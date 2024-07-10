✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Joe Biden said Ukraine “can and will stop” Vladimir Putin as he pledged to forcefully defend the war-hit nation as the Nato summit began in Washington. “Putin wants nothing less, nothing less, than Ukraine’s total subjugation… and to wipe Ukraine off the map,” the US president said about his Russian counterpart in his welcome speech to Nato member states.

The summit, which will mark the 75th anniversary of the Western alliance, begin in Washington DC yesterday. Leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and support for Kyiv at the summit.

Last week, it was revealed Nato allies agreed to fund military aid for Ukraine with €40bn ($43bn) over the next year.

Mr Zelensky, who arrived in Washington yesterday and is due to meet with Mr Biden tomorrow, has said Ukraine needed a minimum of seven Patriot systems, a goal met by the fresh deliveries announced last night. “We are fighting for additional security guarantees for Ukraine – and these are weapons and finances, political support,” he said on social media.