not predict what Donald Trump would do if he regains the US presidency in November, but the whole world, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, was awaiting the outcome of the ballot.
“I don’t know (him) very well,” Mr Zelensky said of Mr Trump, adding he had “good meetings” with him during the Republican candidate’s first presidency but said that was before Russia’s 2022 invasion.
“I can’t tell you what he will do, if he will be the president of the United States. I don’t know.”
The Ukrainian leader, speaking ahead of this week’s Nato summit, said he hoped Trump would not quit the 75-year-old Nato alliance and that America would keep supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s more than two-year-old invasion.
“Everyone is waiting for November. Americans are waiting for November, in Europe, Middle East, in the Pacific, the whole world is looking towards November and, truly speaking, Putin awaits November too,” Mr Zelensky said.
“It is time to step out of the shadows, to make strong decisions... to act and not to wait for November or any other month.”
Mr Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the US presidential election in November, has frequently criticised the size of US military support for Ukraine - some $60bn since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 - and called Mr Zelensky “the greatest salesman ever.”
Kyiv says it has unequivocal evidence to prove children's hospital hit by Russian missile
The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) has presented new evidence it says proves that Kyiv’s main children’s hospital had been directly hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
“The experts’ conclusions are unequivocal, it was a direct strike,” the SBU said on Telegram.
It shared images of a missile engine fragment it said was found at the site. The SBU added that analysis of trajectory and nature of damage caused prove the was a direct strike.
What is the Nato summit and why is it important for Ukraine?
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Nato counterparts are meeting in Washington this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the world’s biggest security organization just as Russia presses its advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The three-day summit, which begins today, will focus on ways to reassure Ukraine of Nato’s enduring support and offer some hope to its war-weary citizens that their country might survive the biggest land conflict in Europe in decades.
Much of what Nato can do for Ukraine, and indeed for global security, is misunderstood. Often the alliance is thought of as the sum of all US relations with its European partners, from imposing sanctions and other costs on Russia to sending arms and ammunition.
But as an organization, its brief is limited to the defence by military means of its 32 member countries — the sacred Three Musketeers-like vow of all for one, one for all — and a commitment to help keep the peace in Europe and North America.
What is the Nato military alliance and how is it helping Ukraine?
Sir Keir Starmer and other world leaders are meeting in Washington this week to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO
Japan must strengthen Nato ties to safeguard global peace, PM says
Russia’s deepening military cooperation with North Korea has underlined the need for Japan to forge closer ties with Nato, the country’s leader warned.
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida also expressed concern over Beijing’s alleged role in aiding Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
“The securities of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are inseparable, and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its deepened military cooperation with North Korea are strong reminders of that,” Mr Kishida said.
“Japan is determined to strengthen its cooperation with Nato and its partners,” he added.
Watch: Modi embraces Putin during Indian leader’s Russia visit
Why does it take Russia bombing a children’s hospital to make us care about Ukraine?
Why does it take Russia bombing a children’s hospital to make us care about Ukraine?
The heinous bombing of Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv is a reminder of just how cruel and ruthless Putin is, but it shouldn’t take events like these to jolt our consciences back to life, writes Sean O’Grady
Modi under fire for bear-hugging ‘mass murderer’ Putin during Moscow summit
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has been criticised for greeting Vladimir Putin with his signature bear hug during their Moscow summit, even as he offered veiled criticism of Russia’s latest missile bombardment of civilians in Ukraine.
The Modi government’s carefully balanced policy on the Ukraine war – neither criticising nor condoning it, and increasing trade links with Russia while also courting stronger ties to the West – led some analysts to question just how warmly the two would interact during Mr Modi’s visit to Moscow.
Mr Modi arrived to a red-carpet welcome at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Monday, and later the two leaders went for a hug after a brief handshake as the Indian prime minister arrrived at Mr Putin’s residence at Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.
Modi under fire for bear-hugging ‘mass murderer’ Putin during Moscow summit
Modi tells Putin it is ‘very painful’ to see children being killed as his visit to Moscow coincides with the deadliest Russian attack on civilians in months – but avoids directly criticising the war
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments